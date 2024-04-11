LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Struggling Delhi Capitals face KL Rahul-led in-form Lucknow Super Giants

Follow live score from match 26 of TATA IPL 2024 between LSG and DC here.

The Delhi Capitals' bowling unit will need to step up their game against the in-form Lucknow Super Giants in an upcoming Indian Premier League match on Friday. Lucknow Super Giants are the overwhelming favorites, currently sitting in third place on the points table. Despite this, they may be without rookie pacer Mayank Yadav, known for his lightning-fast deliveries exceeding 150 kmph, due to an abdominal injury.

Delhi Capitals have struggled to find success in the 2024 campaign, with only skipper Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubb showing consistent form. The team's lack of depth in Indian talent on the bench is a major concern, leading to a lack of confidence in the team's overall performance. It will be crucial for Delhi Capitals to address these issues and put up a strong fight against Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming match.