MI vs LSG Match Live Score Updates: Match No. 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is coming live from Wankhede Stadium, between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: It is a double header Sunday. The first game of the day is between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), locking horns at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Both teams are currently standing in the middle of the Points Table with five wins and 10 points each. On one hand, MI have had a tumbled start to IPL 2025, but the Men in Blue found stability in the tournament after its 5th game and won four games straight. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have witnessed both ups and downs in the tournament so far, but are on the strongest side under the leadership of Rishabh Pant.

Talking about their skippers, MI's Hardik Pandya is one of the MVPs of his side, who has performed not only with the bat but also been a good resource in the bowling department. Meanwhile, LSG's Rishabh Pant, who is the most expensive player of the season as he was bought by the franchise for Rs 27 crore, is still struggling with the bat and has managed to score just 106 in 9 matches so far. Today's game between MI and LSG holds extreme importance at this stage when the tournament has already passed its mid-way and teams are eyeing to clinch each match in order to make it through to the Playoffs. So, catch all the live and latest updates from MI vs LSG match at this space.