MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Rohit-Kohli in focus as MI, RCB eye second win of the season

Follow live score from match 25 of TATA IPL 2024 between MI and RCB here.

In Match 25 of the 2024 IPL at the Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Indians will be facing off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Mumbai Indians secured their first win of the season after three defeats by defeating the Delhi Capitals by 29 runs in their last match.

The Mumbai-based franchise delivered an exceptional all-round performance in their previous game. Their openers provided an aggressive start, while their finishers concluded the innings strongly with some late boundaries. Gerald Coetzee stood out as the top bowler, taking four crucial wickets and leading the team to their first victory of the season.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been struggling to secure favorable results. The Faf du Plessis-led team has suffered three consecutive losses, two of which were at their home ground. Despite having strong batters in their lineup, their bowling department has been a weak point in their losses. As they prepare for the upcoming match, RCB will be focused on addressing their past mistakes and aiming to secure their second win of the season.