IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 1: Australia choose to bat first; Shreyas Iyer returns

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 has shifted to the nation's capital following Team India's resounding victory by an innings and 132 runs against Australia in Nagpur. With Rohit Sharma's men leading the series 1-0, anticipation is high as the second Test is set to take place at the historically spin-friendly Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as the Kotla wicket).
All eyes will be on India's middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara as he makes his 100th Test appearance for the country. Pujara will be hoping to commemorate the momentous occasion with a century.
Team India stunned the visiting Kangaroos in the first Test match played in Nagpur, winning by an impressive innings-and-132 runs. India was in complete control from the start, with Rohit Sharma's century and Ravindra Jadeja's remarkable all-round performance providing the foundation for their victory. The Indian innings were further bolstered by Sharma's hundred and Jadeja's outstanding display, which saw him contribute with both bat and ball.
The pitch at the Ferozshah Kotla ground is anticipated to be on the drier side. Historically, the track has been known to be slow, which could give batters the opportunity to adjust to the spin off the surface, making it a more comfortable batting experience.
David Warner was saved by the skin of his teeth as Shami bowled a spectacular opening over, nearly sending the Australian opener packing. Shami began by delivering a few balls down the leg side, resulting in four byes, but quickly recovered with a remarkable display of skill.
Australia 4/0 (1)
David Warner 0(6)
Usman Khawaja 0(0)
Cheteshwar Pujara was presented with a special cap by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar to commemorate his 100th Test match. His teammates applauded him warmly and joined in the celebratory ceremony before the match began.
What a moment for Cheteshwar Pujara - he's being felicitated for his 100th Test.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 17, 2023
One of the finest of Indian Test cricket! pic.twitter.com/OtsyNyeWtp
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Recently, BCCI.tv had the opportunity to speak with members of the Indian cricket team ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara's historic 100th Test match in New Delhi. As the team prepares to commemorate this momentous occasion, they shared their thoughts on Pujara's remarkable career and the significance of this milestone.
'A journey full of hard-work, persistence & grit'— BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2023
Wishes & tributes pour in as #TeamIndia congratulate the ever-so-gutsy @cheteshwar1 ahead of his th Test
Watch the SPECIAL FEATURE #INDvAUS https://t.co/d0a2LjFyGh pic.twitter.com/lAFpNcI7SF
Cheteshwar Pujara has not scored an international century on home soil in over three years, and India's Wall will be looking to make a statement in his 100th Test. Virat Kohli returns to his home ground, desperate for runs to get his form back on track.
A special moment for @cheteshwar1 and his family as he awaits a special TON— BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2023
And wait for it...there's a special wish as well #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Rjhdi17ye2
Hard-work— BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2023
Focus
Smiles #TeamIndia gear up for the 2nd #INDvAUS Test pic.twitter.com/gY4wkgIlfc
The return of Shreyas Iyer is a major boon for the team, and if he is deemed fit, he could slot into the lineup immediately. Suryakumar Yadav will retain his spot in the team if Shreyas is unable to participate.
Meanwhile, Australia has trained rigorously in the build-up to the game. Mitchell Starc has bowled full tilt in the nets and is primed for a triumphant return. With his impressive bowling skills and the team's hard work, Australia is sure to be a formidable opponent in the upcoming match.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav
Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner
Welcome to the live coverage of the Second Test between India and Australia, taking place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The match is set to begin at 9:30 am, with the toss taking place at 9:00 am. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and action from the match!