MI vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt lead strong opening stand for RCB against Mumbai Indians

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CRICKET
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Returning to familiar ground after yet another sluggish beginning, MI will be eager to capitalize on their home advantage as they face off against the reigning champions, RCB.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians are back at the Wankhede on Sunday night, and this one’s got all the makings of a classic IPL showdown. But don’t get stuck on just the Rohit Sharma versus Virat Kohli angle—it goes deeper than two superstar faces on a poster. This is match 20 of the IPL 2026 season, and the mood in the camps couldn’t be more different. Mumbai have stumbled out of the gates, with two losses and one win, still trying to find their footing and turn some sparks into real momentum. Royal Challengers Bengaluru? They’re walking in as the defending champions, bringing a record that already looks a lot more confident—two wins from their last three. Sure, Mumbai have won 19 of the previous 34 meetings, so the history’s on their side. That always adds a little electricity before the first ball is even bowled.
But for Mumbai, this fixture is bigger than just another home game. They need to sort themselves out and get the season back on track, not just rack up another win for the record books. Playing at Wankhede helps, no doubt—but it also means one bad spell with the ball or a sloppy five overs can turn into a mountain to climb. The ground doesn’t forgive errors.
For RCB, the mindset’s flipped. Last year, they were chasing respect—now everyone’s targeting them. It’s a different sort of pressure when you’re the ones with the trophy. Rajat Patidar’s side looks steady, a bit more sure of themselves, while Mumbai, under Hardik Pandya, still seem like they’re searching for the right mix, waiting for a game where everything clicks at once.
That gives tonight’s match some serious weight. A win for Bengaluru cements their strong start and keeps everyone else in their shadow. For Mumbai, there’s a chance to wipe away those early hiccups and make a statement at home. And let’s not ignore the extra spice—the Rohit versus Virat rivalry, a Wankhede crowd that always wants a show, and two batting lineups explosive enough to make the idea of a par score almost laughable. Put it all together, and this isn’t just about two points. It’s the sort of game that could set the tone for the next few weeks, maybe even shift the shape of the season for both teams.
Virat Kohli gets going with a stylish flick off Trent Boult, whipping the inswinger over square leg for a superb six. Phil Salt follows with an aggressive response, backing away to a short-of-length delivery and smashing a powerful cut past cover for four.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah
Hardik Pandya: We’re going to bowl first. Looks like a good track. We played the first game on the other pitch, this looks similar. It’s always good to bat second here. I think it’s a big game. Just want to come out and play our best cricket, do the things we’ve spoken about in the meetings, and just enjoy the sport. We requested good wickets and we’ve been getting them. As long as you land the ball right as a bowler and play the right shots as a batter, you’re in the game. Over the years at Wankhede, chasing has worked for a lot of teams. Being our home ground, dew comes in later as well. So it’s good to know what you’re chasing, you can plan your innings accordingly. Mayank Markande and Mitchell Santner come in for Chahar and Ghazanfar.
Rajat Patidar: Obviously would have bowled first. But as you all know, it’s a good batting track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat with good bounce. So honestly, it won’t make too much difference. We’ll try to put a good total on the board and keep them under pressure. This is our fourth game. The way we’ve played the last few matches, there are a lot of positives. In the last match, we were 97 for 6 and still managed to score over 200. That’s a positive sign for us. We enjoy it a lot here. Whenever we come, we see great crowds. It’s challenging, but at the same time, fun and exciting. Just one change, Duffy comes in place of Hazlewood.