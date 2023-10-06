PAK vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Highlights: Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs in their campaign opener in Hyderabad. The Pakistan bowlers, spearheaded by the exceptional Haris Rauf, showcased a collective effort to dismiss the Netherlands for a mere 205 runs.

Prior to this, Bas de Leede displayed his prowess by taking four wickets (4 for 62), leading the Netherlands to restrict Pakistan to a total of 286 runs. Notably, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel both contributed with impressive scores of 68 runs each, after Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first.

