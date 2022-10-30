CRICKET
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Check latest updates of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Group B clash, Perth weather report.
With the exception of Suryakumar Yadav, India failed the pace trial against South Africa in Perth, suffering their first loss in the T20 World Cup 2022. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 68 off 40 deliveries, but the total of 133 was never going to be enough against a powerhouse South African team.
Despite a brave effort from the Indian pacers in the first half of the innings, South Africa chased down the total with two deliveries and five wickets to spare.
Aiden Markram struck six boundaries and a six for his 41-ball 52 as he took on the responsibility of increasing the scoring rate, while David Miller kept his cool and remained unbeaten on 56 to help the Proteas over the finish line.
Miller was on five of his first fifteen balls, but the seasoned campaigner, who has a tendency of closing games for South Africa and Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, did not panic. Miller eventually reached his fifty in just 40 balls after attacking off-spinner R Ashwin, winning the game of match-ups against India.
For India, Mohammed Shami bowled a magnificent penultimate over to put South Africa under pressure. The match came down to the last over, but David Miller looked confident and delivered, maintaining unbeaten in 56 as he hit the winning runs in the fourth delivery, breaking India's hearts.
When: India vs South Africa, ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022, October 30, 19:00 Local, 16:30 IST
Where: Optus Stadium, Perth
India vs South Africa
India:: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Hardik Pandya to Miller, 1 run, shortish ball, Miller hops and tucks it through mid-wicket. Runs the first run hard but has to settle for a single as Kohli is quick to release the ball
SA 102/4 (16)
Equation: 32 runs | 24 balls. Ashwin still has one over left. Arshdeep will complete his quota for the day
Arshdeep Singh to de Kock, out Caught by Rahul!! Babar last Sunday, de Kock this Sunday. Arshdeep has made it a habit of picking big wickets off his first ball. India needed that boost. Full and swinging away, de Kock drives without moving his feet and the outside edge flies to second slip, carries at a nice height and Rahul turns to his left to pouch it safely. de Kock c Rahul b Arshdeep Singh 1(3)
Arshdeep Singh to Rossouw, out Lbw!! What a review! Full marks for Karthik and Rohit. This is a massive wicket. The centurion from the previous game has been sent back for a duck. Rossouw lbw b Arshdeep Singh 0(2)
SA 7/2 (2)
