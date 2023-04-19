RR vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: Despite some impressive performances from individual players, LSG emerged as the clear winners in this exciting encounter.

Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, thanks to an impressive performance from Avesh Khan and Marcus Stoinis. Khan took three wickets, while Stoinis took two, helping LSG secure a 10-run win.

The run chase started well for Rajasthan Royals, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler providing a perfect start. However, RR kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and a late onslaught from Devdutt Pallikal was not enough to secure a win.

Earlier, Kyle Mayers slammed another half-century, while KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran played crucial knocks to take LSG to a respectable total of 154/7 on a tricky pitch. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the RR bowlers, taking two wickets.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field, but his team was unable to capitalize on the advantage. Despite some impressive performances from individual players, LSG emerged as the clear winners in this exciting encounter.

Follow RR vs LSG Highlights here: