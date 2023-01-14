Search icon
LIVE Updates | U19 Women's T20 WC, INDW vs RSAW Live score: BIG wicket for India; Lourens departs for 61

IND-w Vs RSA-W, U19 Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Scorecard and Updates: Shafali verma's side will look to start off the campaign on a winning note.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 06:30 PM IST

U19 Women's T20 World Cup, INDW vs RSAW

In the third match of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, South Africa Women Under 19 will meet India Women Under 19. This is the tournament's first year, and sixteen teams will participate in four groups during the first round.

This highly anticipated tournament ushers in a new era in women's cricket by bringing together the greatest young talent from across the world to battle for the title of global champions.

The Super 8 will be followed by eight teams advancing to the elimination stage, concluding in the final. This promises to be an exciting contest, with India Women Under 19 appearing to be the favorites.

The South African U19 women's team seems to be in subpar shape, having lost both of their warm-up matches and failing to reach a three-digit total score in either game. This is a troubling development for the squad as they prepare to face strong opposition in the forthcoming event.

The Indian squad, on the other hand, looks to be in peak shape. They beat Australia in the first warm-up match and barely lost to Bangladesh by three runs.

LIVE Blog
14 Jan 2023
06:24 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: 

Meso missed the sweep off the last ball of the over, and Chopra finished with a commendable one for fifteen from four overs - a truly impressive spell from the leg-spinner!

RSA-W 145/4 (18)

06:18 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: BIG wicket for India!

Wicket! A moment of miscommunication between the batters and Lourens is run out. Departs for 61 off 44 balls.

RSA-W 137/4 (17)

06:13 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: 16 runs off the over!

Massive over for SA-W, with four boundaries coming from the over. This has provided a much-needed boost of momentum for the South African innings. 

RSA-W 116/3 (15)

06:09 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: 100 up for SA

Lourens continued her onslaught, smashing a boundary as South Africa-Women reached 100 in just 14 overs. 

RSA-W 100/3 (14)

06:02 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: Shafali picks her 2nd wicket

Skipper Verma secures her second victory as Reyneke's misery comes to an end. With a short ball, Reyneke goes for the pull and finds the deep square-leg fielder.

RSA-W 92/3 (13)

05:56 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: 50 up for Lourens!

Fifty runs for Lourens! This has been a masterfully controlled innings by the opener, and she looks to continue her impressive performance and post a substantial total for her team.

RSA-W 84/2 (11)

05:53 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: 

Ten overs have been completed and India have made a strong comeback. However, Lourens is looking poised to make a big score. The bowling team must take a few wickets in order to keep South Africa's total under 160. If they can do this, India will be in a strong position to secure a victory.

RSA-W 80/2 (10)

05:47 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: Spinner into the attack

Leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra strides to the crease and immediately makes an impact, conceding just two runs in her first over. India are clawing their way back into the game.

RSA-W 72/2 (8)

05:42 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: Runs coming easily

Lourens has completely flummoxed the Indian bowling lineup, edging ever closer to her half-century. Her performance has been nothing short of remarkable, leaving the Indian bowlers scratching their heads in bewilderment.

RSA-W 70/2 (7)

05:36 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: Siyo departs

This Powerplay is proving to be an exciting one! Siyo's departure without having opened her account is certainly a surprise.

RSA-W 64/2 (6)

05:30 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: 1st wicket for IND

Rensburg attempts a sweep but gets a top edge and is caught by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.

RSA-W 56/1 (4)

05:24 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: Fiery start from SA

South Africa has gotten off to a roaring start, amassing 45 runs in the first three overs. This impressive performance has set the tone for the rest of the match, and the team is poised to make a strong showing.

RSA-W 45/0 (3)

05:03 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: 20 runs from the over!

Lourens got off to an electrifying start against India, racking up the runs with four, six, and four off Shabnam. The first over yielded a whopping twenty runs for South Africa.

RSA-W 20/0 (1)

04:55 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: South Africa to bat first

India Women U19 (Playing XI): Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma(c), Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Richa Ghosh(w), Sonia Mendhiya, Hrishita Basu, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Shabnam MD, Sonam Yadav

South Africa WomenU19 (Playing XI): Elandri Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Oluhle Siyo(c), Kayla Reyneke, Madison Landsman, Karabo Meso(w), Miane Smit, Jenna Evans, Seshnie Naidu, Ayanda Hlubi, Ntabiseng Nini

04:51 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: Today's results

Bangladesh emerged victorious against Australia, winning by seven wickets. In a thrilling match, the Bangladeshi team displayed their prowess and skill, outplaying their opponents to secure a decisive victory.

In a separate match, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also triumphed, defeating Scotland by six wickets. The UAE team showcased their strength and determination, ultimately prevailing in a hard-fought match.

04:51 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: Live Streaming Details

The India vs South Africa U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will NOT be telecast LIVE in India. The match will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.

04:50 PM

INDW vs RSAW Live cricket score: Squads

India: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam. Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

South Africa: Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Anica Swart, Karabo Meso, Madison Landsman (vc), Oluhle Siyo (c), Kayla Reyneke, Jenna Evans, Miane Smit, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Refilwe Moncho, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Jemma Botha. Non-Travelling Reserves: Caitlin Wyngaard, Diara Ramlakan.

