IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Check latest updates of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Group B clash, Perth weather report.

With the exception of Suryakumar Yadav, India failed the pace trial against South Africa in Perth, suffering their first loss in the T20 World Cup 2022. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 68 off 40 deliveries, but the total of 133 was never going to be enough against a powerhouse South African team.

Despite a brave effort from the Indian pacers in the first half of the innings, South Africa chased down the total with two deliveries and five wickets to spare.

READ: IND vs SA T20 World Cup: Fans across Pakistan will pray for India's win over South Africa- Know why

Aiden Markram struck six boundaries and a six for his 41-ball 52 as he took on the responsibility of increasing the scoring rate, while David Miller kept his cool and remained unbeaten on 56 to help the Proteas over the finish line.

Miller was on five of his first fifteen balls, but the seasoned campaigner, who has a tendency of closing games for South Africa and Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, did not panic. Miller eventually reached his fifty in just 40 balls after attacking off-spinner R Ashwin, winning the game of match-ups against India.

For India, Mohammed Shami bowled a magnificent penultimate over to put South Africa under pressure. The match came down to the last over, but David Miller looked confident and delivered, maintaining unbeaten in 56 as he hit the winning runs in the fourth delivery, breaking India's hearts.

READ: India beats Australia in shootout to win third Sultan of Johor Cup

When: India vs South Africa, ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022, October 30, 19:00 Local, 16:30 IST

Where: Optus Stadium, Perth

India vs South Africa

India:: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi