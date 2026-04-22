LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Donovan Ferreira departs for 20, RR 6 down

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LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Out-of-form Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants face off in a crucial IPL clash at Ekana Stadium, with both sides desperate to end their losing run. With momentum slipping and playoff hopes at stake RR and LSG will look to bounce back and keep their campaigns alive.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants both walk into this clash desperate to snap out of a rough patch. Rajasthan started the tournament flying high, stacking up four wins in a row and looking like the team to beat. But two losses on the trot have slowed their charge—and suddenly, cracks are showing, especially in the middle order. The pressure’s squarely on skipper Riyan Parag, who just can’t seem to find his groove at the crease. Out of six innings, he’s had three single-digit scores and hasn’t cracked 20 yet. That’s left a pretty obvious hole in their lineup.
The Royals have depended almost entirely on their top three: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Dhruv Jurel. When they're on, the team rolls. But if any of them fail, the rest of the batting just doesn’t pick up the slack. Opponents have noticed, zeroing in on that vulnerability.
One real plus for Rajasthan has been Sooryavanshi. The kid’s only 15, but you wouldn’t guess it judging by the way he attacks from ball one. He’s fearless, takes on the bowlers straight away, and puts the other side on the back foot early. Lucknow’s coaches will definitely have him circled in red.
As for Lucknow, their own batting lineup feels all over the place right now. There’s been a constant shuffle at the top as they search for a pair that actually clicks, but all the chopping and changing has only made things more unsettled. The latest experiment saw Ayush Badoni opening with Mitchell Marsh, but that didn’t work out either.
Marsh has looked good at times, with two scores in the 40s back-to-back, but he just hasn’t been able to kick on and play a match-defining innings. Captain Rishabh Pant’s having a tough season too. He’s barely found any rhythm and there have been moments where he’s looked surprisingly tentative—something you almost never see from him—which raises doubts about his timing and intent under pressure.
Then there’s Nicholas Pooran. He’s supposed to be one of their middle-order powerhouses, but he’s seriously out of form. Instead of blasting teams apart in the middle overs, his struggles have left Lucknow exposed. It’s not just denting their run rate; now, questions are swirling about whether he should even keep his spot in the XI.
Both sides have problems to solve and time’s running short. This contest isn’t just about points—it’s about regaining belief before things spiral out of control.
Digvesh Singh Rathi keeps things tight as Jadeja and Ferreira rotate strike. Ferreira pulls one for a couple and survives a couple of swings, while Pooran produces a sharp diving stop in the deep. The over goes for steady singles without any boundary.
Mohsin Khan strikes again as Shimron Hetmyer miscues a back-of-a-length delivery while trying to tuck it on the leg side. The ball takes a leading edge and lobs to mid-off, where Prince Yadav runs forward to complete the catch, leaving RR five down.
Shimron Hetmyer takes on Mayank Yadav with a flurry of boundaries—whipping a 149 kmph delivery for six, pulling a 145 kmph short ball for four, and then chipping one over mid-off for another boundary to cap a superb attacking sequence.
Digvesh Singh Rathi keeps it tight as Parag and Hetmyer rotate the strike. Parag collects a couple with a tuck to the on-side, with a close run-out chance at the bowler’s end but Hetmyer just makes his ground. The over yields steady singles with no big shots.
Mohsin Khan ends a superb wicket-maiden as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi miscues a big shot off a length ball. The youngster toe-ends it towards cover where Digvesh Singh Rathi runs back and completes a fine catch. Sooryavanshi departs for 8 off 11.
Mohammed Shami strikes twice in a dramatic over. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes a hat-trick of fours before edging a bouncer to Rishabh Pant, who takes a stunning catch. Next ball, Dhruv Jurel nicks one in the channel and Pant safely grabs it, giving Shami two quick wickets.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets off the mark in style, flicking Prince Yadav through mid-wicket for a boundary before slashing the next ball through cover-point. Back-to-back fours give the youngster a confident start and put early pressure on the bowler.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger
Rishabh Pant: We are looking to bowl first. You know we have been playing in this conditions and still figuring out. Last few games have been challenging and as players we are looking to find ways. Just a subtle change. We have two changes. He is the player, who has shown so much trust.
Riyan Parag: I actually told my boys that I want to lose the toss. I'm happy we lost the toss.I think we batted pretty well, we made some miscalculations in the middle. The message is that we have to play good cricket for 40 overs. We are playing the same team.
Riyan Parag is experiencing a tough time with the bat, unable to establish any rhythm or regain his confidence at the crease. In six innings to date, he has recorded only three single-digit scores, emphasizing his inconsistency and minimal impact. His top score of 20 further underscores his difficulties, as he has consistently been unable to build on promising starts or stabilize the innings when it is most crucial.
LSG: Probable XII: Ayush Badoni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth, Mohsin Khan
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja
Much of the outcome may hinge on how effectively LSG's bowlers can dismiss the opening pair and challenge the struggling middle order. So far, LSG's fast bowlers boast the best economy rate (8.77) and the highest dot-ball percentage (41.8) among all teams. This bodes well against an opening pair that is scoring at 11.44 runs per over. The clash between Shami and Sooryavanshi, separated by two decades, promises to be a captivating contest.
On the other hand, RR's bowlers have claimed 16 wickets at an average of 20 during Powerplays this season, leading all teams in both categories. However, it is their spin attack that may prove crucial, having taken 18 wickets at an average of 17, particularly against LSG's inconsistent batting lineup. Ravi Bishnoi will be keen to perform well against his former team and Rishabh Pant. In their previous encounters, Bishnoi has dismissed Pant twice, who has a strike rate of 112.96 against him.
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Stadium. Both teams enter this contest under pressure after recent setbacks and will be eager to return to winning ways.