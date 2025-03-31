MI vs KKR Live Score: Match No. 12 of the Indian Premier League is between five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and three-time IPL winner Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Catch all the latest and live updates from the MI vs KKR game at this space.

MI vs KKR Live Score: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is getting exciting with every match, and tonight's game will certainly add more excitement to the ongoing tournament. Match No. 12 will be played between five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). MI, which suffered back-to-back losses in away games, will desperately look to open account at the Points Table. Hardik Pandya-led side is currently the only team in IPL 2025 which has not won even a single game in the tournament so far. On the other hand, KKR lost its season opener game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but won the next game against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Some of the players who are highlights of tonight's game include KKR's Sunil Narine, who missed his last game against RR. From the MI side, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be key players of the home team. So, stay tuned to this space and catch all the live and latest updates from the high-voltage MI vs KKR match.