Cricket

Cricket

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Struggling Delhi Capitals face KL Rahul-led in-form Lucknow Super Giants

Follow live score from match 26 of TATA IPL 2024 between LSG and DC here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 10:16 PM IST

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score
The Delhi Capitals' bowling unit will need to step up their game against the in-form Lucknow Super Giants in an upcoming Indian Premier League match on Friday. Lucknow Super Giants are the overwhelming favorites, currently sitting in third place on the points table. Despite this, they may be without rookie pacer Mayank Yadav, known for his lightning-fast deliveries exceeding 150 kmph, due to an abdominal injury.

Delhi Capitals have struggled to find success in the 2024 campaign, with only skipper Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubb showing consistent form. The team's lack of depth in Indian talent on the bench is a major concern, leading to a lack of confidence in the team's overall performance. It will be crucial for Delhi Capitals to address these issues and put up a strong fight against Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming match.

LIVE BLOG

  • 11 Apr 2024, 10:12 PM

    LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

    Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

  • 11 Apr 2024, 10:12 PM

    LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and DelhiCapitals from Lucknow. Stay tuned for latest updates.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
