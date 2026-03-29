MI vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Cameron Green departs for 18, KKR 2 down

MI vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: The IPL moves forward with the second match of the season, featuring the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders clashing at the Wankhede Stadium in a legendary showdown.

MI vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: The 2026 Indian Premier League is underway, and RCB kicked things off with a win over SRH. Now, the action moves to the Wankhede Stadium where two heavyweights, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, square up. Both have massive followings, big reputations—and their own bizarre curses to break.

Let’s start with Mumbai. They just can’t seem to win their first game of a season. It’s almost laughable—since 2012, not once have they started with a victory, yet they've grabbed five trophies in that same period. They’re famous for slow starts, no matter who’s in the squad. No one in Mumbai loses sleep over early setbacks; look at last year. They sat near the bottom halfway through but clawed their way to the playoffs.

On the other side, KKR brings their own hoodoo. They just can’t win at the Wankhede—only two victories in their whole IPL history at this ground. The quirky bit? Both those wins (2012 and 2024) ended with them lifting the trophy.

This time, Mumbai comes in with a stacked lineup that’s widely tipped to go deep. Sure, they’re missing Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner at the start, but their bench is ridiculous. Hardik Pandya is at the helm, steering talents like Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, and Nehal Wadhera. That’s just their Indian contingent.

KKR tried to address their weaknesses at the 2026 auction, splashing out for Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana. Unfortunately, their bowling group has been torn apart before they even started, relying on late signings and backups to hold things together. Their spin stars are under added pressure to perform.

With the bat, KKR looks top-heavy—there’s plenty of options but not much clarity. Ajinkya Rahane needs to get creative: where does he fit himself in the order? Who’s picked between Seifert and Allen? Is Green batting early or hanging back for the middle overs? Rinku Singh is another headache—how do they make sure he gets enough balls to do damage?

The bottom line: KKR has plenty of firepower in their batting, and they’ll have to figure out how to get the most out of those hitters. Their bowling isn’t robust right now, so expect them to lean on the batsmen. Mumbai, on home turf, has its own curse to worry about, but looks loaded again. Should be an entertaining battle, with both teams desperate to break their own streaks.