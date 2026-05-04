MI vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma powers MI to 6-wicket win, keeps slim playoff chances breathing

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MI vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant face off in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash with survival on the line. With playoff hopes hanging by a thread, both sides aim to deliver under pressure in a must-win encounter that could define their season.
MI vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants square off at Wankhede tonight—a match that’s more about surviving the grind than riding any kind of momentum. Mumbai have only managed two wins in nine games, while Lucknow have just one more from eight. Technically, both teams still have a shot at the playoffs, but the road is shrinking fast. One more defeat, and the door basically closes.
Mumbai haven’t managed to get their act together this season. You look at the squad—Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah—it’s loaded with talent, but the results just haven’t come. The batting delivers in spurts but hasn’t put together a full innings. Their bowling has let too many tight games slip away.
Part of the problem for MI is constant chopping and changing. They’ve tried all sorts of combinations, but it’s only made roles fuzzier. At Wankhede, that lack of clarity can be punished. It’s a ground that rewards teams with a clear plan. If you lose shape early here, most of the night gets spent just trying to fix what went wrong—never really getting ahead of the game.
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Lucknow’s got their own headaches. Rishabh Pant’s form is the big talking point. He’s not just any middle-order player; he’s the captain, the marquee signing—the guy expected to deliver when things get tense. LSG need him to go beyond just starting strong; they need him to own an innings.
Josh Inglis coming in gives Lucknow a handy option. He can plug into the middle order, take the gloves if needed, and he isn’t fazed by either spin or pace. If they pick him, it could steady their middle, ease the pressure on Pant and Nicholas Pooran, and let the batting look a bit more balanced.
Tonight’s game could come down to MI’s bowling—especially Bumrah—against LSG’s hitters at the top and through the middle. Bumrah’s going to do his thing, but he needs backup. If LSG can force MI to use Bumrah in defense mode, chances open up against the rest of the attack.
For Mumbai, a solid start is non-negotiable. Rohit’s presence and impact up top would settle nerves. But Suryakumar Yadav’s ability to keep the tempo through those tricky middle overs is even bigger. Wankhede can be a good place to attack, but Mumbai can’t afford another scattered batting effort. Somebody has to play the anchor, someone else has to keep the scoreboard rolling.
Lucknow have got the edge in recent meetings, but that doesn’t matter much tonight. This one turns on who sets the tone early, who controls the middle, and who keeps their cool at the finish.
There’s enough quality on both sides. What’s missing is a full team performance from either. That’s what tonight comes down to—a test of who can finally put together a complete game. Mumbai need a big home win or their season’s all but done. Lucknow need to prove they’re not just scrambling to avoid disaster.
And that’s it from a high-octane encounter! Mumbai Indians chase down a daunting 229 with authority, sealing a six-wicket win in just 18.4 overs. After Lucknow Super Giants posted a massive 228/5, it looked like a tall order, but MI’s batting unit turned it into a statement chase.
The highlight of the finish—Will Jacks finishing things off in style with a towering six off Avesh Khan, capping off a clinical effort. Contributions through the innings and a fearless approach ensured MI stayed ahead of the asking rate despite the pressure.
A tough pill to swallow for LSG, who had the runs on the board but couldn’t contain the onslaught. MI, meanwhile, keep their campaign alive with a commanding win.
That’s all from this thriller—thanks for joining us!
Naman Dhir breaks the shackles against Prince Yadav with back-to-back fours—first backing away to smash it straight, then punching one through cover. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav misses a hook off a slower bouncer that’s called wide, with LSG losing a review on height.
Manimaran Siddharth strikes again as Tilak Varma falls trying to go aerial. He slices a lofted shot off a wide delivery, and Aiden Markram settles under it at long-off to complete a calm catch, giving LSG another breakthrough.
Rohit Sharma’s brilliant 84 comes to an end as Manimaran Siddharth gets the breakthrough. Attempting a sweep, Rohit top-edges it to Mohammed Shami at short fine leg, walking off to a standing ovation after a match-defining knock.
Rohit Sharma stays in complete control against Mohammed Shami, first rolling his wrists on a bouncer for a well-placed four through backward square leg, then dispatching a low full toss over deep square leg for a towering six.
Rohit Sharma brings up a fluent fifty with a lofted six over long-on off Manimaran Siddharth. Ryan Rickelton then takes over, smashing two sixes and a streaky four in a 23-run over, dominating Siddharth to power Mumbai Indians’ charge.
Rohit Sharma shifts gears against Avesh Khan, smashing back-to-back fours through the off-side before punishing a short slower ball with a pull for six. He then capitalises on a full toss, launching another maximum over backward square to seize momentum.
Aiden Markram capitalises on a short googly from Raghu Sharma, powering it straight down the ground for six. Moments later, Himmat Singh joins the assault, slog-sweeping a full delivery over the gap between long-on and deep mid-wicket for another maximum.
Jasprit Bumrah has a messy over, twice dismissing Himmat Singh only to be denied by no-balls. Himmat edges one behind and then skies another, both resulting in catches, but Bumrah’s overstepping keeps him at the crease with a free-hit still to come.
Raghu Sharma claims his maiden IPL wicket, dismissing Akshat Raghuwanshi caught and bowled. Raghuwanshi charges down but is beaten in flight, the ball deflects off pad after bat-pad contact, and Sharma completes a simple return catch in a memorable moment.
Nicholas Pooran brings up a blazing fifty with a six off Deepak Chahar, celebrating with flair. He then continues his dominance, smashing another full delivery down the ground for his eighth six, underlining a statement knock at No. 3.
Nicholas Pooran takes apart Will Jacks with three consecutive sixes. He first launches one over long-on, then slog-sweeps over deep square leg, and finishes with another sweep behind square, dominating the match-up and putting Mumbai Indians under pressure.
Mitchell Marsh goes on the offensive against Jasprit Bumrah, launching a slower ball for six despite not middling it. He then punishes a short ball for four, aided by a no-ball, and capitalises on the free-hit by smashing a missed yorker straight down the ground for another boundary.
Josh Inglis starts aggressively against AM Ghazanfar, pulling a short ball for four and then benefiting from a fielding error by Deepak Chahar to get another boundary. However, Ghazanfar hits back with a carrom ball as Inglis miscues a pull, and Suryakumar Yadav completes a fine catch.
Mitchell Marsh takes charge early, reading Deepak Chahar perfectly. He first advances to loft a fuller delivery straight back for four, then pounces on a short ball, smashing a powerful pull into deep mid-wicket for six to get LSG off to a flying start.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav: We will look to bowl first. Looks good, little humid also tonight, second innings we saw it became better. He (Hardik) is not well tonight, so going into his shoes. Corbin comes in for Boult, Rohit is back. You can run away from the fact, MI is not known for this position, put your hands up and play your best game. Can't say it will make us dangerous, we have five games left and try to win them.
Rishabh Pant: We would have done the same. It is a good wicket to bat on and you can chase any target. Lot of reflection. It has been a tough season for us, no running away from that. Everyone knows how passionate he is about the game and his team, hopefully we can do it for the owner and our fans. Records help but when you are clearing your mindset everything comes together. Inglis comes in, Mukul goes out and Raghuvanshi comes in, bowling we will decide later.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. It’s a high-stakes encounter with both teams fighting to stay alive in the playoff race. Stay tuned for live scores, key moments, and all the action as it unfolds.