South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Highlights : South Africa beats Sri Lanka by 102 runs

Cricket
SA vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Highlights: Follow latest updates of South Africa vs Sri Lanka match from Delhi.
Sri Lanka and South Africa are set to face off in their World Cup opener in New Delhi on Saturday, but both teams will be missing some key players.
South Africa will be without pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala, but they are determined to start the campaign on a positive note. Their opponents, Sri Lanka, had a disastrous performance in the final of the last major tournament, where they were all out for a meager 50 runs against India in the recently concluded Asia Cup.
Considering this, the Sri Lankan team will be cautious against the Proteas. However, they will also be missing the services of leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, as well as seamers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Madushanka. This absence of key players will make their task of defeating South Africa an uphill battle.
Follow SA vs SL Highlights here:
Brilliant ton from the South African. The best part about the knock was not only his shot-making but the tempo he played at. Once again he has a lot of time left to make this a big innings and take South Africa to that 400-mark.
Rajitha skillfully aims to entice van der Dussen into playing a shot outside the off-stump, causing the ball to stay low. As the delivery is sent straighter, van der Dussen leans forward, elegantly guiding the ball towards the cover region. Maiden over
SA 29/1 (5)
Rassie van der Dussen 9(12)
Quinton de Kock 12(13)
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha
Shanaka: Going to bowl first. Later on there will be dew, that's why wanted to bowl. Very good track, want to restrict as low as we can. Preparation has been good apart from few injuries. I'm fine. Three fast bowlers and three allrounders in our lineup.
Bavuma: Probably would've wanted to bowl first too. Buildup has been good. Couldn't get all of the practice games in, but the games back home have put us in good stead. From a batting point of view is adjusting to the conditions. Same thing with the bowling. Four pace bowlers - Gerald, Marco, KG and Lungi, and one specialist spinner in Keshav.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshan
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi