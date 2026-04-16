MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock, Naman Dhir bring up 50-run stand after early setbacks

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma's return uncertain? MI skipper Hardik Pandya gives worrying injury update
Exclusive | 'Dhurandhar mein sirf violence hai, Animal mein sirf sex': Sameer slams filmmakers for downfall of Bollywood
Jas Kalra and the Work of Providing Long-Term Care for India’s Abandoned
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch high-tech labs in four ITIs
TCS Nashik Case: Bajrang Dal announces nationwide protests on April 17, here's all you need to know
Women's Reservation Amendment Bill: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praises 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', calls it 'momentous day for all women'
Pakistan: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Amir Hamza was an author and journalist too, see list of his books, journal
SpiceJet, Akasa Air Collision: Aircraft hit at Delhi's IGI Airport, suffer damage; Watch viral video
Watch: MI practice turns fun as Rohit Sharma dances amid injury scare before PBKS clash
How Swatilina Barik's work is changing the way we see immigration?
CRICKET
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2026: PBKS currently occupies the third position in the points table, having secured three victories out of four matches. In contrast, MI finds themselves struggling at the second-to-last spot.
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians are set to face the Punjab Kings this Friday at the Wankhede Stadium. Right now, MI are really struggling—they're ninth on the table with just one win from four games and three losses. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have looked sharp. They're sitting third with three wins out of four, and the only match they didn't finish got washed out by rain.
MI might have to play without Rohit Sharma, which is a big blow. He walked off the field with a hamstring injury against RCB on Sunday. He skipped Tuesday’s practice, but showed up for a light session on Wednesday, jogging and hitting in the nets. Even if he plays, you get the feeling he won’t be at a hundred percent.
It’s been a rough year for Mumbai, despite the fact they finally won their season opener after 13 years of failing to do so. But since then, it’s gone downhill fast. Their power play bowling has been a disaster. In four games, they’ve only managed to take three wickets in the first six overs—that’s just not good enough.
Jasprit Bumrah’s been their best bowler so far, but even he hasn't managed to pick up a wicket in four games. Alongside him, there’s Trent Boult and captain Hardik Pandya, but the seam attack isn’t clicking. Batting hasn’t been any easier. MI have struggled for early momentum, putting a ton of pressure on the middle order. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma just haven’t fired. Sure, Surya has one fifty, but Tilak hasn’t crossed 20 except once—it’s been 20, 0, 14, and 1 for him so far. And with Will Jacks not available, their options are looking thin.
Punjab is on the opposite track. After finishing runners-up last season, they've carried that confidence forward. Captain Shreyas Iyer leads from the front—137 runs from four innings, averaging nearly 69, striking at almost 188. Prabhsimran Singh is backing him up nicely—131 runs at a strike rate north of 157. Their bowlers have stepped up too: Vyshak Vijaykumar leads with five wickets, Xavier Bartlett has four, and old pro Yuzvendra Chahal has chipped in with three.
Right now, PBKS look like one of the most balanced and confident teams in the tournament. For MI, the problems are stacking up fast. If they don’t sort it out soon, their campaign could be over before it really gets going.
Naman Dhir takes on Yuzvendra Chahal immediately, launching a loopy delivery over long-off for a huge six. Quinton de Kock joins the assault next ball, slog-sweeping a flighted delivery over cow corner for another maximum. QDK then rocks back to pull a short ball wide of long-on for four, bringing up a brisk 50-run stand.
Naman Dhir shifts momentum for MI with a powerful counterattack against Vijaykumar Vyshak. He first rocks back to pull a short delivery over mid-wicket for four, then whips one through the leg side past deep square leg for another boundary. Dhir caps the over by clearing his front foot and hammering a length ball over long-on for a big six.
Arshdeep Singh strikes twice in two balls to rock MI. He first dismisses Ryan Rickelton, who pulls a leg-side delivery straight to Shashank Singh at deep square leg, marking Arshdeep’s 100th IPL wicket. Next ball, Suryakumar Yadav edges a swinging delivery to Yuzvendra Chahal at short third man, bringing up the hat-trick ball.
Marco Jansen sprays one down the leg side and it deflects off Quinton de Kock’s pad for four leg-byes to fine leg. Moments later, de Kock responds in style, reaching out to a wide delivery outside off and smashing it over cover for a superb six to get off the mark.
Marco Jansen sprays one down the leg side and it deflects off Quinton de Kock’s pad for four leg-byes to fine leg. Moments later, de Kock responds in style, reaching out to a wide delivery outside off and smashing it over cover for a superb six to get off the mark.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Shreyas Iyer: We are looking to bowl first. Our combination has been splendid so far so we want to continue. Team should stick to the present and not to get complacent. Looks a bit dry. We are going with the same team.
Hardik Pandey: We were looking to bowl first as well. Time to get W. I think last game we went for 4 20 plus overs and as a group we are aware of what not to be done. Ro misses out from last game, he will take a couple of games. Santner also misses out.
Rohit Sharma is still facing challenges due to a hamstring injury, prompting discussions about who might step in during his expected absence. One possibility is to include two South African players - Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock - at the top of the order, which might result in leaving out the struggling Trent Boult. On the other hand, MI could give a chance to a young Indian opener like Danish Malewar or Robin Minz.
Will Jacks is either already in Mumbai or on his way, indicating that the England all-rounder should be ready for the match. He might replace Mitchell Santner.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w),Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings in today’s IPL 2026 clash in Mumbai. MI are searching for form after a slow start with just one win, while PBKS arrive confident after finishing runners-up last season. A blockbuster contest is expected as both sides look to gain momentum.