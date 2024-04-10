Twitter
Cricket

MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Rohit-Kohli in focus as MI, RCB eye second win of the season

Follow live score from match 25 of TATA IPL 2024 between MI and RCB here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 10:29 PM IST

MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score
In Match 25 of the 2024 IPL at the Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Indians will be facing off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Mumbai Indians secured their first win of the season after three defeats by defeating the Delhi Capitals by 29 runs in their last match.

The Mumbai-based franchise delivered an exceptional all-round performance in their previous game. Their openers provided an aggressive start, while their finishers concluded the innings strongly with some late boundaries. Gerald Coetzee stood out as the top bowler, taking four crucial wickets and leading the team to their first victory of the season.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been struggling to secure favorable results. The Faf du Plessis-led team has suffered three consecutive losses, two of which were at their home ground. Despite having strong batters in their lineup, their bowling department has been a weak point in their losses. As they prepare for the upcoming match, RCB will be focused on addressing their past mistakes and aiming to secure their second win of the season.

  • 10 Apr 2024, 10:17 PM

    MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis

  • 10 Apr 2024, 10:16 PM

    MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru from Mumbai. Stay tuned for latest updates.

