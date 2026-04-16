MI vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock, Naman Dhir bring up 50-run stand after early setbacks

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2026: PBKS currently occupies the third position in the points table, having secured three victories out of four matches. In contrast, MI finds themselves struggling at the second-to-last spot.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians are set to face the Punjab Kings this Friday at the Wankhede Stadium. Right now, MI are really struggling—they're ninth on the table with just one win from four games and three losses. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have looked sharp. They're sitting third with three wins out of four, and the only match they didn't finish got washed out by rain.

MI might have to play without Rohit Sharma, which is a big blow. He walked off the field with a hamstring injury against RCB on Sunday. He skipped Tuesday’s practice, but showed up for a light session on Wednesday, jogging and hitting in the nets. Even if he plays, you get the feeling he won’t be at a hundred percent.

It’s been a rough year for Mumbai, despite the fact they finally won their season opener after 13 years of failing to do so. But since then, it’s gone downhill fast. Their power play bowling has been a disaster. In four games, they’ve only managed to take three wickets in the first six overs—that’s just not good enough.

Jasprit Bumrah’s been their best bowler so far, but even he hasn't managed to pick up a wicket in four games. Alongside him, there’s Trent Boult and captain Hardik Pandya, but the seam attack isn’t clicking. Batting hasn’t been any easier. MI have struggled for early momentum, putting a ton of pressure on the middle order. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma just haven’t fired. Sure, Surya has one fifty, but Tilak hasn’t crossed 20 except once—it’s been 20, 0, 14, and 1 for him so far. And with Will Jacks not available, their options are looking thin.

Punjab is on the opposite track. After finishing runners-up last season, they've carried that confidence forward. Captain Shreyas Iyer leads from the front—137 runs from four innings, averaging nearly 69, striking at almost 188. Prabhsimran Singh is backing him up nicely—131 runs at a strike rate north of 157. Their bowlers have stepped up too: Vyshak Vijaykumar leads with five wickets, Xavier Bartlett has four, and old pro Yuzvendra Chahal has chipped in with three.

Right now, PBKS look like one of the most balanced and confident teams in the tournament. For MI, the problems are stacking up fast. If they don’t sort it out soon, their campaign could be over before it really gets going.