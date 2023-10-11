India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 Highlights: India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

Cricket
IND vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023: Follow highlights of India vs Afghanistan match from Delhi.
Rohit Sharma emerged as the dominant force, wreaking havoc with his impressive 131 runs off just 84 balls, while Virat Kohli showcased his unwavering prowess with an unbeaten 55. This dynamic duo propelled India to a resounding victory over Afghanistan by a staggering 8 wickets in the heart of Delhi on Wednesday. With remarkable ease, India effortlessly chased down the target of 273 runs within a mere 35 overs.
During his monumental innings, Rohit Sharma shattered numerous records, leaving an indelible mark on the game. Prior to this, Jasprit Bumrah exhibited his bowling prowess, claiming a remarkable four-wicket haul, conceding a mere 39 runs. This exceptional performance by the Indian team restricted Afghanistan to a modest 272 for 8, after being invited to bowl.
FOUR! Kohli elegantly rocks back and unleashes a commanding drive over the covers. With lightning speed, he secures a quick couple, reaching his remarkable 68th ODI HALF-CENTURY! Azmatullah bowls to Kohli, and it's another FOUR! A spectacular conclusion to the match! Kohli confidently strides down the pitch, executing a lofted on-drive to seal the deal, securing an impressive 8-wicket victory for India!
AFG 272/8 (50)
IND 273/2 (35)
There was an unfortunate error in Mujeeb's bowling line, resulting in FIVE WIDES. However, amidst this setback, India managed to accumulate three singles and a couple, along with an additional wide, thereby gaining a total of 11 runs from this over.
IND 232/2 (29)
Virat Kohli 34(35)
Shreyas Iyer 5(8)
Rashid Khan has finally achieved a breakthrough for Afghanistan as he skillfully delivers a googly that completely deceives the batsman. Unfortunately Ishan fails to read the spin and ends up offering an easy catch to Zadran.
IND 158/1 (19)
Virat Kohli 1(1)
Rohit Sharma 103(66)
Wide from Nabi, and Rohit skillfully slices it past point for a boundary. He then takes a single on the next delivery, reaching his well-deserved century. This remarkable achievement marks his seventh century in the ODI World Cup.
IND 154/0 (18)
Ishan Kishan 46(44)
Rohit Sharma 101(64)
Most hundreds in World Cups
7 - Rohit Sharma
6 - Sachin Tendulkar
5 - Ricky Ponting
5 - Kumar Sangakkara
555* - Rohit Sharma
553 - Chris Gayle
476 - Shahid Afridi
398 - Brendon McCullum
383 - Martin Guptill
Nabi is up against Kishan. The first ball is directed towards the pads, and Kishan elegantly sweeps it away, resulting in a boundary. Following that, Nabi bowls another delivery aimed at the stumps, but Kishan skillfully lofts it over the mid-wicket fence, adding six runs to his team's score.
IND 111/0 (13)
Ishan Kishan 25(30)
Rohit Sharma 79(48)
Naveen delivers three consecutive dot balls against Kishan, attempting to halt his progress. However, Rohit Sharma proves unstoppable. With finesse, he expertly chips Naveen's delivery over mid-on, securing a four and reaching his fifty in a mere 30 balls. Rohit continues to dominate the game. Naveen's short delivery presents an opportunity, and Rohit seizes the moment, unleashing his iconic pull shot with remarkable precision.
IND 75/0 (8)
Ishan Kishan 10(16)
Rohit Sharma 60(32)
Fazal delivers a full ball, and Rohit elegantly smokes it over extra cover, resulting in a boundary. Following that, a well-pitched length ball is fiercely slashed away, finding the boundary once again. Then, Rohit skillfully lifts a delivery aimed at his pads over the square leg fence, adding six more runs to the scoreboard.
IND 64/0 (7)
Ishan Kishan 10(16)
Rohit Sharma 49(26)
Fazal begins with a delivery on the off stump line. Rohit showcases his defensive skills by effectively defending the ball. However, on the following delivery, Rohit confidently advances down the track and unleashes a powerful strike, sending the ball soaring over the long off boundary for a magnificent six, marking the first six of the innings.
Not stopping there, Rohit continues to dominate the game by effortlessly flicking a ball directed towards his pads, resulting in another boundary, adding four runs to his team's score.
IND 37/0 (5)
Ishan Kishan 5(10)
Rohit Sharma 31(20)
Kishan opens his account with a remarkable shot. Mujeeb delivers a wide ball, slightly overpitched. Kishan seizes the opportunity and smashes it through the covers, earning himself a well-deserved four runs. Mujeeb's next delivery is also short, allowing Rohit to effortlessly punch it towards the leg side. The ball races away, resulting in four more runs for the team.
IND 23/0 (4)
Ishan Kishan 5(10)
Rohit Sharma 17(14)
Farooqi opens the game with the first over. He delivers a ball aimed at the pads, and Rohit skillfully clips it away, earning a single run. Kishan, on the other hand, faces the challenge of Farooqi's inswing delivery.
IND 2/0 (1)
Ishan Kishan 0(5)
Rohit Sharma 1(1)
Bumrah to Najibullah, and he's gone! Najibullah finds Virat Kohli stationed at deep extra cover, resulting in Afghanistan's sixth wicket loss. Now, Rashid Khan strides in at number nine. Bumrah bowls to Nabi, and it's another dismissal! Nabi is given out LBW
AFG 235/5 (45)
Rashid Khan 1(2)
Mohammad Nabi 19(27)
Afghanistan has regained momentum, largely thanks to Omarzai's impressive sixes. They have started their innings against Jadeja with great positivity. Omarzai begins with a double and swiftly follows it up with a couple of quick singles.
AFG 118/3 (26)
Hasmatullah Shahidi 26(40)
Azmatullah Omarzai 28(40)
Thakur delivers a sharp cut into Rahmat's pads, resulting in an appeal and an eventual dismissal. Afghanistan decides to challenge the decision by requesting a review. Unfortunately for them, the DRS call does not favor their cause, leaving Afghanistan with three wickets down.
AFG 66/3 (14)
Hasmatullah Shahidi 2(5)
Azmatullah Omarzai 1(2)
Pandya fails to hit the line, allowing Rahmat to skillfully tuck it behind for a boundary. The lightning-quick outfield propels the ball away, resulting in a four. In response, Hardik delivers a delivery that sharply jags back in. Unfortunately, it narrowly misses the inside edge and fails to hit the leg stump.
AFG 63/2 (13)
Hasmatullah Shahidi 0(2)
Rahmat Shah 16(21)
Zadran, with a slight short, attempts to cut the ball. He successfully manages to get an edge, resulting in a four. However, his stroke of luck is short-lived. A well-pitched delivery on the off stump forces Zadran to only edge the ball to Rahul.
AFG 32/0 (7)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 9(12)
Rahmat Shah 0(2)
Siraj continues his delivery, but unfortunately, he drifts onto Zadran's pads, allowing him to effortlessly clip the ball away resulting in a well-deserved four runs. Siraj's execution falls slightly short, landing the ball on Zadran's pads once again. This time, Zadran skillfully places the ball further towards the square, adding another four runs to the scoreboard.
AFG 18/0 (4)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 1(7)
Ibrahim Zadran 16(17)
Siraj is Bumrah's new ball partner. He delivers a slightly fuller ball, and Zadran takes the opportunity to drive it on the up. Pandya, positioned at mid-off, gives it a chase, but unfortunately, it races away, resulting in the first boundary of the day.
AFG 6/0 (2)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 0(6)
Ibrahim Zadran 5(6)
Jasprit Bumrah takes the new ball, just as anticipated, and begins with a delivery clocking at 130 kmph. Gurbaz defends it confidently with a straight bat. However, Bumrah concedes a wide on the leg side, allowing Afghanistan to open their account with a single run.
AFG 1/0 (1)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 0(6)
Ibrahim Zadran 0(0)
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Rohit Sharma: We were looking to bat second. We saw the amount of dew last evening. Don't think the wicket will change much. Need to bowl well and need to come back and bat better. We were under pressure to start with, but KL and Kohli batted well, we take a lot of pride. It was a good game for us, hopefully we can repeat that and keep the momentum going forward. Ashwin misses out, Shardul Thakur comes in for him.
Shahidi: We will bat first. It looks like a good batting surface. We have a good bowling attack to restrict them. It looks like a good surface, we want to bounce back with the bat. We are enjoying, good chance to showcase our talent. We are going with the same team.
In light of the Delhi pitch favoring seamers in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Team India is considering the possibility of substituting off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin with pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur for their upcoming match against Afghanistan today. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the pitch conditions and enhance India's chances of success in the tournament.
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad