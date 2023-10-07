Twitter
The Leadership Federation Honoured Harjeet Khanduja – SVP HR of Jio, With The Laureate in Human Resources

Dhruv Dhalla: Crafting Bollywood's Soundtrack with Innovation and Passion

Abhishek Bachchan surprises Aishwarya Rai amid divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets new...

'Gambhir's ideas are...': Ashish Nehra reacts to Hardik Pandya T20I captaincy snub

What is GNSS-based toll collection system, which govt will implement at select national highways?

HomeCricket

Cricket

South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Highlights : South Africa beats Sri Lanka by 102 runs

SA vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Highlights: Follow latest updates of South Africa vs Sri Lanka match from Delhi.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 07, 2023, 10:58 PM IST | Edited by : Chankesh Rao

South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Highlights : South Africa beats Sri Lanka by 102 runs
Sri Lanka and South Africa are set to face off in their World Cup opener in New Delhi on Saturday, but both teams will be missing some key players.

South Africa will be without pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala, but they are determined to start the campaign on a positive note. Their opponents, Sri Lanka, had a disastrous performance in the final of the last major tournament, where they were all out for a meager 50 runs against India in the recently concluded Asia Cup.

Considering this, the Sri Lankan team will be cautious against the Proteas. However, they will also be missing the services of leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, as well as seamers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Madushanka. This absence of key players will make their task of defeating South Africa an uphill battle.

Follow SA vs SL Highlights here:

 

 

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 07 Oct 2023, 10:25 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Bowled!!! Sri Lankans are all-out

    Rabada back to clean up this Lankan tail but Pathirana with two resolute defences to thwart the pacer. nothing off the next couple of ball as well but the 5th has uprooted Pathirana's stumps

  • 07 Oct 2023, 10:17 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:

    SL down to last man

    Gerald Coetzee picks Rajitha, SL down to the last man

  • 07 Oct 2023, 10:06 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

    : Sri Lanka scores 320/8 in 43 overs

    Sri Lanka

    Kasun Rajitha  32

    Matheesha Pathirana 4

    South Africa bowling

    Lungi Ngidi 1/49 (8)

    Marco Jansen 2/92 (10)

     

  • 07 Oct 2023, 09:56 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:

    Wicket!!! Dasun Shanaka out

    Keshav Maharaj finally trapped Dasun Shanaka in his trick and he is now walking back to the pavilion. Sri Lanka is down to the final 2 wickets now. 

  • 07 Oct 2023, 09:41 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

    : Dasun Shanaka smashes 50 

     With 5 back-to-back boundaries, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka completed his half-century. 

  • 07 Oct 2023, 09:25 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:

    Wellalage Out, SL at 233/7

    After Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka lost Dunith Wellalage to Gerald Coetzee. Kasun Rajitha walks in.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 07 Oct 2023, 09:14 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

    : Sri Lanka scores 232/6 in 32 overs
     

    Sri Lanka batting:

    Dunith Wellalage 0(0)

    Dasun Shanaka* 24(32)
     

    South Africa bowling:

    Lungi Ngidi 1/44 (6)

    Marco Jansen 2/64 (7)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 08:47 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 

     50 for Asalanka

    Charith Asalanka completed his half-century and displayed really good cricket under pressure. But, he needs to convert this 50 into 100 to make any impact in the high-run chase against South Africa. 

     

  • 07 Oct 2023, 08:24 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:

    Wicket!!! Dhananjaya de Silva out

    What a beautiful ball by Keshav Maharaj and Dhananjaya de Silva is walking back to the pavilion. 

  • 07 Oct 2023, 08:05 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

    : Sri Lanka scores 123/4 in 17 overs

    Sri Lanka

    Charith Asalanka 8

    Dhananjaya de Silva 3

    South Africa bowling

    Keshav Maharaj 0/18 (2)

    Gerald Coetzee 1/4 (2)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 07:52 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:

    Wicket!!! Gerald Coetzee dismisses Sadeera Samarawickrama

    Another wicket for Sri Lanka as Gerald Coetzee dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama.

  • 07 Oct 2023, 07:50 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:

    WICKET!!! Kusal Mendis OUT

    Rabada in to bowl the 13th and just a single by Mendis from the first 2 balls. And he strikes!! The extra bounce did Mendis in as he gets a nick and Klaasen makes no mistakes behind the stumps.

  • 07 Oct 2023, 07:24 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 

    Wicket!!! Kusal Perera OUT

    Marco Jansen took his second wicket as Kusal Perera who was struggling a lot walked back to the pavilion

  • 07 Oct 2023, 07:11 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 

    SIX!!!

    What a beautiful flick shot by Kusal Mendis and he is showing quality batting against dangerous South African pacers.

  • 07 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

    : Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are on the crease

    Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are on the crease and this is going to be a tough chase. Lungi Ngidi is starting the bowling attack for South Africa

     

  • 07 Oct 2023, 05:57 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:

    Wicket!!! Aiden Markram is walking back to the pavilion 

     Aiden Markram is walking back to the pavilion after smashing the fastest century in the history of the ICC World Cup.

