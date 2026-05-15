LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: CSK face uphill task in top-four push without Dhoni and Overton

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants will welcome the Chennai Super Kings to the Ekana Cricket Stadium this Friday. With LSG already out of playoff contention, CSK still has an opportunity to secure a spot in the top four.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings are gearing up to face Lucknow Super Giants on Friday in their IPL 2026 clash. This match is more than just another fixture for CSK—it’s a shot at breaking into the top four for the first time this season. A win tonight shoots them up to fourth place in the points table, making the stakes pretty high.

Fans hoping to see MS Dhoni back on the field are in for disappointment once again. Dhoni hasn’t played a single game this season, and even though the franchise initially said he’d travel to Lucknow, plans changed and he didn’t make the trip. His absence has been felt, and it leaves a big gap, not just in leadership but also in the team’s lineup.

As if that wasn’t enough, CSK got hit with more bad news before the match. Jamie Overton, who was the Player of the Match in their last game and has picked up 14 wickets so far this season, had to head back to the UK with a thigh injury. He’s been a game-changer, especially in the middle overs, and has chipped in with the bat as well. Losing him now means someone else has to step up—no easy task, considering his all-round value.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, are out of contention for the playoffs. Their campaign hasn’t gone to plan, but they’re not just rolling over. With pride on the line, they’ll be looking to finish strong and salvage some positives from a disappointing season. Spin-bowling coach Carl Crowe knows the stakes: “Sure, it’s tough being out of the competition now, but we still want to make the most of these last three games. Guys will be playing for their franchise and for themselves. We’re still pushing, still focused, and we want a strong finish.”

On the CSK side, head coach Stephen Fleming remains optimistic despite the setbacks. He believes in the squad’s depth and expects someone to take charge. “We’ll figure it out. It’s what the players do—they adjust. Brevis and Dube, they haven’t really fired yet, but this could be their moment. Sometimes when you’re short-handed, someone rises up. We’re hoping those two finish the tournament strong and show what they’re really capable of.”

Everything points to a hard-fought match. Both teams have something to prove—CSK fighting for playoffs and LSG playing for pride. The atmosphere promises drama, with stars missing and new ones waiting for their chance to shine.