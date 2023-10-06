PAK vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Highlights: Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Leadership Federation Honoured Harjeet Khanduja – SVP HR of Jio, With The Laureate in Human Resources

Dhruv Dhalla: Crafting Bollywood's Soundtrack with Innovation and Passion

Abhishek Bachchan surprises Aishwarya Rai amid divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets new...

'Gambhir's ideas are...': Ashish Nehra reacts to Hardik Pandya T20I captaincy snub

What is GNSS-based toll collection system, which govt will implement at select national highways?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Leadership Federation Honoured Harjeet Khanduja – SVP HR of Jio, With The Laureate in Human Resources

The Leadership Federation Honoured Harjeet Khanduja – SVP HR of Jio, With The Laureate in Human Resources

Dhruv Dhalla: Crafting Bollywood's Soundtrack with Innovation and Passion

Dhruv Dhalla: Crafting Bollywood's Soundtrack with Innovation and Passion

Abhishek Bachchan surprises Aishwarya Rai amid divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets new...

Abhishek Bachchan surprises Aishwarya Rai amid divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets new...

8 iron rich foods every woman should eat

8 iron rich foods every woman should eat

First Hindu King to marry Mughal princess

First Hindu King to marry Mughal princess

5 natural ways to reverse PCOS

5 natural ways to reverse PCOS

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Diabetes: What is the best time to check blood sugar levels?

Diabetes: What is the best time to check blood sugar levels?

Remember Udita Goswami from Zeher? Actress gave up Hollywood dream, married into big Bollywood family, now performs at..

Remember Udita Goswami from Zeher? Actress gave up Hollywood dream, married into big Bollywood family, now performs at..

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan perform at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding festivities in unseen pics

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan perform at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding festivities in unseen pics

5 Men Rape Australian Woman In Paris Just Days Ahead Of Olympic | Paris Olympics 2024

5 Men Rape Australian Woman In Paris Just Days Ahead Of Olympic | Paris Olympics 2024

US Elections: 'I Know Trump's Type', Says Kamala Harris As She Launches Election Campaign

US Elections: 'I Know Trump's Type', Says Kamala Harris As She Launches Election Campaign

Breaking! Nepal Plane Crash: Saurya Airlines Flight With 19 On Board Crashes In Kathmandu

Breaking! Nepal Plane Crash: Saurya Airlines Flight With 19 On Board Crashes In Kathmandu

Adnaan Shaikh reacts to 'unfair' eviction at Bigg Boss OTT 3, calls Elvish Yadav 'gamla chor' | Exclusive

Adnaan Shaikh reacts to 'unfair' eviction at Bigg Boss OTT 3, calls Elvish Yadav 'gamla chor' | Exclusive

Anjumm Shharma shares major update on Mirzapur 4, spinoffs featuring Munna, Sharad, Guddu: ‘Like Avengers…’| Exclusive

Anjumm Shharma shares major update on Mirzapur 4, spinoffs featuring Munna, Sharad, Guddu: ‘Like Avengers…’| Exclusive

Meet only superstar who took PM to court and won, govt banned his films, he once lived in refugee camps, is now worth...

Meet only superstar who took PM to court and won, govt banned his films, he once lived in refugee camps, is now worth...

HomeCricket

Cricket

PAK vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Highlights: Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands, Match 2 highlights and all you need to know.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 06, 2023, 09:25 PM IST | Edited by : Chankesh Rao

PAK vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Highlights: Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs in their campaign opener in Hyderabad. The Pakistan bowlers, spearheaded by the exceptional Haris Rauf, showcased a collective effort to dismiss the Netherlands for a mere 205 runs. 

Prior to this, Bas de Leede displayed his prowess by taking four wickets (4 for 62), leading the Netherlands to restrict Pakistan to a total of 286 runs. Notably, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel both contributed with impressive scores of 68 runs each, after Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Follow PAK vs NED Highlights here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 06 Oct 2023, 09:14 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Pakistan wins

    Rauf delivers a powerful delivery to van Meekeren, and it's an OUT! The ball zips in, uprooting the leg-stump, and Rauf lets out a triumphant roar. van Meekeren can't help but chuckle, as Pakistan secures a remarkable 81-run victory.

    PAK 286 (49)

    NED 205 (41)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 09:12 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Hasan delivers a full-length ball, and van Beek elegantly drives it down the ground, resulting in a boundary. The ball was perfectly placed, allowing van Beek to confidently strike it over the bowler's head for another four runs.

    NED 202/9 (40)

    Paul van Meekeren 6(8)

    Logan van Beek 27(26)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 08:37 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Rauf over-pitches, and van Meekeren elegantly drives the ball through the point region, scoring four runs.

    NED 191/9 (39)

    Paul van Meekeren 5(7)

    Logan van Beek 18(21)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 08:26 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Shaheen dismisses Zulfiqar with a brilliant yorker, hitting him right in front of the stumps.

    NED 163/6 (33)

    Roelof van der Merwe 1(2)

    Bas de Leede 67(67)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 08:09 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Shaheen replaces Rauf. He changes his angle and approaches the wicket from around it. With precision, he delivers a toe-crushing delivery that leaves de Leede in pain. However, the umpire dismisses the appeal for a leg-before-wicket, suggesting that the ball may have been sliding down the leg side.

    NED 152/5 (31)

    Saqib Zulfiqar 5(14)

    Bas de Leede 62(61)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 07:54 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    FOUR! A short delivery from Rauf is skillfully pulled by Teja towards the fine-leg boundary, resulting in a one-bounce four. However, the excitement is short-lived as Teja's next shot, another short delivery, is pulled directly into the hands of the fielder positioned at deep square-leg, leading to his dismissal.

    OUT! The captain is dismissed for a duck as the ball sharply seams in and strikes Edwards on the flap of his front pad.

    NED 133/5 (27)

    Saqib Zulfiqar 0(2)

    Bas de Leede 49(49)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 07:42 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Vikramjit is OUT! He departs after scoring 52 runs, attempting a weary pull shot that is caught by the fielder at deep midwicket. 

    NED 120/3 (24)

    Teja Nidamanuru 0(1)

    Bas de Leede 41(43)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 07:37 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    FOUR! De Leede skillfully moves back in his crease and executes a precise cut shot behind point, resulting in Netherlands reaching a century in just 20.1 overs. This shot also marks the achievement of a remarkable 50-run partnership.

    NED 104/2 (21)

    Vikramjit Singh 43(59)

    Bas de Leede 34(34)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 07:35 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    What a stunning shot! Short and Vikramjit expertly rocks back and effortlessly smashes the ball over midwicket for a sensational six.

    NED 98/2 (20)

    Vikramjit Singh 42(56)

    Bas de Leede 29(31)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 07:10 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Nawaz continues. Vikramjit elegantly flicks the ball off his hips, playing it off the backfoot, and secures a single at backward square-leg. And it's a massive SIX! De Leede confidently steps out of his crease and effortlessly sends the ball sailing over wide long-off for a magnificent six runs!

    NED 80/2 (17)

    Vikramjit Singh 33(49)

    Bas de Leede 21(20)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Iftikhar Ahmed steps into the attack, and he strikes immediately! With his first ball, he delivers a full and straight delivery. Ackermann, in an attempt to play a premeditated shot, moves across and aims to sweep the ball fine. However, he misses, and his stumps are shattered in the process.

    NED 52/2 (12)

    Vikramjit Singh 25(35)

    Bas de Leede 1(4)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Hasan is now entering his fourth over. He begins with four consecutive dot balls, building up the pressure on the opposing team. Powerful shot! Ackermann skillfully guides the ball through the gap between short cover and mid-off, securing his first boundary.

    NED 34/1 (8)

    Vikramjit Singh 22(28)

    Colin Ackermann 5(8)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Out! O'Dowd has hit this short delivery directly to the fielder positioned at fine-leg.

    NED 28/1 (6)

    Vikramjit Singh 21(23)

    Colin Ackermann 0(1)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 06:29 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Afridi will continue. Vikramjit defends the first two balls confidently. He taps the third ball towards the point fielder. Three consecutive dot balls in this over.  A powerful slash from Vikramjit sends the ball soaring over the infield and across the boundary for a fantastic four! Afridi responds with a bouncer, but Vikramjit wisely chooses to let it pass. And now, another incredible shot from Vikramjit results in yet another four! What an impressive counterattack!

    NED 28/0 (5)

    Vikramjit Singh 21(23)

    Max ODowd 5(7)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Hasan continues. FOUR! The ball is shortish outside off and O'Dowd skillfully punches it past point, scoring a boundary. However, the next delivery is going down the leg side, resulting in a wide being called. The following ball is pitched on a length outside off and O'Dowd decides to leave it alone.

    NED 20/0 (4)

    Vikramjit Singh 13(17)

    Max ODowd 5(7)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Hasan Ali is bowling from the other end. He begins with a delivery aimed at the leg stump and keeps it at a back of a length. It results in a boundary! Once again, he bowls a back of a length delivery on the leg stump, and Vikramjit elegantly flicks it off his pads, sending it soaring over midwicket and into the boundary.

