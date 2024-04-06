Twitter
MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Struggling Mumbai Indians eye first win of the season against DC

Follow live score from match 20 of TATA IPL 2024 between MI and DC here.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 08:21 PM IST

In the 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This highly anticipated match promises to be a thrilling showdown as both teams are aiming to improve their performance and move up the points table. Currently, both MI and DC are at the bottom of the points table, with MI at no. 10 and DC at no. 9.

In their previous encounters, MI has won 18 matches out of 33 against DC, while DC has won 15. MI's highest total against DC is 218, and DC's highest score against MI is 213.

LIVE BLOG

  • 06 Apr 2024, 08:20 PM

    MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Suryakumar Yadav, Vishnu Vinod, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nabi, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj

    Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

  • 06 Apr 2024, 08:18 PM

    MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) from Mumbai. Stay tuned for latest updates.

