LSG vs GT Live Score: Match No. 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Check out all the live and latest scorecard from the LSG vs GT clash.

LSG vs GT Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns with the Points Table toppers, Gujarat Titans (GT), in the match No. 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While the Gujarat Titans are at the top of the Points Table with 8 points, Lucknow is at the sixth position with 6 points. GT lost their season opener but clinched all the next four games so far. On the other hand, Lucknow has tasted two defeats so far out of the five matches played, but have won their last two games. Talking about the venue, the pitch of the Ekana Cricket Stadium has historically been a low-scoring one, and the upcoming match being an afternoon one, the wicket might further slow down. So, stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the LSG vs GT match from Lucknow.