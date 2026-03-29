MI vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Cameron Green departs for 18, KKR 2 down

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MI vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: The IPL moves forward with the second match of the season, featuring the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders clashing at the Wankhede Stadium in a legendary showdown.
MI vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: The 2026 Indian Premier League is underway, and RCB kicked things off with a win over SRH. Now, the action moves to the Wankhede Stadium where two heavyweights, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, square up. Both have massive followings, big reputations—and their own bizarre curses to break.
Let’s start with Mumbai. They just can’t seem to win their first game of a season. It’s almost laughable—since 2012, not once have they started with a victory, yet they've grabbed five trophies in that same period. They’re famous for slow starts, no matter who’s in the squad. No one in Mumbai loses sleep over early setbacks; look at last year. They sat near the bottom halfway through but clawed their way to the playoffs.
On the other side, KKR brings their own hoodoo. They just can’t win at the Wankhede—only two victories in their whole IPL history at this ground. The quirky bit? Both those wins (2012 and 2024) ended with them lifting the trophy.
This time, Mumbai comes in with a stacked lineup that’s widely tipped to go deep. Sure, they’re missing Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner at the start, but their bench is ridiculous. Hardik Pandya is at the helm, steering talents like Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, and Nehal Wadhera. That’s just their Indian contingent.
KKR tried to address their weaknesses at the 2026 auction, splashing out for Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana. Unfortunately, their bowling group has been torn apart before they even started, relying on late signings and backups to hold things together. Their spin stars are under added pressure to perform.
With the bat, KKR looks top-heavy—there’s plenty of options but not much clarity. Ajinkya Rahane needs to get creative: where does he fit himself in the order? Who’s picked between Seifert and Allen? Is Green batting early or hanging back for the middle overs? Rinku Singh is another headache—how do they make sure he gets enough balls to do damage?
The bottom line: KKR has plenty of firepower in their batting, and they’ll have to figure out how to get the most out of those hitters. Their bowling isn’t robust right now, so expect them to lean on the batsmen. Mumbai, on home turf, has its own curse to worry about, but looks loaded again. Should be an entertaining battle, with both teams desperate to break their own streaks.
Mayank Markande to Ajinkya Rahane, SIX, struck hard, delivered outside off - Rahane remains upright and then smashes it high over the bowler's head, flying all the way over the boundary for a maximum. SIX, enormous, Green is now in the game - a lofty delivery around the middle, was the attempted wrong 'un, but it's perfectly placed as Green swings his arms, sending it soaring high over long-on for a maximum.
Shardul Thakur to Finn Allen, out Caught by Tilak Varma!! MI desperately needed this wicket - Shardul delivered a slower ball, a floaty delivery outside off, and Allen went for the shovel. However, with no pace to work with, he mis-timed it, dragging it off the inner half and offering a catch to Tilak at long-on. Tilak, being a reliable fielder, makes the catch effortlessly.
Jasprit Bumrah to Ajinkya Rahane, FOUR, the runs keep flowing, it's a short delivery just off a good length angling into the right-hander - Rahane positions himself well, capitalizes on Bumrah's speed, and deftly clips it behind square on the on-side for a boundary. FOUR, the slower delivery and Allen escapes unscathed.
Hardik Pandya to Ajinkya Rahane, SIX, KKR is off to a great start - a perfect hit-me ball from Hardik, too full and down the leg side. Rahane gets inside the line, utilizes the pace, and flicks it over long leg for a maximum. That's back-to-back sixes for Rahane. FOUR, expertly played, back of a length and targeting the stumps - Allen quickly goes back.
FOUR, smashed with power, a proper half-volley now, full and at the stumps. Allen drives it back past the non-striker, and the ball races away to the straight boundary, bringing up.
AM Ghazanfar to Finn Allen, FOUR, struck hard, the ball was short and aimed at the stumps - Allen anticipates the length, shifts back, and pulls it behind square on the on-side for a boundary. SIX, smashed, pure strength from Allen. SIX, an impressive shot, slightly too short from Ghazanfar, who has had issues with consistency - he delivers a short one and Allen swiftly capitalizes, stepping back and launching the pull over deep mid-wicket.
Hardik Pandya to Finn Allen, FOUR, a fortunate boundary! It was a short delivery, just outside off stump. Allen swung across the line, managing to get a thick inside edge, and the ball sped away behind square on the on-side for a four.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani
Hardik Pandya - We are going to bowl. Looks like a good track, it appears greener than it used to. Let's see how it plays. This is our fortress, the crowd is behind us and we're looking to play a good game. We started a couple of weeks earlier, have plenty of experience and a mix of youth. Rohit, Surya, Mitchell Santner - so there's no shortage of captains; I'm just excited to go out there and perform. We're going with 6 batters and 5 bowlers.
Ajinkya Rahane - We were looking to bowl, never seen this amount of grass at Wankhede. Preparations have been good, couple of camps in Kolkata and in Mumbai as well. Know that MI is a champion team and we're looking forward to be playing against them. Just stay at the moment and don't look at the past. A couple of injuries - we're going with 6 batters and 5 bowlers. Four overseas players - Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Sunil Narine and Blessing Muzarabani.
Following last night's crushing defeat of RCB by SRH, the IPL action keeps moving forward. Today, the spotlight shifts to Wankhede Stadium, where the Mumbai Indians aim to secure their first victory of an IPL season for the first time in 14 years. They will face KKR, who are also in search of many solutions.