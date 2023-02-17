IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 1: Australia choose to bat first; Shreyas Iyer returns

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, DAY 1 LIVE Score and Updates

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 has shifted to the nation's capital following Team India's resounding victory by an innings and 132 runs against Australia in Nagpur. With Rohit Sharma's men leading the series 1-0, anticipation is high as the second Test is set to take place at the historically spin-friendly Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as the Kotla wicket).

All eyes will be on India's middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara as he makes his 100th Test appearance for the country. Pujara will be hoping to commemorate the momentous occasion with a century.

Team India stunned the visiting Kangaroos in the first Test match played in Nagpur, winning by an impressive innings-and-132 runs. India was in complete control from the start, with Rohit Sharma's century and Ravindra Jadeja's remarkable all-round performance providing the foundation for their victory. The Indian innings were further bolstered by Sharma's hundred and Jadeja's outstanding display, which saw him contribute with both bat and ball.

The pitch at the Ferozshah Kotla ground is anticipated to be on the drier side. Historically, the track has been known to be slow, which could give batters the opportunity to adjust to the spin off the surface, making it a more comfortable batting experience.

Check India vs Australia 2nd Test match LIVE Score and updates here: