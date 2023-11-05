Search icon
India vs South Africa LIVE Score and Updates, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli eyes record-equalling 49th ODI ton

India vs South Africa Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs SA World Cup 2023 match from Kolkata.

Nov 05, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue will face off against Temba Bavuma's Proteas on Sunday, November 5th, in Kolkata. Their goal is to maintain their winning streak and secure the top spot heading into the semi-finals. The Indian players must remain vigilant and avoid complacency, aiming to replicate the success of the dominant Australian team of 2007, which won the World Cup without losing a single game. A victory and 16 points would solidify India's position at the top, with one match remaining against the Netherlands.

On his 35th birthday, Virat Kohli will strive to achieve his 49th hundred in ODIs, aiming to equal the record. Despite falling short of centuries against Australia (85), New Zealand (95), and Sri Lanka (88), Kohli remains determined to reach this milestone. Additionally, Rohit Sharma has displayed exceptional performance at Eden Gardens, consistently scoring significant hundreds at this venue.

05 Nov 2023
09:27 AM

India vs South Africa LIVE Score: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams.

09:25 AM

India vs South Africa LIVE Score: Hello and Welcome!

Greetings and welcome to the live coverage of the 2023 World Cup match between India and South Africa. For all of the most recent information regarding this crucial clash, keep checking this space.

