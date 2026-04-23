MI vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sarfaraz Khan departs for 14, CSK 2 down

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: The availability of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni remains uncertain as the high-stakes clash approaches, injecting an additional layer of excitement into this eagerly awaited rivalry.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Here we go again—Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings. If you’ve watched even a handful of IPL games, you know this is the league’s biggest rivalry. Both teams have the stats and the history, and somehow, they always dial up the drama when they face off.

Right now, the mood in Mumbai’s camp feels positive. They just pulled off a solid win against Gujarat Titans, and that kind of result always gives a team a shot of confidence. Momentum matters, and Mumbai seems ready to build on it.

Chennai, though, seems a little shaky. They’re still mixing and matching players, looking for a lineup they can stick with. Injuries haven’t helped, and the absence of MS Dhoni—who hasn’t played thanks to fitness problems—means their leadership in tight moments just isn’t the same. On the other side, Mumbai’s missing Rohit Sharma lately due to his own injury, which adds a wrinkle to their usual consistency.

Still, whenever these two teams meet, you can toss out everything you thought you knew. Over the years, they’ve produced some absolute classics, and the stakes are high again—no one wants to drop points now. That pressure just ramps up the excitement.

There’s a bit of hope for fans: Rohit and Dhoni were spotted together in the nets, working on their batting. Nothing official about their return yet, but it’s a good sign. Rohit was last seen leaving the field mid-game against RCB with a hamstring issue, and he’s been grinding away to get back to top form.

CSK’s season started with them shuffling combinations, trying to find some rhythm. It’s pretty normal, but then Ayush Mhatre—who’d given them 201 runs—got sidelined with a hamstring injury. That’s tough, especially when you think they might finally settle in.

Mumbai got a boost thanks to Tilak Varma’s big knock in Ahmedabad, which stopped their four-game losing streak. That win brought some relief to the five-time champs, but honestly, the campaign isn’t stable yet. Tilak’s innings might be the spark they needed, considering how this team loves making comebacks.

But let’s be honest, Mumbai still has problems. Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t really fired this season, with just one half-century. And Hardik Pandya? He’s having a rough time, not finishing games with the bat or steadying the innings when things get shaky.

So, both teams have some hurdles. But history says this fixture brings out the best in everyone. Looks like we’re in for another thriller.