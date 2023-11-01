Headlines

Cricket

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Boult gets the breakthrough,Temba Bavuma departs

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: Follow live score of NZ vs SA from the 2023 World Cup here.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

New Zealand won the toss in this crucial match against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup 2023 and chose to bowl first. Kagiso Rabada has returned to the team after resting for one game, replacing Tabraiz Shamsi.

Both teams have experienced moments of triumph and disappointment in the current World Cup. South Africa secured a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan, while New Zealand came close to a sensational chase against Australia, falling just five runs short.

Both teams are now competing for a spot in the semi-finals. New Zealand needs a win to maintain their position, while a victory for South Africa would almost guarantee them a place in the semi-finals. This match holds high stakes and has implications for other teams, such as Pakistan.

  • 01 Nov 2023, 02:45 PM

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: 

    Southee to van der Dussen, he skillfully hits it towards deep mid-wicket, earning a single run. Meanwhile, de Kock executes a perfectly timed drive, sending the ball straight down the ground. However, the vigilant mid-off fielder manages to restrict it to just one run.

    SA 53/1 (12)

    Quinton de Kock 18(31)

    Rassie van der Dussen 9(13)

  • 01 Nov 2023, 02:32 PM

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: 

    GONE! Bavuma has nicked it to the first slip. The length was perfect for a drive, but unfortunately, Bavuma got an edge on it. 

    SA 38/1 (9)

    Quinton de Kock 12(23)

    Rassie van der Dussen 0(3)

  • 01 Nov 2023, 02:23 PM

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: 

    Boult to de Kock, who manages to score two runs. De Kock skillfully clips the ball from his pads, but Rachin Ravindra swiftly intercepts it in the deep from the fine leg position.

    SA 29/0 (7)

    Quinton de Kock 11(21)

    Temba Bavuma 16(21)

  • 01 Nov 2023, 02:20 PM

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: 

    Henry to Bavuma, and he manages to beat the outside edge. It races to the boundary for a well-deserved four, marking the first boundary of the innings.

    SA 14/0 (4)

    Quinton de Kock 4(11)

    Temba Bavuma 10(13)

  • 01 Nov 2023, 02:08 PM

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: 

    Boult launches a stump-line attack, and de Kock is content to defend. The third ball fails to ignite much excitement, as Boult fervently appeals for a caught-behind, but it had merely brushed the batsman's thigh pad.

    SA 6/0 (3)

    Quinton de Kock 4(11)

    Temba Bavuma 2(7)

  • 01 Nov 2023, 01:48 PM

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: 

    Trent Boult opens the bowling to de Kock. A dot ball to kick off the innings. De Kock gets the first runs on the board with a well-executed off-drive, but Tim Southee puts in a commendable effort to prevent a boundary.

    SA 2/0 (1)

    Quinton de Kock 2(6)

    Temba Bavuma 0(0)

  • 01 Nov 2023, 01:48 PM

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: Teams

    South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

  • 01 Nov 2023, 01:47 PM

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: NZ opt to bowl

    Tom Latham: We are going to bowl, reasonably good surface. Potential dew later on. One change, Tim Southee comes in for Lockie Ferguson. Guys are confident around the group. They have been playing fantastic crickey, going to be a good game today.

    Temba Bavuma: We were looking to bowl first as well. Pitch looks a bit dry, could skid on later under lights. Kagiso Rabada comes in for Shamsi. We want to run with the momentum. Was not our clinical display last game but it was important to get those key moments to cross the line.

  • 01 Nov 2023, 01:47 PM

    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the thrilling encounter between New Zealand and South Africa in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

