Cricket

India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 Highlights: India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

IND vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023: Follow highlights of India vs Afghanistan match from Delhi.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 11, 2023, 09:48 PM IST | Edited by : Chankesh Rao

India vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 Highlights: India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets
Rohit Sharma emerged as the dominant force, wreaking havoc with his impressive 131 runs off just 84 balls, while Virat Kohli showcased his unwavering prowess with an unbeaten 55. This dynamic duo propelled India to a resounding victory over Afghanistan by a staggering 8 wickets in the heart of Delhi on Wednesday. With remarkable ease, India effortlessly chased down the target of 273 runs within a mere 35 overs.

During his monumental innings, Rohit Sharma shattered numerous records, leaving an indelible mark on the game. Prior to this, Jasprit Bumrah exhibited his bowling prowess, claiming a remarkable four-wicket haul, conceding a mere 39 runs. This exceptional performance by the Indian team restricted Afghanistan to a modest 272 for 8, after being invited to bowl.

Follow IND vs AFG Highlights here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 11 Oct 2023, 08:54 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: India wins

    FOUR! Kohli elegantly rocks back and unleashes a commanding drive over the covers. With lightning speed, he secures a quick couple, reaching his remarkable 68th ODI HALF-CENTURY! Azmatullah bowls to Kohli, and it's another FOUR! A spectacular conclusion to the match! Kohli confidently strides down the pitch, executing a lofted on-drive to seal the deal, securing an impressive 8-wicket victory for India!

    AFG 272/8 (50)

    IND 273/2 (35)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 08:47 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Mujeeb continues his spell and it's a magnificent shot! Iyer smashes the ball with immense power, sending it soaring over the bowler's head for a massive six. 

    IND 255/2 (33)

    Virat Kohli 43(48)

    Shreyas Iyer 19(19)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 08:29 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    There was an unfortunate error in Mujeeb's bowling line, resulting in FIVE WIDES. However, amidst this setback, India managed to accumulate three singles and a couple, along with an additional wide, thereby gaining a total of 11 runs from this over.

    IND 232/2 (29)

    Virat Kohli 34(35)

    Shreyas Iyer 5(8)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 08:08 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Rohit, on the stumps, attempts an audacious sweep but fails to connect with the ball, resulting in his dismissal.

    IND 207/2 (26)

    Virat Kohli 19(24)

    Shreyas Iyer 1(1)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 07:51 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Rashid Khan has finally achieved a breakthrough for Afghanistan as he skillfully delivers a googly that completely deceives the batsman. Unfortunately Ishan fails to read the spin and ends up offering an easy catch to Zadran.

    IND 158/1 (19)

    Virat Kohli 1(1)

    Rohit Sharma 103(66)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 07:35 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Wide from Nabi, and Rohit skillfully slices it past point for a boundary. He then takes a single on the next delivery, reaching his well-deserved century. This remarkable achievement marks his seventh century in the ODI World Cup.

    IND 154/0 (18)

    Ishan Kishan 46(44)

    Rohit Sharma 101(64)

    Most hundreds in World Cups

    7 - Rohit Sharma

    6 - Sachin Tendulkar

    5 - Ricky Ponting

    5 - Kumar Sangakkara

  • 11 Oct 2023, 07:32 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Most sixes in international cricket

    555* - Rohit Sharma

    553 - Chris Gayle

    476 - Shahid Afridi

    398 - Brendon McCullum

    383 - Martin Guptill

  • 11 Oct 2023, 07:20 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Nabi is up against Kishan. The first ball is directed towards the pads, and Kishan elegantly sweeps it away, resulting in a boundary. Following that, Nabi bowls another delivery aimed at the stumps, but Kishan skillfully lofts it over the mid-wicket fence, adding six runs to his team's score.

    IND 111/0 (13)

    Ishan Kishan 25(30)

    Rohit Sharma 79(48)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 07:03 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Naveen delivers three consecutive dot balls against Kishan, attempting to halt his progress. However, Rohit Sharma proves unstoppable. With finesse, he expertly chips Naveen's delivery over mid-on, securing a four and reaching his fifty in a mere 30 balls. Rohit continues to dominate the game. Naveen's short delivery presents an opportunity, and Rohit seizes the moment, unleashing his iconic pull shot with remarkable precision.

    IND 75/0 (8)

    Ishan Kishan 10(16)

    Rohit Sharma 60(32)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 06:54 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Fazal delivers a full ball, and Rohit elegantly smokes it over extra cover, resulting in a boundary. Following that, a well-pitched length ball is fiercely slashed away, finding the boundary once again. Then, Rohit skillfully lifts a delivery aimed at his pads over the square leg fence, adding six more runs to the scoreboard.

    IND 64/0 (7)

    Ishan Kishan 10(16)

    Rohit Sharma 49(26)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 06:51 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Fazal begins with a delivery on the off stump line. Rohit showcases his defensive skills by effectively defending the ball. However, on the following delivery, Rohit confidently advances down the track and unleashes a powerful strike, sending the ball soaring over the long off boundary for a magnificent six, marking the first six of the innings.

    Not stopping there, Rohit continues to dominate the game by effortlessly flicking a ball directed towards his pads, resulting in another boundary, adding four runs to his team's score.

    IND 37/0 (5)

    Ishan Kishan 5(10)

    Rohit Sharma 31(20)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Kishan opens his account with a remarkable shot. Mujeeb delivers a wide ball, slightly overpitched. Kishan seizes the opportunity and smashes it through the covers, earning himself a well-deserved four runs. Mujeeb's next delivery is also short, allowing Rohit to effortlessly punch it towards the leg side. The ball races away, resulting in four more runs for the team.

