LIVE Updates | U19 Women's T20 WC, INDW vs RSAW Live score: BIG wicket for India; Lourens departs for 61

U19 Women's T20 World Cup, INDW vs RSAW

In the third match of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, South Africa Women Under 19 will meet India Women Under 19. This is the tournament's first year, and sixteen teams will participate in four groups during the first round.

This highly anticipated tournament ushers in a new era in women's cricket by bringing together the greatest young talent from across the world to battle for the title of global champions.

The Super 8 will be followed by eight teams advancing to the elimination stage, concluding in the final. This promises to be an exciting contest, with India Women Under 19 appearing to be the favorites.

The South African U19 women's team seems to be in subpar shape, having lost both of their warm-up matches and failing to reach a three-digit total score in either game. This is a troubling development for the squad as they prepare to face strong opposition in the forthcoming event.

The Indian squad, on the other hand, looks to be in peak shape. They beat Australia in the first warm-up match and barely lost to Bangladesh by three runs.