LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS Day 1, 1st Test Live Score: Pat Cummins plays down pitch concerns ahead of Nagpur Test

India Vs Australia Day 1, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: A lot is at stake for the Men in Blue, as a spot in the final of the World Test Championship hangs in the balance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 08:27 AM IST

IND vs AUS 1st Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India is set to face its biggest challenge of the year so far, as they take on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, with the first Test commencing on February 9 in Nagpur. Much is at stake for the Men in Blue, as a place in the final of the World Test Championship hangs in the balance. With a team brimming with talent, the biggest conundrum would be deciding the playing XI for the match.

Rohit Sharma is set to make his return to Test cricket after missing out on the Bangladesh series due to an injury. The big question is who will open the batting with the Indian captain? The obvious choice would be Shubman Gill, given his impressive form with the bat in limited overs cricket. However, with Gills Test numbers not quite up to par, it looks like vice-captain KL Rahul will get another opportunity to get back into form and partner his skipper at the top of the order.

In the absence of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, Team India is expected to give debuts to Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat. With conditions in the sub-continent favoring spinners, the likes of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel will take center stage from the Indian camp in the series. Australia, meanwhile, has brought in Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, and Todd Murphy, all of whom will be looking to make an impact.

Cummins will have his work cut out for him with the absence of all-rounder Cameron Green and pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood for the first match. With their absence, Cummins will have to rely on his own skills and the strength of the rest of the team to ensure a successful outcome.

09 Feb 2023
07:47 AM

IND vs AUS 1st Test, Live score: Ravi Shastri predicts India's possible XI for the first Test

07:29 AM

IND vs AUS 1st Test, Live score:

With several key players sidelined due to injuries, skipper Rohit Sharma remains confident in the abilities of the players at his disposal and discussed the difficult decisions he must make for the series opener. Rohit noted that the playing conditions will be a major factor in determining the final XI.

07:19 AM

IND vs AUS 1st Test, Live score:

07:19 AM

IND vs AUS 1st Test, Live score: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

07:18 AM

IND vs AUS 1st Test, Live score: Hello and Welcome!

Welcome to the live coverage of the First Test between India and Australia, taking place at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The match is set to begin at 9:30 am, with the toss taking place at 9:00 am. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and action from the match!

