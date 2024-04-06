MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Struggling Mumbai Indians eye first win of the season against DC

Follow live score from match 20 of TATA IPL 2024 between MI and DC here.

In the 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This highly anticipated match promises to be a thrilling showdown as both teams are aiming to improve their performance and move up the points table. Currently, both MI and DC are at the bottom of the points table, with MI at no. 10 and DC at no. 9.

In their previous encounters, MI has won 18 matches out of 33 against DC, while DC has won 15. MI's highest total against DC is 218, and DC's highest score against MI is 213.