Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IND VS AUS 4th Test, Day 2 Cricket Match Live Score: Green hits fifty, India search for breakthrough

India Vs Australia Day 2, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia will look to level the series 2-2 as they resume play on the 2nd day of the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

IND VS AUS 4th Test, Day 2 Cricket Match Live Score: Green hits fifty, India search for breakthrough
IND vs AUS 4th Test, DAY 2 LIVE Score and Updates

Australia chose to bat first and scored 255 runs for the loss of four wickets in 90 overs by the end of Day 1 in the fourth and final Test match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

On Day 1 of the match, Usman Khawaja delivered a stunning performance, scoring an unbeaten century of 104 runs off 251 balls. His innings was filled with 15 fours, showcasing his exceptional skills as an opener for the Australian team. 

Australia had a promising beginning to their innings, with Khawaja and Travis Head displaying a confident approach. Although Head was eventually dismissed for 32 runs off 44 balls by Ravichandran Ashwin, he played a crucial role in setting a solid foundation for his team. Unfortunately, Marnus Labuschagne, who came in at no. 3, failed to make an impact and was dismissed cheaply for just three runs off 20 balls. 

The match holds immense significance for India as it could determine their qualification for the World Test Championship finals. A positive outcome would see them join Australia for the finals, which is scheduled to be played at The Oval in June. The outcome of the Test series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, which also started on Thursday, will play a crucial role in determining India's fate.

Meanwhile, Australia will be looking to maintain their winning momentum and level the series. Currently trailing 1-2 in the four-match series, the tourists will be hoping to put up a strong performance and finish on a high note.

Check all the Live Updates and Score from Day 2 of India vs Australia 4th Test here:

LIVE Blog
10 Mar 2023
10:08 AM

IND vs AUS, Day 2 Live Score: 

Umesh Yadav has stepped up to bowl his first over of the day, taking over from Axar. The ball drifts down the pads, but Khawaja expertly moves his feet and flicks it square for a boundary, earning himself a well-deserved FOUR.

AUS 285/4 104 overs

Usman Khawaja 122(305)

Cameron Green 61(94)

10:06 AM

IND vs AUS, Day 2 Live Score: 

Khawaja has displayed exceptional tactical prowess, exhibiting caution towards deliveries pitched wide while efficiently scoring off straighter ones.

AUS 267/4 97 overs

Usman Khawaja 111(285)

Cameron Green 54(72)

08:51 AM

IND vs AUS, Day 2 Live Score: 

Ravindra Jadeja has been tasked with bowling the first over of the day. Green reaches his half-century with a single, showcasing his exceptional skills.

AUS 258/4 91 overs

Usman Khawaja 106(254)

Cameron Green 50(67)

08:38 AM

IND vs AUS, Day 2 Live Score: Update from Cricket Australia

08:37 AM

IND vs AUS, Day 2 Live Score:

At the beginning of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, Mohammad Shami appeared to be struggling. He was absent from the XI in Indore due to the team's rotational policy. However, during his initial overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India's cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar commented that Shami should not have been rested for the third Test. Gavaskar believed that given the eight-day gap before the final Test, Shami would have had enough time to rest and recover.

08:37 AM

IND vs AUS, Day 2 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

The Indian bowlers struggled to make an impact, as the pitch lacked the usual venom and assistance that had been present in the previous matches of the series. This could prove to be a challenge for them on day two, as they try to make a comeback. 

With the series currently at 2-1, there is a lot at stake in today's play. But fear not, we will guide you through all the twists and turns of the game. Stay tuned for more updates.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
WPL auction 2023: From Richa Ghosh to Grace Scrivens, six young stars who could fetch big buck
Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant most expensive outfits: From Sabyasachi to Dolce and Gabbana
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
Sania Mirza's car collection can inspire envy, most expensive BMW costs Rs 1.7 crore, check photos
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
OAVS Teacher Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1010 TGT, PGT and other posts, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.