Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, Punjab Kings to bat first

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Playing two of their "home" matches in the Northeastern city, the Royals are eager to expand their fan base in the region.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, Punjab Kings to bat first
RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 LIVE Score and Updates

The Rajasthan Royals are poised to deliver another dominant performance against the Punjab Kings in an upcoming IPL match on Wednesday. With their near-perfect combinations in all aspects of the game, the Royals are confident in their ability to outplay their opponents. Their recent 72-run victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad has only bolstered their confidence.

Playing two of their "home" matches in the Northeastern city, the Royals are eager to expand their fan base in the region. A win in Guwahati would not only build their brand value but also bring much-needed IPL action to an area that has seen little of it in the past.

The Royals' batting depth is impressive, with young Yashasvi's 37-ball 54 at the top demonstrating his maturity as an opener. Meanwhile, Buttler's 22-ball 54 shows that he is picking up right where he left off in the previous season. With such a strong lineup, the Royals are confident in their ability to withstand any bowling attack. 

Overall, the Rajasthan Royals are a force to be reckoned with in the IPL, and their upcoming match against the Punjab Kings is sure to be an exciting one.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 match here:

LIVE Blog
05 Apr 2023
07:04 PM

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

06:45 PM

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl

Sanju Samson: We would like to bowl here. Expecting some dew. We will use the oppurtunity to bowl first. It is a great thought by the franchise. Loving it here. The players have gotten used to the conditions. We are going in with the same side. Very happy to see them grow. Jaiswal and Parag have grown a lot learning from the experienced guys.

Shikhar Dhawan: We all know the dew comes. We also wanted to bowl first. It is alright. We are used to it. Let's go day by day. Not putting too much on pressure on myself. The process matters the most. Same eleven from the last game. RR are a very good side.

06:42 PM

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: 

The Rajasthan Royals possess a formidable batting lineup that can withstand any bowling attack. However, in their previous encounter, both Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag were dismissed cheaply. As they prepare for their next match, Parag, in particular, will be eager to make a significant contribution with the bat, especially since the venue is his home ground.

06:38 PM

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score:

 

06:36 PM

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: 

Yuzvendra Chahal has proven to be a formidable opponent against the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, having taken an impressive 28 wickets thus far. It is worth noting that only Umesh Yadav, with 34 wickets, and Sunil Narine, with 33 wickets, have managed to surpass Chahal's impressive record against Punjab.

06:36 PM

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Abdul Basith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Obed McCoy, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vasisht, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.

06:35 PM

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of Match No. 8 of the IPL 2023, where the Rajasthan Royals will face off against the Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The captains, Sanju Samson of the RR and Shikhar Dhawan of the PBKs, are both determined to maintain their winning streaks.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan shows off her curves in bold off-shoulder golden dress, parties with BFFs Orry, Tania Shroff in viral photos
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos and videos
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Inside pics of Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s palatial home worth Rs 5000 crore with pool, gymnasium
From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Won't tolerate Savarkar's insult, apologise for remarks: Nitin Gadkari to Rahul Gandhi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.