    IND 23/0 (4)

    Ishan Kishan 5(10)

    Rohit Sharma 17(14)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 06:07 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Farooqi opens the game with the first over. He delivers a ball aimed at the pads, and Rohit skillfully clips it away, earning a single run. Kishan, on the other hand, faces the challenge of Farooqi's inswing delivery.

    IND 2/0 (1)

    Ishan Kishan 0(5)

    Rohit Sharma 1(1)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 05:39 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Siraj to Naveen, who skillfully shuffles across and executes a fine shot, resulting in a boundary.

    AFG 272/8 (50)

    Mujeeb ur Rahman 10(12)

    Naveen-ul-Haq 9(8)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Bumrah to Najibullah, and he's gone! Najibullah finds Virat Kohli stationed at deep extra cover, resulting in Afghanistan's sixth wicket loss. Now, Rashid Khan strides in at number nine. Bumrah bowls to Nabi, and it's another dismissal! Nabi is given out LBW 

    AFG 235/5 (45)

    Rashid Khan 1(2)

    Mohammad Nabi 19(27)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    OUT! Kuldeep traps Shahidi who attempted a reverse sweep, but unfortunately, the ball crashed onto his thigh pads.

    AFG 225/5 (43)

    Najibullah Zadran 0(2)

    Mohammad Nabi 13(23)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Sahrdul contines. FOUR! The batsman skillfully slogs the ball over mid-wicket, resulting in a boundary. 

    AFG 211/4 (40)

    Hasmatullah Shahidi 70(78)

    Mohammad Nabi 9(17)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 04:04 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    OUT! Bowled! Deceived by the change of pace, Pandya delivers a slower ball that claims the valuable wicket of the well-established batsman, Azmatullah.

    AFG 189/4 (35)

    Hasmatullah Shahidi 60(63)

    Mohammad Nabi 1(2)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 04:02 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Afghanistan has regained momentum, largely thanks to Omarzai's impressive sixes. They have started their innings against Jadeja with great positivity. Omarzai begins with a double and swiftly follows it up with a couple of quick singles.

    AFG 118/3 (26)

    Hasmatullah Shahidi 26(40)

    Azmatullah Omarzai 28(40)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 04:00 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Jadeja once again fails to provide any opportunities for Shahidi and Omarzai. He only concedes a single run in his second over as well.

    AFG  83/3 (20)

    Hasmatullah Shahidi 14(25)

    Azmatullah Omarzai 6(18)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 03:59 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Thakur delivers a sharp cut into Rahmat's pads, resulting in an appeal and an eventual dismissal. Afghanistan decides to challenge the decision by requesting a review. Unfortunately for them, the DRS call does not favor their cause, leaving Afghanistan with three wickets down.

    AFG  66/3 (14)

    Hasmatullah Shahidi 2(5)

    Azmatullah Omarzai 1(2)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Pandya fails to hit the line, allowing Rahmat to skillfully tuck it behind for a boundary. The lightning-quick outfield propels the ball away, resulting in a four. In response, Hardik delivers a delivery that sharply jags back in. Unfortunately, it narrowly misses the inside edge and fails to hit the leg stump.

    AFG  63/2 (13)

    Hasmatullah Shahidi 0(2)

    Rahmat Shah 16(21)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Zadran, with a slight short, attempts to cut the ball. He successfully manages to get an edge, resulting in a four. However, his stroke of luck is short-lived. A well-pitched delivery on the off stump forces Zadran to only edge the ball to Rahul.

    AFG  32/0 (7)

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 9(12)

    Rahmat Shah 0(2)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 02:15 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score:

     

    Siraj continues his delivery, but unfortunately, he drifts onto Zadran's pads, allowing him to effortlessly clip the ball away resulting in a well-deserved four runs. Siraj's execution falls slightly short, landing the ball on Zadran's pads once again. This time, Zadran skillfully places the ball further towards the square, adding another four runs to the scoreboard.

    AFG  18/0 (4)

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 1(7)

    Ibrahim Zadran 16(17)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 02:08 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Siraj is Bumrah's new ball partner. He delivers a slightly fuller ball, and Zadran takes the opportunity to drive it on the up. Pandya, positioned at mid-off, gives it a chase, but unfortunately, it races away, resulting in the first boundary of the day.

    AFG  6/0 (2)

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 0(6)

    Ibrahim Zadran 5(6)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    Jasprit Bumrah takes the new ball, just as anticipated, and begins with a delivery clocking at 130 kmph. Gurbaz defends it confidently with a straight bat. However, Bumrah concedes a wide on the leg side, allowing Afghanistan to open their account with a single run.

    AFG  1/0 (1)

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 0(6)

    Ibrahim Zadran 0(0)

  • 11 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Teams

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • 11 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Afghanistan opt to bat

    Rohit Sharma: We were looking to bat second. We saw the amount of dew last evening. Don't think the wicket will change much. Need to bowl well and need to come back and bat better. We were under pressure to start with, but KL and Kohli batted well, we take a lot of pride. It was a good game for us, hopefully we can repeat that and keep the momentum going forward. Ashwin misses out, Shardul Thakur comes in for him.

    Shahidi: We will bat first. It looks like a good batting surface. We have a good bowling attack to restrict them. It looks like a good surface, we want to bounce back with the bat. We are enjoying, good chance to showcase our talent. We are going with the same team.

  • 11 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    India and Afghanistan have competed in three ODI matches in the past. Out of these encounters, India emerged victorious in two matches, while one game concluded in a tie.

  • 11 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: 

    In light of the Delhi pitch favoring seamers in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Team India is considering the possibility of substituting off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin with pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur for their upcoming match against Afghanistan today. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the pitch conditions and enhance India's chances of success in the tournament.

  • 11 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Squads

    India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur

    Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

  • 11 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM

    India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match number 9, happening at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