  • 07 Oct 2023, 05:56 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

    : Aiden Markram smashes fastest World Cup 100

    Markram just smashed the fastest 100 in the history of ICC World Cup as he completed his century in just 49 balls. 

  • 07 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 

    Wicket!!! Heinrich Klaasen out

    Heinrich Klaasen was looking for another big shot, but Kasun Rajitha bowled a slower one to not provide enough pace to the batter. Klaasen is back to the pavilion and David Miller is the new batsman on crease 

  • 07 Oct 2023, 05:31 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

    : Wellalge bowls worst bowling figures

    Dunith Wellalge has got himself an unwanted record by conceding a maximum number of runs on debut for a Sri Lankan.

  • 07 Oct 2023, 05:14 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

    : Rassie van der Dussen departs


    It was a tired shot in the end by Van Der Dussen. He tried to hit Wellalage down the ground for a maximum however, could not time it well and was caught at long-on.

  • 07 Oct 2023, 04:56 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:

    Rassie van der Dussen slams a ton

    Brilliant ton from the South African. The best part about the knock was not only his shot-making but the tempo he played at. Once again he has a lot of time left to make this a big innings and take South Africa to that 400-mark.

  • 07 Oct 2023, 04:39 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

    : South Africa scores 239/2 in 34 overs

    South Africa

    Rassie van der Dussen 98

    Aiden Markram 21

    Sri Lanka bowling

    Dilshan Madushanka 1/ 37 (6)

    Matheesha Pathirana 1/46 (6)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 04:13 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:

    South Africa scores 206/1 in 30 overs

    South Africa

    Quinton de Kock 92

    Rassie van der Dussen 96

    Sri Lanka bowling

    Kasun Rajitha 0/40 (6)

    Matheesha Pathirana 0/37 (5)

    Dunith Wellalage 0/43 (6)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 04:06 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa set for a huge score

    De Kock and Van der Dussen are well set and playing in their 80s. Both batters will be looking to get to their respective centuries.

  • 07 Oct 2023, 03:51 PM


    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score

    : Dussen, De Kock put SA on top 

    The partnership between van der Dussen and De Kock is 134 and both players are looking in no trouble at the moment. South Africa are going at over 6 runs per over and they are on top at the moment.

  • 07 Oct 2023, 03:34 PM


    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:

    South Africa scores 118/1 in 20 overs

    South Africa

    Quinton de Kock 48

    Rassie van der Dussen 59

    Sri Lanka bowling

    Dunith Wellalage 0/7 (1)

    Dasun Shanaka 0/24 (4)

    Matheesha Pathirana 0/23 (4)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM


    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa eyeing a big total

    Russie Van Der Dussen and Quinton de Kock have solidified the SA innings after the early wicket of Temba Bavuma. If they change gears now, they can manage to score well past 300.

  • 07 Oct 2023, 02:58 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa scores 84/1 in 15 overs

    South Africa

    Quinton de Kock - 33

    Rassie van der Dussen - 42

    Sri Lanka bowling 

    Dasun Shanaka - 0/12 (2)

    Matheesha Pathirana - 0/8 (2)

    Dhananjaya de Silva - 0/24 (2)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 02:56 PM

    Madushanka bowled a mix of lengths. South African batters seem completely clueless against him.

  • 07 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 

    Rajitha skillfully aims to entice van der Dussen into playing a shot outside the off-stump, causing the ball to stay low. As the delivery is sent straighter, van der Dussen leans forward, elegantly guiding the ball towards the cover region. Maiden over

    SA 29/1 (5)

    Rassie van der Dussen 9(12)

    Quinton de Kock 12(13)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 

    Quinton de Kock hits consecutive fours as Rajitha consistently delivers wide outside the off-stump, effortlessly guiding the ball towards the deep extra cover boundary.

    SA 27/1 (3)

    Rassie van der Dussen 8(3)

    Quinton de Kock 11(10)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 

    Rajitha delivers an overpitched ball outside the off-stump, and Bavuma seizes the opportunity, swiftly driving it through the point region for a boundary

    SA 5/0 (1)

    Temba Bavuma 4(2)

    Quinton de Kock 1(4)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Teams

    South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

    Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha

     

  • 07 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka opt to bowl

    Shanaka: Going to bowl first. Later on there will be dew, that's why wanted to bowl. Very good track, want to restrict as low as we can. Preparation has been good apart from few injuries. I'm fine. Three fast bowlers and three allrounders in our lineup.

    Bavuma: Probably would've wanted to bowl first too. Buildup has been good. Couldn't get all of the practice games in, but the games back home have put us in good stead. From a batting point of view is adjusting to the conditions. Same thing with the bowling. Four pace bowlers - Gerald, Marco, KG and Lungi, and one specialist spinner in Keshav.

     

  • 07 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:

    Out! Naveen drives a short delivery from Shoriful directly towards the deep square-leg fielder.

    AFG 156/10 (37.2)

  • 07 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 

    South Africa has only lost one out of their six ODI World Cup matches against Sri Lanka, and interestingly, none of these games were played in Asia.

  • 07 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Squads

    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshan

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

  • 07 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM

    South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match number 4 between South Africa and Sri Lanka. Stay tuned for over-by-over updates.

