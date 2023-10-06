PAK vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Highlights: Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs

Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands, Match 2 highlights and all you need to know.
Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs in their campaign opener in Hyderabad. The Pakistan bowlers, spearheaded by the exceptional Haris Rauf, showcased a collective effort to dismiss the Netherlands for a mere 205 runs.
Prior to this, Bas de Leede displayed his prowess by taking four wickets (4 for 62), leading the Netherlands to restrict Pakistan to a total of 286 runs. Notably, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel both contributed with impressive scores of 68 runs each, after Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Rauf delivers a powerful delivery to van Meekeren, and it's an OUT! The ball zips in, uprooting the leg-stump, and Rauf lets out a triumphant roar. van Meekeren can't help but chuckle, as Pakistan secures a remarkable 81-run victory.
PAK 286 (49)
NED 205 (41)
Hasan delivers a full-length ball, and van Beek elegantly drives it down the ground, resulting in a boundary. The ball was perfectly placed, allowing van Beek to confidently strike it over the bowler's head for another four runs.
NED 202/9 (40)
Paul van Meekeren 6(8)
Logan van Beek 27(26)
Shaheen replaces Rauf. He changes his angle and approaches the wicket from around it. With precision, he delivers a toe-crushing delivery that leaves de Leede in pain. However, the umpire dismisses the appeal for a leg-before-wicket, suggesting that the ball may have been sliding down the leg side.
NED 152/5 (31)
Saqib Zulfiqar 5(14)
Bas de Leede 62(61)
FOUR! A short delivery from Rauf is skillfully pulled by Teja towards the fine-leg boundary, resulting in a one-bounce four. However, the excitement is short-lived as Teja's next shot, another short delivery, is pulled directly into the hands of the fielder positioned at deep square-leg, leading to his dismissal.
OUT! The captain is dismissed for a duck as the ball sharply seams in and strikes Edwards on the flap of his front pad.
NED 133/5 (27)
Saqib Zulfiqar 0(2)
Bas de Leede 49(49)
FOUR! De Leede skillfully moves back in his crease and executes a precise cut shot behind point, resulting in Netherlands reaching a century in just 20.1 overs. This shot also marks the achievement of a remarkable 50-run partnership.
NED 104/2 (21)
Vikramjit Singh 43(59)
Bas de Leede 34(34)
Nawaz continues. Vikramjit elegantly flicks the ball off his hips, playing it off the backfoot, and secures a single at backward square-leg. And it's a massive SIX! De Leede confidently steps out of his crease and effortlessly sends the ball sailing over wide long-off for a magnificent six runs!
NED 80/2 (17)
Vikramjit Singh 33(49)
Bas de Leede 21(20)
Iftikhar Ahmed steps into the attack, and he strikes immediately! With his first ball, he delivers a full and straight delivery. Ackermann, in an attempt to play a premeditated shot, moves across and aims to sweep the ball fine. However, he misses, and his stumps are shattered in the process.
NED 52/2 (12)
Vikramjit Singh 25(35)
Bas de Leede 1(4)
Hasan is now entering his fourth over. He begins with four consecutive dot balls, building up the pressure on the opposing team. Powerful shot! Ackermann skillfully guides the ball through the gap between short cover and mid-off, securing his first boundary.
NED 34/1 (8)
Vikramjit Singh 22(28)
Colin Ackermann 5(8)
Afridi will continue. Vikramjit defends the first two balls confidently. He taps the third ball towards the point fielder. Three consecutive dot balls in this over. A powerful slash from Vikramjit sends the ball soaring over the infield and across the boundary for a fantastic four! Afridi responds with a bouncer, but Vikramjit wisely chooses to let it pass. And now, another incredible shot from Vikramjit results in yet another four! What an impressive counterattack!
NED 28/0 (5)
Vikramjit Singh 21(23)
Max ODowd 5(7)
Hasan continues. FOUR! The ball is shortish outside off and O'Dowd skillfully punches it past point, scoring a boundary. However, the next delivery is going down the leg side, resulting in a wide being called. The following ball is pitched on a length outside off and O'Dowd decides to leave it alone.
NED 20/0 (4)
Vikramjit Singh 13(17)
Max ODowd 5(7)
Hasan Ali is bowling from the other end. He begins with a delivery aimed at the leg stump and keeps it at a back of a length. It results in a boundary! Once again, he bowls a back of a length delivery on the leg stump, and Vikramjit elegantly flicks it off his pads, sending it soaring over midwicket and into the boundary.
NED 8/0 (2)
Vikramjit Singh 7(12)
Max ODowd 0(0)
Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd have been chosen to open the innings for the Netherlands cricket team. Shaheen Afridi will be starting with the new ball. The first over was quite tight, except for the last delivery, which was a full delivery outside the off-stump. Vikramjit skillfully pushed the ball through the covers, managing to score three runs.
NED 4/0 (1)
Vikramjit Singh 3(6)
Max ODowd 0(0)
The match has entered the 49th over and Ackermann has taken the charge to bowl it. Pakistan's last wicket is pumping up runs for the team with a six and four but Haris Rauf eventually get stumped out in the last ball, departing the entire Pakistani team for 286. So, Pakistan will not get to the 300 run mark today and Netherlands would now have to chase the target of 287 runs.
Netherlands bowling force has been exceptional today. They have gotten some early, back to back and important wickets of the Pakistani batters. In the 44th over, Bas de Leede bowling skills departs Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali one after the other. He was on hat-trick but Shaheen Afridi keeps it out, jammed the bat down on it and the ball becomes a dot delivery.
PAK 252-8(44)
Shaheen Afridi 0(1)
Mohammad Nawaz 35(38)
The game is getting very exciting at this moment. Last ten overs are left, Mohammad Nawaz is trying to keep Pakistan's scorecard alive by hitting some fours. Netherlands has been bowling exceptionally well and has put immense pressure on the Pakistani batters.
PAK 227-6 (40)
Mohammad Nawaz 19(26)
Shadab Khan 23(24)
PAK 210-6 (38)
Shadab Khan 15(17)
Mohammad Nawaz 12(21)
PAK 188/6 (32)
Iftikhar Ahmed 9(11)
Mohammad Nawaz 5(2)
Out! Aryan Dutt breaks the strong partnership of Pakistani batters. Dutt was delivering the first bowl of the 29th over to which Saud thought to hit with a powerful sweep and was going down on one knee. But realises that it's a slower delivery and went for the flick shot, getting himself caught in the hands of Saqib. Iftikhar Ahmed comes into bat and gets his first single.
PAK: 160/4
Iftikhar Ahmed 1(4)
Mohammad Rizwan 54(66)
Saqib Zulfiqar comes back into attack for bowling the 27th over. However, Saud starts the over by hitting a bold reverse sweep which hits the boundary line. Post that ball, Saqib restricts the batsmen to singles, making the scoreboard look like:
PAK: 155/3
Saud Shakeel 66(47)
Mohammad Rizwan 52(63
After the two big wickets of Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq, Rizwan and Saud are pumping up the scorecard. 24 overs gone, Pakistan are now getting the game into their hands by smashing sixes and fours. Saud has scored half century, Rizwan nearing his half century too.
PAK: 135/3
Saud Shakeel 52(37)
Mohammad Rizwan 47(55)
The game has entered the 22nd Over where van der Merwe bowls a no ball to which Saud hits a four. Saud also takes the advantage of free hit by smashing a six.
PAK: 121/3
Mohammad Rizwan 45(53)
Saud Shakee 40(27)
Dutt continues his spell, delivering a couple of dot balls to kick off the over. The third ball spins away, skillfully evading Imam's outside edge as he valiantly attempts to defend. It was a close call, with the ball nearly grazing the off-stump, leaving Imam in a tight spot as he tries to execute a cut shot.
PAK 15/0 (3)
Fakhar Zaman 12(11)
Imam-ul-Haq 3(7)
FOUR! What a stroke of luck for Fakhar! As he closed the bat face to play this shot on the leg-side, the ball unexpectedly took the leading edge and soared over point, swiftly reaching the boundary. FOUR! Fakhar skillfully locates the gap this time with a deliberate shot
PAK 13/0 (2)
Fakhar Zaman 12(11)
Imam-ul-Haq 1(1)
Four consecutive dot balls. The bowler delivers a fullish delivery once again, prompting Fakhar to defend it towards the off-side. Eager for a swift single, Fakhar initiates a run but is promptly signaled to retreat. However, the over concludes with a flourish as Fakhar expertly guides the ball behind point, resulting in a boundary
PAK 4/0 (1)
Fakhar Zaman 4(6)
Imam-ul-Haq 0(0)
Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
Babar Azam: We will try our best with the bat. We believe in our openers, Imam and Fakhar. Shaheen is there as well. Hasan is back in the side. We are looking at 290-300 plus.
Scott Edwards: We will bowl first, might get a little bit easier under lights. We got some quality bowlers and spinners who can bowl in the powerplay. For us it's about adjusting and see how the pitch is playing.
Babar Azam is on the verge of achieving a remarkable milestone in his career as he stands just 26 runs away from becoming the first active Pakistani batsman to reach 500 ODI World Cup runs. This elite group of players includes legendary names such as Ijaz Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Zaheer Abbas, Aamer Sohail, Misbah-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Ramiz Raja, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, and Javed Miandad.
Bas de Leede, the shining star of the Netherlands, hails from a remarkable lineage of cricketing excellence. His father, Tim de Leede, proudly represented the Netherlands in the first three World Cups held in 1996, 2003, and 2007. This extraordinary feat places them among the esteemed ranks of the seventh father-son duo to grace the prestigious World Cup stage.
Final preps for Game #CWC23 | #DattKePakistani | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/zp7SGfOEQw— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2023
The second match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to commence at 2 pm IST, with the toss occurring at 1.30 pm IST. Fans have the opportunity to witness the live match on the Star Sports network or stream it live on Disney+Hotstar.
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique.
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Shariz Ahmad.