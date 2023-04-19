CRICKET
RR vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: Despite some impressive performances from individual players, LSG emerged as the clear winners in this exciting encounter.
Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, thanks to an impressive performance from Avesh Khan and Marcus Stoinis. Khan took three wickets, while Stoinis took two, helping LSG secure a 10-run win.
The run chase started well for Rajasthan Royals, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler providing a perfect start. However, RR kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and a late onslaught from Devdutt Pallikal was not enough to secure a win.
Earlier, Kyle Mayers slammed another half-century, while KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran played crucial knocks to take LSG to a respectable total of 154/7 on a tricky pitch. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the RR bowlers, taking two wickets.
RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field, but his team was unable to capitalize on the advantage. Despite some impressive performances from individual players, LSG emerged as the clear winners in this exciting encounter.
Thank you for tuning in to our live coverage of the LSG vs RR match. It was an absolute nail-biter, but ultimately Lucknow emerged as the triumphant team. We appreciate your support and hope you enjoyed the exciting game.
A brilliant final over from @Avesh_6 @LucknowIPL win by 10 runs to add two more points to their tally.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2023
Scorecard - https://t.co/gyzqiryPIq #TATAIPL #RRvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/c6iEP6V7cN
Marcus Stoinis is set to bowl his third over. Padikkal is at the crease and he hits a FOUR! Although he wasn't in complete control, Padikkal attempted to clear the cover mid-off region, but the ball took an edge and ran away past the third man for a boundary. Stoinis bowls again to Padikkal, and he hits another FOUR!
RR 126/4 (18)
Devdutt Padikkal 24(17)
Riyan Parag 3(7)
Stonis has taken his second wicket in just two overs, proving to be a game-changer for LSG. Buttler attempted to clear the long-on region off the backfoot, but unfortunately for him, Bishnoi was there to take an easy catch, sending the dangerous-looking Buttler back to the pavilion.
RR 99/3 (14)
Devdutt Padikkal 3(3)
Shimron Hetmyer 1(2)
Last wicket Jos Buttler 40(41)
Bishnoi has run out Buttler! A terrible miscommunication between the two batsmen, resulting in Sanju Samson falling well short of the crease. LSG has taken two quick wickets, and now the question is whether they can seize the momentum and turn the game in their favor.
RR 95/2 (13)
Devdutt Padikkal 1(1)
Jos Buttler 39(39)
Last wicket Sanju Samson 2(4)
Stoinis has provided LSG with the much-needed breakthrough. Meanwhile, Jaiswal's attempt at a late cut against a length ball has given an edge to Avesh Khan, resulting in the ball being caught at short third.
RR 89/1 (12)
Sanju Samson 2(3)
Jos Buttler 35(35)
Last wicket Yashasvi Jaiswal 44(35)
Amit Mishra has taken the place of Marcus Stoinis. Mishra delivers the ball to Buttler, who executes a stunning reverse sweep, sending the flighted full toss soaring over the square region for a magnificent boundary.
RR 68/0 (9)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 34(27)
Jos Buttler 28(28)
The Australian all-rounder has made an impressive start, allowing only one single from the first four deliveries. Jaiswal manages to take a single from the last ball, bringing Rajasthan's total to 50 runs
RR 50/0 (7)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 29(21)
Jos Buttler 16(21)
FOUR! Kyle Mayers made a misfield, allowing Jaiswal to score a boundary on the very first delivery. However, the excitement was short-lived as Yudhvir seemed to have injured himself while trying to pick up the ball after Jaiswal's straight drive.
RR 34/0 (5)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 18(13)
Jos Buttler 11(17)
Naveen-Ul-Haq resumes bowling from the end. The batsmen manage to score two singles at the beginning of the over. Buttler, on the other hand, faces three dot balls before finally taking a single off the last delivery.
RR 21/0 (3)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 12(8)
Jos Buttler 4(10)
FOUR! Jaiwasl expertly utilizes the full face of his bat to drive the ball past mid-off. SIX! What an incredible shot! He skillfully pulls away the short ball off his backfoot, clearing the wide long-on for a maximum. To end the over, Jaiwasl executes a pick-up shot with precision, resulting in another maximum.
RR 18/0 (2)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 11(7)
Jos Buttler 2(5)
Krunal Pandya is up to bat and he faces a wide and full delivery from Sandeep. The southpaw takes advantage of the opportunity and slashes the ball wide for a four. However, Krunal is unable to connect with the next delivery, which is a cross seam delivery. Sanju Samson makes a brilliant throw to cut off the single, resulting in another run out on the last delivery.
LSG 154/7 (20)
Yudhvir Singh 1(1)
Krunal pandya 4(2)
Stoinis displayed an impressive show of strength as he effortlessly launched the good-length ball outside off over extra covers with a powerful backfoot shot. Sandeep managed to make a decent recovery, limiting Stoinis to just three runs off the last four balls.
LSG 123/4 (17)
Nicholas Pooran 6(10)
Marcus Stoinis 17(11)
Last wicket Kyle Mayers 51(42)
The ball was a beauty, completely outsmarting Mayers who played on the wrong line, resulting in the carrom ball smashing into the stumps and granting Rajasthan their fourth wicket.
LSG 104/4 (14)
Nicholas Pooran 0(1)
Marcus Stoinis 5(2)
Last wicket Kyle Mayers 51(42)
Sandeep comes from over the wicket, delivering a fuller length ball that lands outside off. Mayers appears to have luck on his side as he attempts to clear the off-side field, but the ball takes an unexpected edge and drops in front of the fielder.
LSG 12/0 (2)
KL Rahul 6(8)
Kyle Mayers 5(5)
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi
Sanju Samson: We are going to bowl first. It looks like a really good wicket. We are very happy to come back to Jaipur and play after 4 years. It's all about how we react under pressure. We have a fearless attitude. We have one change. Jason comes back in for Zampa.
KL Rahul: We would have bowled first as well. First game here. It's important that we start well and put a good total on the board. We've executed well in most games. We have had clarity with bat on ball. All three skills have been good. We are quite settled. We'll try to keep that left-hand, right-hand combination going. Quinny still misses out. He'll just have wait for some more time.
LSG is hoping for a well-rounded performance as they strive to return to their winning ways in their upcoming match against Rajasthan. The team has already secured three victories out of five encounters, placing them second on the table.
A win in this match would bring them to level terms with Rajasthan, who currently have eight points, two more than Lucknow, despite having played the same number of matches.
LSG: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
RR: Sanju Samson (c), Abdul Basith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Obed McCoy, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vasisht, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa.
LSG: KL Rahul (c and wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.
Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants. The match will take place at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, and is set to commence at 7:30pm. The toss will occur half an hour prior to the scheduled start time.
