India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 Highlights: India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

IND vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023: Follow highlights of India vs Afghanistan match from Delhi.

Rohit Sharma emerged as the dominant force, wreaking havoc with his impressive 131 runs off just 84 balls, while Virat Kohli showcased his unwavering prowess with an unbeaten 55. This dynamic duo propelled India to a resounding victory over Afghanistan by a staggering 8 wickets in the heart of Delhi on Wednesday. With remarkable ease, India effortlessly chased down the target of 273 runs within a mere 35 overs.

During his monumental innings, Rohit Sharma shattered numerous records, leaving an indelible mark on the game. Prior to this, Jasprit Bumrah exhibited his bowling prowess, claiming a remarkable four-wicket haul, conceding a mere 39 runs. This exceptional performance by the Indian team restricted Afghanistan to a modest 272 for 8, after being invited to bowl.

Follow IND vs AFG Highlights here: