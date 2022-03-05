Shane Warne dies LIVE updates: 'The Ultimate Showman' continues to receive love from across the globe

The cricketing world is in mourning as it had hardly been 12 hours since the passing of Rod Marsh that the world got another shock with the passing of the champion leg-spinner, Shane Warne.
Two Australian legends, one who revolutionized wicket-keeping, and the other who brought the magic of spin-bowling on the field. Surely cricket is a poorer game, but the show must go on...
As India and Sri Lanka face each other on Day 2 of the first Test, both teams are wearing black armbands in respect of Shane Warne. A moment's silence was also observed.
A minute’s silence was observed before the start of play on Day 2 of the first Test for Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne who passed away yesterday. The Indian Cricket Team will also be wearing black armbands today.@Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/VnUzuqwArC— BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022
"Life is fickle and unpredictable. I stand here in disbelief and shock."@imVkohli pays his tributes to Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/jwN1qYRDxj— BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022
"Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Shane Warne passing away. It's a huge huge loss in our cricketing world. Condolences to his family. His three children and the loved ones."— BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022
Captain @ImRo45 pays tribute to Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/LrRR7kJeU5
RIP Shane Warne (1969-2022) pic.twitter.com/WMmknYmuGa— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 5, 2022
A special tribute for the one and only Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/0b0LJ3ilgM— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 5, 2022
Today we mourn the loss of an Australian icon and lifelong Saint.— St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) March 4, 2022
Vale, Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/nq365l5v7P
Tragic to hear about it. One of the greatest to ever play the game. RIP Shane Warne— Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) March 4, 2022
So sad to hear that Shane Warne is no more. He was a magician on the field & such a charismatic & flamboyant personality off the field.I learnt so much about cricket from him every time I met him during the IPL & laughed a lot. He was an inspiration to so many all over the world. pic.twitter.com/EyghAjHDhD— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 5, 2022