LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Donovan Ferreira departs for 20, RR 6 down

LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Out-of-form Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants face off in a crucial IPL clash at Ekana Stadium, with both sides desperate to end their losing run. With momentum slipping and playoff hopes at stake RR and LSG will look to bounce back and keep their campaigns alive.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants both walk into this clash desperate to snap out of a rough patch. Rajasthan started the tournament flying high, stacking up four wins in a row and looking like the team to beat. But two losses on the trot have slowed their charge—and suddenly, cracks are showing, especially in the middle order. The pressure’s squarely on skipper Riyan Parag, who just can’t seem to find his groove at the crease. Out of six innings, he’s had three single-digit scores and hasn’t cracked 20 yet. That’s left a pretty obvious hole in their lineup.

The Royals have depended almost entirely on their top three: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Dhruv Jurel. When they're on, the team rolls. But if any of them fail, the rest of the batting just doesn’t pick up the slack. Opponents have noticed, zeroing in on that vulnerability.

One real plus for Rajasthan has been Sooryavanshi. The kid’s only 15, but you wouldn’t guess it judging by the way he attacks from ball one. He’s fearless, takes on the bowlers straight away, and puts the other side on the back foot early. Lucknow’s coaches will definitely have him circled in red.

As for Lucknow, their own batting lineup feels all over the place right now. There’s been a constant shuffle at the top as they search for a pair that actually clicks, but all the chopping and changing has only made things more unsettled. The latest experiment saw Ayush Badoni opening with Mitchell Marsh, but that didn’t work out either.

Marsh has looked good at times, with two scores in the 40s back-to-back, but he just hasn’t been able to kick on and play a match-defining innings. Captain Rishabh Pant’s having a tough season too. He’s barely found any rhythm and there have been moments where he’s looked surprisingly tentative—something you almost never see from him—which raises doubts about his timing and intent under pressure.

Then there’s Nicholas Pooran. He’s supposed to be one of their middle-order powerhouses, but he’s seriously out of form. Instead of blasting teams apart in the middle overs, his struggles have left Lucknow exposed. It’s not just denting their run rate; now, questions are swirling about whether he should even keep his spot in the XI.

Both sides have problems to solve and time’s running short. This contest isn’t just about points—it’s about regaining belief before things spiral out of control.