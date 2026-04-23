MI vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sarfaraz Khan departs for 14, CSK 2 down

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CRICKET
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: The availability of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni remains uncertain as the high-stakes clash approaches, injecting an additional layer of excitement into this eagerly awaited rivalry.
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Here we go again—Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings. If you’ve watched even a handful of IPL games, you know this is the league’s biggest rivalry. Both teams have the stats and the history, and somehow, they always dial up the drama when they face off.
Right now, the mood in Mumbai’s camp feels positive. They just pulled off a solid win against Gujarat Titans, and that kind of result always gives a team a shot of confidence. Momentum matters, and Mumbai seems ready to build on it.
Chennai, though, seems a little shaky. They’re still mixing and matching players, looking for a lineup they can stick with. Injuries haven’t helped, and the absence of MS Dhoni—who hasn’t played thanks to fitness problems—means their leadership in tight moments just isn’t the same. On the other side, Mumbai’s missing Rohit Sharma lately due to his own injury, which adds a wrinkle to their usual consistency.
Still, whenever these two teams meet, you can toss out everything you thought you knew. Over the years, they’ve produced some absolute classics, and the stakes are high again—no one wants to drop points now. That pressure just ramps up the excitement.
There’s a bit of hope for fans: Rohit and Dhoni were spotted together in the nets, working on their batting. Nothing official about their return yet, but it’s a good sign. Rohit was last seen leaving the field mid-game against RCB with a hamstring issue, and he’s been grinding away to get back to top form.
CSK’s season started with them shuffling combinations, trying to find some rhythm. It’s pretty normal, but then Ayush Mhatre—who’d given them 201 runs—got sidelined with a hamstring injury. That’s tough, especially when you think they might finally settle in.
Mumbai got a boost thanks to Tilak Varma’s big knock in Ahmedabad, which stopped their four-game losing streak. That win brought some relief to the five-time champs, but honestly, the campaign isn’t stable yet. Tilak’s innings might be the spark they needed, considering how this team loves making comebacks.
But let’s be honest, Mumbai still has problems. Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t really fired this season, with just one half-century. And Hardik Pandya? He’s having a rough time, not finishing games with the bat or steadying the innings when things get shaky.
So, both teams have some hurdles. But history says this fixture brings out the best in everyone. Looks like we’re in for another thriller.
Mitchell Santner struck with a clever slower delivery to dismiss Sarfaraz Khan for 14 off 8. Attempting a sweep, Sarfaraz misjudged the tossed-up ball that held back in length, allowing it to sneak past his bat and crash into the top of the stumps.
Sanju Samson took on Hardik Pandya in a big over, starting with a boundary down the leg side and following it with a powerful six over deep square leg. He then added two more fours with clever placement on the off-side, piling pressure on Mumbai Indians.
AM Ghazanfar provided Mumbai Indians the breakthrough as Ruturaj Gaikwad fell for 22 off 14. Attempting to loft the carrom ball inside-out, Gaikwad mistimed it towards long-off where Tilak Varma moved to his right and completed a comfortable catch.
Hardik Pandya overstepped to bowl a no-ball as Ruturaj Gaikwad pulled the short delivery for four, giving CSK a free hit. Gaikwad made full use of it by hooking Hardik for a six over fine leg and then followed it with a well-placed boundary past slip and short third.
Jasprit Bumrah finished the over with a pinpoint yorker that trapped Sanju Samson on the back pad for no run. However, the previous delivery turned costly as Bumrah overstepped; Samson had already driven the full ball beautifully past cover-point for four, and the no-ball also handed Rajasthan a free hit.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar
Hardik Pandya: We are gonna bowl first. Lot of boxes were ticked, intensity was there, we needed that game where everyone comes in and chips in. There was a conscious effort that intensity is in your hands, we wanted to just have fun and things went our way. It looks green, but it played really well. Same team.
Ruturaj Gaikwad: We would have bowled first as well. It was a 50-50 call. You have to bat well at Wankhede. We are not able to cash in in the couple of moments, we have to make sure we cash in and get that win. We are ready to go. All thanks to the legend, who is not here unfortunately. Hopefully we will make them happy tonight. Veer comes in for Short.
Chennai Super Kings have signed Akash Madhwal to take over for Ayush Mhatre, who is sidelined for the rest of IPL 2026 due to an injury. Mhatre, the captain of India’s U19 World Cup-winning team, had made a notable impact at the start of the season, hitting two fifties in six matches before suffering a left hamstring injury in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Madhwal joins the team for a sum of Rs 30 lakh.
MS Dhoni has not made an appearance in this IPL season due to a calf strain he sustained just prior to the tournament's start late last month. This injury has sidelined the Chennai Super Kings captain thus far, but there are positive indications from his training sessions. On Tuesday, Dhoni engaged in a rigorous practice, actively keeping wickets before dedicating time to batting in the nets, which suggests he is making steady progress in his recovery, although his availability is still uncertain.
Rohit Sharma, who participated in the initial four matches for the Mumbai Indians this season, sustained a hamstring injury during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru about 10 days ago and had to leave the field. This setback has kept him out of the last few matches, and he has been diligently working towards regaining his full fitness, continuing his journey back to the game.
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were seen batting in the nets ahead of the MI vs CSK IPL clash, raising hopes of their return. However, both are still recovering from fitness issues and there is no official confirmation yet on their availability for the match. Fans and teams await a final decision.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes
Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of the high-voltage IPL clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. The iconic rivalry, often dubbed the ‘El Clasico’ of the IPL, promises another thrilling chapter as two of the league’s most successful teams face off.
All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, with fans eager to see whether the two legends take the field. Stay with us for live updates, key moments, expert analysis, and all the drama from this blockbuster encounter.