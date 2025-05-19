Match No. 61 brings a clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). It is a must-win contest for the Lucknow side as one more loss will knock them out of the Playoffs race

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: As three teams have already qualified for the Playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and four teams have been eliminated from the race, the qualification scenarios for the remaining three franchises are quite tight at this stage. One such team is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which is sitting at the 7th spot in the Points Table with 10 points and are only the contenders for the Playoffs along with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are already out of the Playoffs race and will look to end their remaining league matches on a positive note this season. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the LSG vs SRH match from Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.