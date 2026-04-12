LSG vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishna’s four-fer restricts LSG to 164/8 in 20 overs

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CRICKET
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Both teams remain the same at the Ekana Stadium, with Shubman Gill relishing his first toss victory. Gujarat has chosen to bowl first, gearing up for a chase – aiming for a significant win, according to Gill.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: We’re about a third of the way through the IPL season now. Every team’s had enough time to figure out what’s working and what’s falling short. Sure, it’s too soon to predict exactly where everyone will land in the standings—lots of matches left—but the league is already starting to split into camps.
Take the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, for example. They’re not leading the pack yet, but both teams have enough quality to stay in the hunt. Their last games basically showed the same thing: their flaws still hurt them, but their biggest strengths can win matches out of nowhere.
For LSG, Mukul Choudhary’s breakout half-century was huge. His performance saved them in a tricky chase and should finally give the team some confidence about that shaky middle order. If those guys start firing, suddenly Lucknow turns into a much more dangerous, well-rounded team.
Gujarat’s top-order batsmen did their job—like they usually do—and the bowling attack still looks solid from all angles. What’s really changing things for them, though, is Washington Sundar’s runs from the middle order and, even more so, seeing Rashid Khan find his groove again. Rashid’s form makes the Titans’ attack so dangerous that, even when their middle order falters, it barely matters. With their top three batters, runs are practically a given.
These two teams sit right next to each other in the table, and they're just about evenly matched. LSG could break into the top three if things go their way, while GT has a chance to catch up with Lucknow, Delhi, and RCB on four points. This next stretch feels like it’ll define where both of them end up.
Mohammed Shami whips Ashok Sharma for a six over deep backward square leg. George Linde then adds a handy cameo with a boundary but falls soon after, chipping a slower full-toss to substitute Shahrukh Khan in the deep. Avesh Khan finishes the over strongly, smashing a flat-batted four straight back over the bowler.
Prasidh Krishna continues his brilliant spell, dismissing Nicholas Pooran with a slower short ball. Pooran attempts a flat pull but mistimes it, sending a simple catch to Shubman Gill at mid-off. Pooran departs for 19 off 21 balls as Prasidh claims his third wicket.
Abdul Samad takes on Kagiso Rabada with consecutive boundaries. The first comes via a thick outside edge that flies past the keeper for four, while the next is a powerful pull shot off a short delivery, racing wide of mid-wicket to the fence.
Prasidh Krishna strikes again with a sharp bumper as Ayush Badoni attempts a pull but gets a top edge. The ball balloons towards deep square leg where Glenn Phillips, despite briefly losing it in the sun, does well to hold on near the boundary. Badoni departs for 9 off 11 balls.
Aiden Markram gets a lucky break as Glenn Phillips drops a tough chance that rolls away for four. Markram then smashes another boundary over cover, but Prasidh Krishna has the last laugh as Markram mistimes a shot and is caught by Washington Sundar for 30 off 21 balls.
Aiden Markram capitalizes on a slot delivery from Ashok Sharma, striking it cleanly over long-on for a six and admiring the shot. Ayush Badoni then follows with a crisp boundary, stepping forward to drive beautifully through the covers as the ball races to the fence.
Mohammed Siraj removes Rishabh Pant as the batter miscues a lofted shot on the off-side. The length wasn’t ideal for the stroke, and Pant ends up offering a simple catch to Rahul Tewatia. Pant departs after a brief cameo of 18 off 11 balls.
Rishabh Pant punishes Kagiso Rabada with a flat pull over deep mid-wicket for six off a short ball. Aiden Markram then takes over, clipping a full delivery on the pads for four before picking another straight ball through deep square leg for another boundary as Rabada leaks runs.
Kagiso Rabada was hit for a six and a lucky four by Mitchell Marsh, who even smiled after the inside-edge boundary. But Rabada struck back immediately as Marsh mistimed his shot and was caught by Shubman Gill, departing for a quick 11 off 4 balls.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna
Shubman Gill - We'll field first. Two points in the last match give us plenty of confidence. Looking to play better cricket and ensure the match doesn't go to the last over. We have had a tremendous time, consistency is important in a long tournament such as the IPL. After 14 matches, the most consistent team will win the tournament. Same team for us today.
Rishabh Pant - I think the way wickets are nowadays, you know, the margin batting first or bowling first is not much, but you know, we've got a bowl first. I think for us it's amazing. You know, every win is important and especially when you win like that, it shows the character of a team, you know. But we want to move on from it, you know, take one match at a time and just give our best. (Talks about head-to-head) See, definitely it's a great boost for winning a match and coming into the next one. But at the same time, you know, you still have to give your best each and every match because wicket might play different, condition might be different. But at the same time, last match when we played, we talked about intent on the field. We always talk about that as a team and that was great to see when we were on the field, we were putting bodies on the line. We are playing with the same team.
Lucknow Super Giants face Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Match 19 at Ekana Stadium. LSG arrive after Mukul Choudhary’s explosive 54* off 27 balls powered a stunning chase vs KKR. GT also come in confident, having edged Delhi Capitals by one run, with Rashid Khan starring with a 3-wicket haul.