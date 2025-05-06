MI vs GT Live Score: Match No. 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is between the five-times champions, Mumbai Indians, and the winner of the 2022 edition, Gujarat Titans. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates of the match from the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates: Match No. 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is between five-time champions Mumbai Indians and the winner of the 2022 edition, Gujarat Titans. MI and GT are currently among the top contenders of the Playoffs and are standing at the 3rd and 4th spots in the Points Table, respectively, with 14 points each. Whichever team wins tonight will reach the top spot in the table with 16 points, surpassing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) because of their good Net Run Rate (NRR).

Mumbai Indians struggled in the beginning of IPL 2025, but the Hardik Pandya-led side turned the tables in the second half of the tournament by clinching six matches in a row. On the other hand, the Shubman Gill-led Titans have won three of their last five matches and will look to reach the top of the Points Table.