LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: CSK face uphill task in top-four push without Dhoni and Overton

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LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants will welcome the Chennai Super Kings to the Ekana Cricket Stadium this Friday. With LSG already out of playoff contention, CSK still has an opportunity to secure a spot in the top four.
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings are gearing up to face Lucknow Super Giants on Friday in their IPL 2026 clash. This match is more than just another fixture for CSK—it’s a shot at breaking into the top four for the first time this season. A win tonight shoots them up to fourth place in the points table, making the stakes pretty high.
Fans hoping to see MS Dhoni back on the field are in for disappointment once again. Dhoni hasn’t played a single game this season, and even though the franchise initially said he’d travel to Lucknow, plans changed and he didn’t make the trip. His absence has been felt, and it leaves a big gap, not just in leadership but also in the team’s lineup.
As if that wasn’t enough, CSK got hit with more bad news before the match. Jamie Overton, who was the Player of the Match in their last game and has picked up 14 wickets so far this season, had to head back to the UK with a thigh injury. He’s been a game-changer, especially in the middle overs, and has chipped in with the bat as well. Losing him now means someone else has to step up—no easy task, considering his all-round value.
Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, are out of contention for the playoffs. Their campaign hasn’t gone to plan, but they’re not just rolling over. With pride on the line, they’ll be looking to finish strong and salvage some positives from a disappointing season. Spin-bowling coach Carl Crowe knows the stakes: “Sure, it’s tough being out of the competition now, but we still want to make the most of these last three games. Guys will be playing for their franchise and for themselves. We’re still pushing, still focused, and we want a strong finish.”
On the CSK side, head coach Stephen Fleming remains optimistic despite the setbacks. He believes in the squad’s depth and expects someone to take charge. “We’ll figure it out. It’s what the players do—they adjust. Brevis and Dube, they haven’t really fired yet, but this could be their moment. Sometimes when you’re short-handed, someone rises up. We’re hoping those two finish the tournament strong and show what they’re really capable of.”
Everything points to a hard-fought match. Both teams have something to prove—CSK fighting for playoffs and LSG playing for pride. The atmosphere promises drama, with stars missing and new ones waiting for their chance to shine.
Sanju Samson is on the verge of equaling his best performance in an IPL season, needing just 101 more runs. He accumulated 531 runs over 16 games in IPL 2024 and scored 430 runs in 11 matches this year. Currently, he is experiencing his finest season in terms of strike rate, boasting an impressive 169.29. His previous best was recorded in 2020, at 158.89.
LSG: Shahbaz Ahmed once again outperformed Ruturaj Gaikwad in their latest encounter, marking three dismissals in merely five T20 clashes between them. This is definitely a matchup to keep an eye on once again.
CSK: In the previous match at this venue, Mitchell Marsh delivered an outstanding century against RCB and will be a crucial wicket at the top of the batting order. CSK has the perfect matchup player in Akeal Hosein, who has dismissed Marsh on two occasions and allowed only 61 runs from 52 balls bowled throughout T20 matches.
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Macneil Noronha
Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings! A crucial encounter awaits as CSK face an uphill challenge in their push for a top-four spot, with the absence of MS Dhoni and the setback of Jamie Overton adding to their worries. Stay tuned for live score updates, key moments, wickets, boundaries, and all the action as it unfolds from this high-stakes contest.