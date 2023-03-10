IND VS AUS 4th Test, Day 2 Cricket Match Live Score: Green hits fifty, India search for breakthrough

Australia chose to bat first and scored 255 runs for the loss of four wickets in 90 overs by the end of Day 1 in the fourth and final Test match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
On Day 1 of the match, Usman Khawaja delivered a stunning performance, scoring an unbeaten century of 104 runs off 251 balls. His innings was filled with 15 fours, showcasing his exceptional skills as an opener for the Australian team.
Australia had a promising beginning to their innings, with Khawaja and Travis Head displaying a confident approach. Although Head was eventually dismissed for 32 runs off 44 balls by Ravichandran Ashwin, he played a crucial role in setting a solid foundation for his team. Unfortunately, Marnus Labuschagne, who came in at no. 3, failed to make an impact and was dismissed cheaply for just three runs off 20 balls.
The match holds immense significance for India as it could determine their qualification for the World Test Championship finals. A positive outcome would see them join Australia for the finals, which is scheduled to be played at The Oval in June. The outcome of the Test series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, which also started on Thursday, will play a crucial role in determining India's fate.
Meanwhile, Australia will be looking to maintain their winning momentum and level the series. Currently trailing 1-2 in the four-match series, the tourists will be hoping to put up a strong performance and finish on a high note.
Umesh Yadav has stepped up to bowl his first over of the day, taking over from Axar. The ball drifts down the pads, but Khawaja expertly moves his feet and flicks it square for a boundary, earning himself a well-deserved FOUR.
AUS 285/4 104 overs
Usman Khawaja 122(305)
Cameron Green 61(94)
Khawaja has displayed exceptional tactical prowess, exhibiting caution towards deliveries pitched wide while efficiently scoring off straighter ones.
AUS 267/4 97 overs
Usman Khawaja 111(285)
Cameron Green 54(72)
Ravindra Jadeja has been tasked with bowling the first over of the day. Green reaches his half-century with a single, showcasing his exceptional skills.
AUS 258/4 91 overs
Usman Khawaja 106(254)
Cameron Green 50(67)
We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect.— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 10, 2023
At the beginning of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, Mohammad Shami appeared to be struggling. He was absent from the XI in Indore due to the team's rotational policy. However, during his initial overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India's cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar commented that Shami should not have been rested for the third Test. Gavaskar believed that given the eight-day gap before the final Test, Shami would have had enough time to rest and recover.
The Indian bowlers struggled to make an impact, as the pitch lacked the usual venom and assistance that had been present in the previous matches of the series. This could prove to be a challenge for them on day two, as they try to make a comeback.
With the series currently at 2-1, there is a lot at stake in today's play. But fear not, we will guide you through all the twists and turns of the game. Stay tuned for more updates.