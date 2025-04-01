LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Match No. 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to be played between teams of two costliest skippers o the season, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. Catch all the latest and live updates at this space.

LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is all set to lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match is scheduled to be played at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium and will commence at 7:30 pm IST. Interestingly, the LSG vs PBKS clash is also the game between the two sides with the most expensive skippers, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. LSG bought Rishabh for Rs 27 crore and PBKS acquired Shreyas for Rs 26.75 crore in the 2025 IPL mega auction. Both teams won their last match, LSG against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and PBKS against Gujarat Titans (GT). However, this is Punjab's second game in the tournament, and the Men in Red will look to continue their winning momentum in IPL 2025. So, catch all the latest and live updates from the LSG vs PBKS clash here at this space and do follow the match highlights in our sports section after the match to get a detailed report of the game.