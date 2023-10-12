Australia vs South Africa, Live Score, World Cup 2023: Mitchell Marsh departs, Australia one down

Australia will be facing South Africa in their highly anticipated World Cup match. The game is set to take place at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow. Unfortunately, the Aussies stumbled in their World Cup 2023 campaign, suffering a defeat in their first game against the host nation, India. Rohit Sharma's formidable team showcased their mettle in Chennai, triumphing over the five-time World Champions by six wickets. The Indian spinners had an exceptional day in Chepauk, completely dismantling the Aussie offense.
In the second innings, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood made an impressive start, taking three early wickets and limiting India to just two runs in three balls. However, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli displayed their exceptional skills, forging a solid partnership that propelled India to victory. It was a display of cricketing prowess that left the Australian team reeling.
On the other hand, South Africa has been in outstanding form, particularly after their recent victory over Australia in a bilateral tour. They enter the upcoming match with unwavering confidence, having defeated Sri Lanka by an impressive 102 runs in their opening match. The South African team has proven their mettle and will undoubtedly pose a formidable challenge for the Australians.
OUT! Marsh skies one straight to mid-off and is caught. The ball straightened a bit, catching Marsh off guard as he attempted to play across, resulting in a leading edge and an easy catch for the fielder at mid-off.
AUS 27/1 (6)
David Warner 13(21)
Steve Smith 0(1)
Jansen to Marsh, who confidently swings his bat at the right-handed delivery. The bowler offers width, allowing Marsh to drive the ball with precision. Warner, on the other hand, seizes the opportunity and skillfully guides the ball past the fielders at covers, resulting in a boundary
AUS 15/0 (4)
David Warner 7(15)
Mitchell Marsh 7(9)
Ngidi continues his relentless attack, strategically testing Warner with a well-executed short ball. The South African pacer skillfully manipulates the movement of the ball, causing it to sharply dart towards Warner.
AUS 7/0 (3)
David Warner 2(13)
Mitchell Marsh 4(5)
Lungi Ngidi will commence the proceedings for South Africa as Mitchell Marsh and David Warner step up to open the innings. Ngidi skillfully swings the ball into the left-hander, creating a challenging situation for the batsmen. The first over concludes with a total of three runs scored.
AUS 3/0 (1)
David Warner 2(4)
Mitchell Marsh 1(2)
Starc to Jansen, and he's OUT! Unfortunately, Jansen fails to clear the ring this time. Warner skillfully catches the ball at mid-on, providing some much-needed respite. Starc then bowls to Miller, and he's OUT too! Starc cleans him up with a magnificent inswinging yorker that crashes into the leg-stump.
SA 311/7(50)
OUT! A slower bouncer angling in. Markram attempts to make room for a cut shot but unfortunately sends it straight to backward point.
SA 267/4 (44)
David Miller 2(3)
Heinrich Klaasen 29(26)
Hazlewood delivers a wide ball, and Klaasen fiercely strikes it past point, earning a boundary. Klaasen then swiftly connects with another short delivery, pulling the ball through mid-wicket for another four runs. Hazlewood's loose delivery allows Markram to take advantage, skillfully executing a controlled pull shot behind square, resulting in four more runs!
SA 219/3 (38)
Aiden Markram 26(28)
Heinrich Klaasen 13(9)
OUT! De Kock has been dismissed. Attempting a reverse sweep, he unfortunately manages to get an inside edge, causing the ball to ricochet off his body and forcefully collide with the stumps.
SA 197/3 (35)
Aiden Markram 18(18)
Heinrich Klaasen 0(1)
Cummins to de Kock. He attempts a powerful slash, but unfortunately, he misses the ball. Australia suspects that he may have nicked it, but the umpire remains silent. Cummins decides to challenge the decision by requesting a review. Nothing found!
SA 181/2 (32)
Aiden Markram 5(7)
Quinton de Kock 107(100)
Zampa strikes! Van der Dussen departs as he attempts to clear the long-on boundary but instead finds the fielder.
SA 161/2 (29)
Aiden Markram 1(2)
Quinton de Kock 91(87)
Bavuma departs as he attempts a slog sweep, but unfortunately, he fails to generate enough power and is effortlessly caught in the deep.
SA 108/1 (20)
Rassie van der Dussen 0(2)
Quinton de Kock 67(63)
Cummins to de Kock. It's a short ball, and de Kock effortlessly hooks it over deep third for a magnificent six! However, de Kock's attempt at a hard drive on the next delivery falls short as he gets beaten by the bowler.
SA 66/0 (12)
Temba Bavuma 19(32)
Quinton de Kock 41(40)
Pat Cummins comes into the attack as the game intensifies. He delivers a full-length ball, and Bavuma smashes it beyond the midwicket fielder for a boundary! The South African batsmen are clearly stepping up their game
SA 45/0 (8)
Temba Bavuma 14(23)
Quinton de Kock 25(25)
De Kock elegantly opens the face of his bat and skillfully drives the ball past square, commencing the over with a magnificent four. In the following delivery, Hazlewood bowls a short ball that evades the keeper's grasp, resulting in four byes.
SA 32/0 (6)
Temba Bavuma 5(15)
Quinton de Kock 22(21)
Josh Hazlewood is bowling from the other end, and two singles have been scored in this over. However, there hasn't been much movement observed thus far.
SA 6/0 (2)
Temba Bavuma 4(9)
Quinton de Kock 2(3)
Mitchell Starc will commence the proceedings, with Quinton de Kock taking the strike. Starc delivers an impressive outswinger to kick off the match. De Kock manages to score the first runs by skillfully pushing the ball towards deep third.
SA 4/0 (1)
Temba Bavuma 2(3)
Quinton de Kock 2(3)
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pat Cummins: We are going to have a bowl. Not too sure what's to make of this wicket. It seems like it's got a bit of moisture. Two changes. Stoinis is back in place of Green and Josh Inglis comes in for Alex Carey. Fee runs short (vs India), really happy with the way we bowled.
Temba Bavuma: I wasn't too sure, whatever we do first, we'll have to do well. Shamsi comes in for Coetzee. Bit of both (conditions and for the opposition). Shamsi has had decent success against them, we'd like to unleash them. There could be some spin and bounce. We always speak about assessing, trying to adapt, today will be no different.
These two fierce rivals have competed in a total of 108 ODI matches. South Africa emerged victorious in 54 encounters, closely followed by Australia with 50 wins, while 3 matches ended in a tie. Additionally, one match concluded without a result.
The most recent clash between these formidable teams occurred on September 17 at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. In this thrilling contest, South Africa triumphed by a staggering 122 runs, with Marco Jansen being awarded the well-deserved Player of the Match title.
The weather conditions in Lucknow are expected to be hot and humid, with a minimal chance of rain. According to Weather.com, there is only a 2% probability of precipitation. Additionally, the temperature is anticipated to reach a scorching 35 degrees.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
Welcome to the live coverage of the highly anticipated AUS vs SA 2023 World Cup match no.10! Today, Australia is determined to secure their first victory of the tournament, while the Proteas are riding high on their recent triumph over Sri Lanka.