    NED 8/0 (2)

    Vikramjit Singh 7(12)

    Max ODowd 0(0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 02:17 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd have been chosen to open the innings for the Netherlands cricket team. Shaheen Afridi will be starting with the new ball. The first over was quite tight, except for the last delivery, which was a full delivery outside the off-stump. Vikramjit skillfully pushed the ball through the covers, managing to score three runs.

    NED 4/0 (1)

    Vikramjit Singh 3(6)

    Max ODowd 0(0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Netherlands departs the entire Pakistani team in 49 overs and would now need 287 runs to win  

    The match has entered the 49th over and Ackermann has taken the charge to bowl it. Pakistan's last wicket is pumping up runs for the team with a six and four but Haris Rauf eventually get stumped out in the last ball, departing the entire Pakistani team for 286. So, Pakistan will not get to the 300 run mark today and Netherlands would now have to chase the target of 287 runs.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 05:27 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Mohammad Nawaz Run out! 

    Ackermann bowls the 47th over. In the second delivery, Pakistan finds itself in a difficult place as Nawaz who was getting some runs for the team gets run out.
     
    PAK 267-9(47)

    Haris Rauf 0(4)

    Shaheen Afridi 11(10)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 05:09 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Bas de Leede on fire! Gets two consequtive wickets of Pakistan

    Netherlands bowling force has been exceptional today. They have gotten some early, back to back and important wickets of the Pakistani batters. In the 44th over, Bas de Leede bowling skills departs Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali one after the other. He was on hat-trick but Shaheen Afridi keeps it out, jammed the bat down on it and the ball becomes a dot delivery.

    PAK 252-8(44)

    Shaheen Afridi 0(1)

    Mohammad Nawaz 35(38)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 04:54 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Last 10 overs left, Nawaz trying to up the runs in scorecard by hitting some fours

     

    The game is getting very exciting at this moment. Last ten overs are left, Mohammad Nawaz is trying to keep Pakistan's scorecard alive by hitting some fours. Netherlands has been bowling exceptionally well and has put immense pressure on the Pakistani batters.

    PAK 227-6 (40)

    Mohammad Nawaz 19(26) 

    Shadab Khan 23(24)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 04:40 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 200 comes up for Pakistan, Netherlands creating a strong bowling force 


     
    The game has entered its 38th over and Paksitan is finding difficulty in scoring some fours and sixes after Saud and Rizwan's dismissals. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz who are currently batting, are strugling to find gaps in order to hit some boundaries. Netherlands are creating a strong bowling force against Paksitan, making the scorcards look like - 

    PAK 210-6 (38)

    Shadab Khan 15(17)

    Mohammad Nawaz 12(21)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 04:18 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Bas de Leede gets back to back wickets for Netherlands, departs Rizwan and Iftikhar in a single over 


     
    Bas de Leede is getting back to back wickets for his team. Gets Rizwan and Iftikhar out in a single over, making the scorecard look like - 

    PAK 188/6 (32)

    Iftikhar Ahmed 9(11)

    Mohammad Nawaz 5(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 04:06 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Saud out! Big wicket for Netherlands

     

    Out! Aryan Dutt breaks the strong partnership of Pakistani batters. Dutt was delivering the first bowl of the 29th over to which Saud thought to hit with a powerful sweep and was going down on one knee. But realises that it's a slower delivery and went for the flick shot, getting himself caught in the hands of Saqib. Iftikhar Ahmed comes into bat and gets his first single.

    PAK: 160/4

    Iftikhar Ahmed 1(4)

    Mohammad Rizwan 54(66)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 03:55 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Saqib Zulfiqar comes back into attack for bowling the 27th over. However, Saud starts the over by hitting a bold reverse sweep which hits the boundary line. Post that ball, Saqib restricts the batsmen to singles, making the scoreboard look like:

    PAK: 155/3

    Saud Shakeel 66(47)

    Mohammad Rizwan 52(63

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 03:43 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Men in Green making a strong batting partnership against Netherlands

    After the two big wickets of Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq, Rizwan and Saud are pumping up the scorecard. 24 overs gone, Pakistan are now getting the game into their hands by smashing sixes and fours. Saud has scored half century, Rizwan nearing his half century too.

    PAK: 135/3

    Saud Shakeel 52(37)

    Mohammad Rizwan 47(55)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 03:30 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: van der Merwe bowls a no ball, Saud responds with a six 

    The game has entered the 22nd Over where van der Merwe bowls a no ball to which Saud hits a four. Saud also takes the advantage of free hit by smashing a six.

    PAK: 121/3

    Mohammad Rizwan 45(53)

    Saud Shakee 40(27)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 03:13 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    The match has entered the nineteenth over. Rizwan hits a classic four on the second ball of Bas de Leede. Subsequently picks up some quick singles, increasing the scoreboard to:

    PAK: 98/3

    Mohammad Rizwan 36(39)

    Saud Shakeel 27(22)

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    OUT! Fakhar faces yet another setback as he carelessly returns a straightforward catch to the bowler.

    PAK 16/1 (4)

    Babar Azam 1(2)

    Imam-ul-Haq 3(7)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Dutt continues his spell, delivering a couple of dot balls to kick off the over. The third ball spins away, skillfully evading Imam's outside edge as he valiantly attempts to defend. It was a close call, with the ball nearly grazing the off-stump, leaving Imam in a tight spot as he tries to execute a cut shot.

    PAK 15/0 (3)

    Fakhar Zaman 12(11)

    Imam-ul-Haq 3(7)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    FOUR! What a stroke of luck for Fakhar! As he closed the bat face to play this shot on the leg-side, the ball unexpectedly took the leading edge and soared over point, swiftly reaching the boundary. FOUR! Fakhar skillfully locates the gap this time with a deliberate shot

    PAK 13/0 (2)

    Fakhar Zaman 12(11)

    Imam-ul-Haq 1(1)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: 

    Four consecutive dot balls. The bowler delivers a fullish delivery once again, prompting Fakhar to defend it towards the off-side. Eager for a swift single, Fakhar initiates a run but is promptly signaled to retreat. However, the over concludes with a flourish as Fakhar expertly guides the ball behind point, resulting in a boundary 

    PAK 4/0 (1)

    Fakhar Zaman 4(6)

    Imam-ul-Haq 0(0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Teams

    Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

    Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Netherlands opt to bowl

    Babar Azam: We will try our best with the bat. We believe in our openers, Imam and Fakhar. Shaheen is there as well. Hasan is back in the side. We are looking at 290-300 plus.

    Scott Edwards: We will bowl first, might get a little bit easier under lights. We got some quality bowlers and spinners who can bowl in the powerplay. For us it's about adjusting and see how the pitch is playing.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score

    :

    Babar Azam is on the verge of achieving a remarkable milestone in his career as he stands just 26 runs away from becoming the first active Pakistani batsman to reach 500 ODI World Cup runs. This elite group of players includes legendary names such as Ijaz Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Zaheer Abbas, Aamer Sohail, Misbah-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Ramiz Raja, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, and Javed Miandad.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score:

    Bas de Leede, the shining star of the Netherlands, hails from a remarkable lineage of cricketing excellence. His father, Tim de Leede, proudly represented the Netherlands in the first three World Cups held in 1996, 2003, and 2007. This extraordinary feat places them among the esteemed ranks of the seventh father-son duo to grace the prestigious World Cup stage.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score:

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Live Streaming

    The second match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to commence at 2 pm IST, with the toss occurring at 1.30 pm IST. Fans have the opportunity to witness the live match on the Star Sports network or stream it live on Disney+Hotstar.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Squads

    Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique.

    Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Shariz Ahmad.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 06 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM

    PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023, Match No. 2, featuring Pakistan and the Netherlands. Join us as we provide you with the latest updates and highlights from this exciting clash.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Union Budget 2024: Four big TDS changes announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman that all salaried individuals must know

Union Budget 2024: Four big TDS changes announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman that all salaried individuals must know

This place has now 90 lakh vacant homes, the reason is...

This place has now 90 lakh vacant homes, the reason is...

Meet man who works at Microsoft in Bengaluru but drives auto on weekends due to...

Meet man who works at Microsoft in Bengaluru but drives auto on weekends due to...

Get cash from ATMs via UPI: Know how UPI-ATM works, check step-by-step guide

Get cash from ATMs via UPI: Know how UPI-ATM works, check step-by-step guide

Meet India's oldest woman billionaire, whose son co-founded Rs 22491 crore company, her net worth is...

Meet India's oldest woman billionaire, whose son co-founded Rs 22491 crore company, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Diabetes: What is the best time to check blood sugar levels?

Diabetes: What is the best time to check blood sugar levels?

Remember Udita Goswami from Zeher? Actress gave up Hollywood dream, married into big Bollywood family, now performs at..

Remember Udita Goswami from Zeher? Actress gave up Hollywood dream, married into big Bollywood family, now performs at..

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan perform at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding festivities in unseen pics

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan perform at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding festivities in unseen pics

Remember Yana Gupta from 'Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo'? OG item girl saw divorce, vanished at her peak, nobody knows where

Remember Yana Gupta from 'Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo'? OG item girl saw divorce, vanished at her peak, nobody knows where

Made in Rs 7 crore, this film was based on Hollywood classic, broke director's flop streak, launched 2 actors, earned..

Made in Rs 7 crore, this film was based on Hollywood classic, broke director's flop streak, launched 2 actors, earned..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement