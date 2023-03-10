IND VS AUS 4th Test, Day 2 Cricket Match Live Score: Green hits fifty, India search for breakthrough

IND vs AUS 4th Test, DAY 2 LIVE Score and Updates

Australia chose to bat first and scored 255 runs for the loss of four wickets in 90 overs by the end of Day 1 in the fourth and final Test match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

On Day 1 of the match, Usman Khawaja delivered a stunning performance, scoring an unbeaten century of 104 runs off 251 balls. His innings was filled with 15 fours, showcasing his exceptional skills as an opener for the Australian team.

Australia had a promising beginning to their innings, with Khawaja and Travis Head displaying a confident approach. Although Head was eventually dismissed for 32 runs off 44 balls by Ravichandran Ashwin, he played a crucial role in setting a solid foundation for his team. Unfortunately, Marnus Labuschagne, who came in at no. 3, failed to make an impact and was dismissed cheaply for just three runs off 20 balls.

The match holds immense significance for India as it could determine their qualification for the World Test Championship finals. A positive outcome would see them join Australia for the finals, which is scheduled to be played at The Oval in June. The outcome of the Test series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, which also started on Thursday, will play a crucial role in determining India's fate.

Meanwhile, Australia will be looking to maintain their winning momentum and level the series. Currently trailing 1-2 in the four-match series, the tourists will be hoping to put up a strong performance and finish on a high note.

Check all the Live Updates and Score from Day 2 of India vs Australia 4th Test here: