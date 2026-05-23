LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Chahal and Prabhsimran combine to end Badoni’s fiery knock

LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings find themselves in a critical situation, as their chances of making the playoffs are now precariously close to slipping away due to an unexpected and concerning decline in performance.

LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings are really in a tough spot. Their playoff hopes are fading fast after a collapse nobody saw coming. Not long ago, they looked like a sure bet—storming through the first half of the season, confidence high. Now? They’ve lost five games in a row, and suddenly, everything’s slipping away at the worst moment. The pressure’s massive. It all comes down to this last league match.

But even if they beat Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, it’s not enough to lock in a playoff spot. Punjab fans have to keep one eye on the scoreboard and the other on the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Their fate isn’t in their own hands anymore, so now they’re just hoping results bounce their way. What started as a smooth ride to the top four has turned into a long wait, loaded with tension.

Lucknow’s story is a little different—less complicated, but still disappointing. Expectations were high, but they just couldn’t get things together this season. At this point, they’re only playing for pride. A win would help end things on a high note, but it won’t fix a campaign that never really got going. Their batters have struggled at crucial moments, and that’s cost them dearly.

Even with a talented bunch of young Indian pacers, Lucknow hasn’t figured out how to control games with the ball. They can’t seem to defend totals or keep runs in check when it matters. In the end, there’ve been way too many ups and downs, so they’re already out of the playoff race before the final games begin.

Punjab’s sudden slide is mostly down to their batters losing form at exactly the wrong time. The same aggressive top order that looked unstoppable a few weeks ago has gone missing. Priyansh Arya has just one fifty from his last seven innings—plus a duck in the last game. Prabhsimran Singh keeps getting starts but can’t push on—only one half-century in five matches. Cooper Connolly seems promising but hasn’t made a real impact. Even Shreyas Iyer, the skipper, has struggled, notching up just one fifty during this losing run. The timing couldn’t be worse.