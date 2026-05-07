LSG vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants aim to disrupt playoff race as Royal Challengers Bengaluru seek quick fixes

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score IPL 2026: This season has been one to forget for the Lucknow Super Giants, as even a solid batting performance was not enough in their last match. RCB has the opportunity to reclaim the top spot in the table with a victory tonight.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score IPL 2026: You can’t breeze through any game in the IPL — every squad packs a punch somewhere, and they’re not shy about using it. Take RCB: they’re sitting pretty at third, looking like one of the safest bets for the playoffs. But they know full well that “safe” doesn’t mean “comfortable.” Especially with an unpredictable Lucknow side waiting on their home ground, battered, maybe, but not broken.
There’s a bit of spark from LSG lately; Nicholas Pooran finally found his groove against Mumbai, and for a while, he was taking the bowling apart. Didn’t really shift the outcome, though — the team stacked up their sixth straight loss, and now their season is hanging by a thread. They keep swapping around their batting lineup, searching for something that clicks. You can see the frustration building; there’s talent, but confidence is another story entirely. Right now, LSG just needs someone to grab the game and really stamp some authority, but it’s not obvious who steps up.
The bowling had a tough time too — Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton dismantled them, and honestly, it looked pretty brutal. Now LSG faces a side that bats even deeper, RCB, and they know the Shami-led attack has to show up big. The only way is to get sharp with the new ball, crank up the aggression, and find those early breakthroughs. That’s how GT did it, exposing a few cracks in RCB’s lineup when wickets tumbled early. RCB usually bat with confidence through the middle, but if you break through, the whole tempo changes.
For RCB, batting first can still bring a little anxiety. Even with all their firepower and momentum, they’ve been slowed down recently — GT and Delhi showed how putting them on a sticky pitch makes things uncomfortable fast. Snap up early wickets, and suddenly that lightning-quick middle order starts hunting for runs like they’re in a desert. They’re favorites for the title, sure, but everyone knows IPL doesn’t let you relax.
LSG, at this point, is fighting more for pride than playoffs. Making it to the next stage would take something close to a miracle, and another loss could mean packing bags for the season. But cricket’s funny. Teams have clawed back from worse, and there’s still plenty to play for — legacy, learning, and what they build for next year. So, don't count them out. Not just yet. There’s always one more twist, and LSG could surprise everyone.
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Lucknow finds themselves at the bottom of the standings due to a dismal performance in their last six matches, resulting in six consecutive losses – a truly dreadful stretch of games, many of which they were unable to compete in effectively. The issues are numerous – a lack of consistent team structure, frequent changes in lineup, insufficient depth, and a significant drop in confidence. Surely, things can only improve from here.
Currently, RCB occupies a playoff position, a spot they have held for most of the season. With six victories out of nine matches, they have five games left to play – winning two of those should suffice, but RCB aims for at least three wins, as that would almost guarantee them a place in Qualifier 1. Additionally, RCB has one of the more favorable schedules, facing teams that are currently struggling – they are confident in their chances.
As we near the final quarter of the season, there isn't much change that any team can anticipate – however, considering how congested the top 5-6 is starting to appear, any movement will be quite significant. RCB finds itself firmly in third place, but with games in hand over every team around them and two games in hand against the league leaders SRH, they have ample opportunity to strive for a top two finish. In stark contrast, LSG, having suffered 7 losses in 9 matches, is virtually out of contention – they are likely to miss the playoffs, but they could still play a pivotal role yet.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru from Lucknow. RCB will be eager to strengthen their playoff push after a few inconsistent performances, while a struggling LSG side will look to play spoilsport and shake up the points table. Stay tuned for live score updates, toss news, playing XIs, key moments and full match coverage.