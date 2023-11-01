New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Boult gets the breakthrough,Temba Bavuma departs

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: Follow live score of NZ vs SA from the 2023 World Cup here.

New Zealand won the toss in this crucial match against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup 2023 and chose to bowl first. Kagiso Rabada has returned to the team after resting for one game, replacing Tabraiz Shamsi.

Both teams have experienced moments of triumph and disappointment in the current World Cup. South Africa secured a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan, while New Zealand came close to a sensational chase against Australia, falling just five runs short.

Both teams are now competing for a spot in the semi-finals. New Zealand needs a win to maintain their position, while a victory for South Africa would almost guarantee them a place in the semi-finals. This match holds high stakes and has implications for other teams, such as Pakistan.