India vs South Africa LIVE Score and Updates, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli eyes record-equalling 49th ODI ton

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue will face off against Temba Bavuma's Proteas on Sunday, November 5th, in Kolkata. Their goal is to maintain their winning streak and secure the top spot heading into the semi-finals. The Indian players must remain vigilant and avoid complacency, aiming to replicate the success of the dominant Australian team of 2007, which won the World Cup without losing a single game. A victory and 16 points would solidify India's position at the top, with one match remaining against the Netherlands.

On his 35th birthday, Virat Kohli will strive to achieve his 49th hundred in ODIs, aiming to equal the record. Despite falling short of centuries against Australia (85), New Zealand (95), and Sri Lanka (88), Kohli remains determined to reach this milestone. Additionally, Rohit Sharma has displayed exceptional performance at Eden Gardens, consistently scoring significant hundreds at this venue.