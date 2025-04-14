LSG vs CSK Live Match Score Updates: The Super Monday encounter is between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Stay connected to this space for all the live and latest updates from Match No. 30 of IPL 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score: Match No. 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Both teams have had completely different IPL 2025 so far. LSG, who were seen as a weaker side in the beginning, emerged stronger in its last three games and made a hat-trick of wins. On the other hand, CSK opened IPL 2025 with a solitary win but are now struggling to win even a single game, be it home games or away games. CSK's Chepauk fortress has also been breached by RCB after 17 years and DC after 10 years, showcasing their worst performance as a unit.

Chennai's skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has also been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury, forcing CSK management to bring back 'Thala' MS Dhoni as the captain. However, things were not much different for CSK in the last match under Dhoni's leadership, as the team is still struggling with the middle and lower order batters. Will CSK be able to turn things around tonight against LSG in Lucknow? We shall find it out. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest and live coverage of the LSG vs CSK match.