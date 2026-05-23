LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Chahal and Prabhsimran combine to end Badoni’s fiery knock

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LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings find themselves in a critical situation, as their chances of making the playoffs are now precariously close to slipping away due to an unexpected and concerning decline in performance.
LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings are really in a tough spot. Their playoff hopes are fading fast after a collapse nobody saw coming. Not long ago, they looked like a sure bet—storming through the first half of the season, confidence high. Now? They’ve lost five games in a row, and suddenly, everything’s slipping away at the worst moment. The pressure’s massive. It all comes down to this last league match.
But even if they beat Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, it’s not enough to lock in a playoff spot. Punjab fans have to keep one eye on the scoreboard and the other on the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Their fate isn’t in their own hands anymore, so now they’re just hoping results bounce their way. What started as a smooth ride to the top four has turned into a long wait, loaded with tension.
Lucknow’s story is a little different—less complicated, but still disappointing. Expectations were high, but they just couldn’t get things together this season. At this point, they’re only playing for pride. A win would help end things on a high note, but it won’t fix a campaign that never really got going. Their batters have struggled at crucial moments, and that’s cost them dearly.
Even with a talented bunch of young Indian pacers, Lucknow hasn’t figured out how to control games with the ball. They can’t seem to defend totals or keep runs in check when it matters. In the end, there’ve been way too many ups and downs, so they’re already out of the playoff race before the final games begin.
Punjab’s sudden slide is mostly down to their batters losing form at exactly the wrong time. The same aggressive top order that looked unstoppable a few weeks ago has gone missing. Priyansh Arya has just one fifty from his last seven innings—plus a duck in the last game. Prabhsimran Singh keeps getting starts but can’t push on—only one half-century in five matches. Cooper Connolly seems promising but hasn’t made a real impact. Even Shreyas Iyer, the skipper, has struggled, notching up just one fifty during this losing run. The timing couldn’t be worse.
Yuzvendra Chahal produced a crucial breakthrough with the help of sharp wicketkeeping from Prabhsimran Singh to dismiss the dangerous Ayush Badoni. Attempting a cut shot against a quick and flat delivery outside off, Badoni missed the ball and momentarily lifted his back foot in the air. Prabhsimran stayed alert, whipping off the bails instantly before successfully convincing the umpire on review. The smart stumping ended Badoni’s explosive 43 off just 18 balls.
Ayush Badoni continued his superb counterattack with a dominant assault on Azmatullah Omarzai to push Lucknow Super Giants forward. He first produced a clever sliced boundary over backward point before muscling a powerful six over deep mid-wicket to bring up LSG’s fifty. Badoni then punished a slower short ball with another towering pull and finished the powerplay in style with a brilliantly timed flick that raced away to the boundary.
Ayush Badoni fought back strongly against Marco Jansen with a fearless counterattack after LSG’s shaky start. He first used the pace smartly through the leg side before punishing another short delivery with a powerful pull for four. Badoni then registered the innings’ first six with a flat strike over backward square leg and capped the over with a deft late guide to third man, shifting momentum back towards LSG.
Marco Jansen delivered a huge breakthrough for Punjab Kings by dismissing the dangerous Nicholas Pooran cheaply. Bowling short and angling the ball into the batter, Jansen hurried Pooran during an attempted pull shot, forcing him into a mistimed effort that ricocheted back onto the stumps. Pooran’s disappointing IPL 2026 campaign continued as LSG slipped into early trouble.
Azmatullah Omarzai provided Punjab Kings with an early breakthrough by dismissing Arshin Kulkarni for a golden duck. Although the delivery lacked real menace, Kulkarni played a poor shot, chasing a wide back-of-a-length ball away from his body. The under-edge carried safely to Prabhsimran Singh behind the stumps, handing PBKS a timely wicket just as LSG looked to build early momentum.
Josh Inglis gave Lucknow Super Giants a flying start by dismantling Arshdeep Singh in a brutal over filled with boundaries. He first drove elegantly through sweeper cover before swiveling a short ball into the vacant backward square-leg region. Inglis then punished two more loose deliveries with authoritative lofted strokes over the infield, leaving Arshdeep under immense pressure as LSG raced away early.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan
Shreyas Iyer - We will bowl first. Two changes - Marco and Vyshak are in. Feeling is exciting, I would say it's a do match for us. We have never been in this situation before and the boys are waiting to do their best.
Rishabh Pant - We would have bowled first as well. This wicket is good for cricket regardless of bowling or batting. This is one of the better batting wicket, it could be a high scoring match. Two changes - Arjun and Arshin Kulkarni are in. It's been a tough season, but at the same time, there has been a lot of learning, both for the team and personally. II'd say sorry for the fans, they have come from all over UP. It's been tough going for us, but we'll give our 100% today.
Lucknow Super Giants have suffered a significant setback ahead of their final league-stage encounter against Punjab Kings, with Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh unavailable for tonight’s match. According to ESPNcricinfo, Marsh will miss the fixture, although the exact reason behind his absence has not yet been disclosed. His omission comes as a major blow for LSG, considering he has been one of the side’s most impactful and consistent performers during an otherwise underwhelming IPL 2026 campaign
Punjab Kings face a virtual knockout clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. A win is mandatory for the Shreyas Iyer-led side to stay alive in the race, but even that may not guarantee qualification. PBKS will also need favorable results from Sunday’s crucial fixtures — Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals — to break into the top four. With no room for error left, Punjab’s fate now depends on both their own performance and outcomes elsewhere.
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohammed Shami, Aiden Markram, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Naman Tiwari, Avesh Khan
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Marco Jansen, Mitchell Owen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. With PBKS fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, the stakes could not be higher for Shreyas Iyer’s side in this virtual knockout encounter. LSG, meanwhile, will look to finish their campaign strongly and spoil Punjab’s qualification push. Stay tuned for live scores, wickets, big moments and all the action from this crucial showdown.