Australia vs South Africa, Live Score, World Cup 2023: Mitchell Marsh departs, Australia one down

AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023

Australia will be facing South Africa in their highly anticipated World Cup match. The game is set to take place at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow. Unfortunately, the Aussies stumbled in their World Cup 2023 campaign, suffering a defeat in their first game against the host nation, India. Rohit Sharma's formidable team showcased their mettle in Chennai, triumphing over the five-time World Champions by six wickets. The Indian spinners had an exceptional day in Chepauk, completely dismantling the Aussie offense.

In the second innings, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood made an impressive start, taking three early wickets and limiting India to just two runs in three balls. However, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli displayed their exceptional skills, forging a solid partnership that propelled India to victory. It was a display of cricketing prowess that left the Australian team reeling.

On the other hand, South Africa has been in outstanding form, particularly after their recent victory over Australia in a bilateral tour. They enter the upcoming match with unwavering confidence, having defeated Sri Lanka by an impressive 102 runs in their opening match. The South African team has proven their mettle and will undoubtedly pose a formidable challenge for the Australians.

