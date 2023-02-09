LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS Day 1, 1st Test Live Score: Pat Cummins plays down pitch concerns ahead of Nagpur Test

IND vs AUS 1st Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India is set to face its biggest challenge of the year so far, as they take on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, with the first Test commencing on February 9 in Nagpur. Much is at stake for the Men in Blue, as a place in the final of the World Test Championship hangs in the balance. With a team brimming with talent, the biggest conundrum would be deciding the playing XI for the match.

Rohit Sharma is set to make his return to Test cricket after missing out on the Bangladesh series due to an injury. The big question is who will open the batting with the Indian captain? The obvious choice would be Shubman Gill, given his impressive form with the bat in limited overs cricket. However, with Gills Test numbers not quite up to par, it looks like vice-captain KL Rahul will get another opportunity to get back into form and partner his skipper at the top of the order.

In the absence of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, Team India is expected to give debuts to Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat. With conditions in the sub-continent favoring spinners, the likes of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel will take center stage from the Indian camp in the series. Australia, meanwhile, has brought in Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, and Todd Murphy, all of whom will be looking to make an impact.

Cummins will have his work cut out for him with the absence of all-rounder Cameron Green and pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood for the first match. With their absence, Cummins will have to rely on his own skills and the strength of the rest of the team to ensure a successful outcome.

Check all the LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Australia 1st Test here: