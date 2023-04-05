RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, Punjab Kings to bat first

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 LIVE Score and Updates

The Rajasthan Royals are poised to deliver another dominant performance against the Punjab Kings in an upcoming IPL match on Wednesday. With their near-perfect combinations in all aspects of the game, the Royals are confident in their ability to outplay their opponents. Their recent 72-run victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad has only bolstered their confidence.

Playing two of their "home" matches in the Northeastern city, the Royals are eager to expand their fan base in the region. A win in Guwahati would not only build their brand value but also bring much-needed IPL action to an area that has seen little of it in the past.

The Royals' batting depth is impressive, with young Yashasvi's 37-ball 54 at the top demonstrating his maturity as an opener. Meanwhile, Buttler's 22-ball 54 shows that he is picking up right where he left off in the previous season. With such a strong lineup, the Royals are confident in their ability to withstand any bowling attack.

Overall, the Rajasthan Royals are a force to be reckoned with in the IPL, and their upcoming match against the Punjab Kings is sure to be an exciting one.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 match here: