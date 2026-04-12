LSG vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishna’s four-fer restricts LSG to 164/8 in 20 overs

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Both teams remain the same at the Ekana Stadium, with Shubman Gill relishing his first toss victory. Gujarat has chosen to bowl first, gearing up for a chase – aiming for a significant win, according to Gill.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: We’re about a third of the way through the IPL season now. Every team’s had enough time to figure out what’s working and what’s falling short. Sure, it’s too soon to predict exactly where everyone will land in the standings—lots of matches left—but the league is already starting to split into camps.

Take the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, for example. They’re not leading the pack yet, but both teams have enough quality to stay in the hunt. Their last games basically showed the same thing: their flaws still hurt them, but their biggest strengths can win matches out of nowhere.

For LSG, Mukul Choudhary’s breakout half-century was huge. His performance saved them in a tricky chase and should finally give the team some confidence about that shaky middle order. If those guys start firing, suddenly Lucknow turns into a much more dangerous, well-rounded team.

Gujarat’s top-order batsmen did their job—like they usually do—and the bowling attack still looks solid from all angles. What’s really changing things for them, though, is Washington Sundar’s runs from the middle order and, even more so, seeing Rashid Khan find his groove again. Rashid’s form makes the Titans’ attack so dangerous that, even when their middle order falters, it barely matters. With their top three batters, runs are practically a given.

These two teams sit right next to each other in the table, and they're just about evenly matched. LSG could break into the top three if things go their way, while GT has a chance to catch up with Lucknow, Delhi, and RCB on four points. This next stretch feels like it’ll define where both of them end up.