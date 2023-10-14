IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023 Highlights: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad

Cricket
IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Follow Highlights of IND vs PAK clash from Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
India maintained their impeccable record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup history, securing a resounding seven-wicket victory over their arch-rivals in Ahmedabad on Saturday. This remarkable triumph marked India's record-extending eighth win over Pakistan in this prestigious tournament.
Opting to bowl first, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's decision proved to be a masterstroke as the bowling attack delivered a stellar performance, restricting Pakistan to a meager total of 191 runs. While Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan showed glimpses of promise with scores of 50 and 49 respectively, the remaining Pakistani batsmen failed to leave a lasting impression.
India's bowling unit, led by the exceptional efforts of Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj, showcased their prowess by scalping two wickets each.
Follow IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023 match Highlights here:
Shreyas sprints down the track and strikes the ball with precision, sending it soaring for a boundary! With this remarkable shot, he not only secures victory for his team but also achieves a well-deserved half-century. India wins the match by seven wickets.
PAK 191 (42.5)
IND 192/3 (30.3)
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi clinched his 2nd wicket of the day as he dismissed explosive batter Rohit Sharma on 85. The crowd is on their feet and Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion and they might be feeling bad for missing out on witnessing another World Cup century by Rohit Sharma.
The Indian skipper is picking up where he left off in the last game against Afghanistan. The intent shown by him has been pleasing to see. Shadab Khan starts off with a flighted delivery, on off, Rohit Sharma lunges forward ar knocks it down to long on for a single.
India's bowling line has done their job too well as they ripped apart the entire Pakistani team to 191. Jadeja was bowling the fifth delivery of the fourty third over which hit the pads of Haris Rauf. Jadeja went for a massive appeal, which umpire responds with a not out. However, Rohit looked sceptical and takes a review. Haris Rauf went forward looking to turn it into the leg-side but was beaten on the inside edge off the angle, it beat the bat and hit him on the front pad and gets out for 2 runs.
Jadeja also joins the wicket taking club by departing Hasan Ali for 12. Hasan Ali bats hits the top-edge and goes straight up in the air. Gill who made his comeback makes no mistake and gets it straight into his hands. Shaheen Afridi comes to the crease.
PAK 189-9 (41)
Haris Rauf 2(5)
Shaheen Afridi 0(0)
Hardik comes back into attack for bowling the 40th over. Hasan Ali who is on strike smashes a four on the very first delivery. But Hardik dosen't give away much runs in the subsequent balls and ends the over with a wicket of Nawaz.
PAK 187-8(40)
Mohammad Nawaz 4(14) - out
Hasan Ali 12(18)
The game has entered its thirty fourth over and Bumrah has come back into attack, restricts the Pakistani batters to no runs. Eventually delivers a fantastic over as he get the big wicket of Rizwan who was just a run away from getting his fifty.
PAK 168-6(34)
Mohammad Rizwan 49(69) - out
Shadab Khan 1(1)
After having poor performances in the past few games, Babar finally makes his first fifty of the tournament. However, no scope for a hundred as Siraj bowled out the Pakistani skipper soon after his fifty. Saud Shakeel comes to the crease.
PAK 156-3 (30)
Mohammad Rizwan 47(59)
Saud Shakeel 1(1)
After witnessing some slow ball pace overs, team India decides to shift the dynamic to fast bowling. So, Mohammed Siraj comes to bowl. In response to the third delivery, Babar hits the ball that passes Pandya at mid wicket and goes for a boundary. Rizwan also utilises the over and hits the ball to the boundary line at long off. Both the batter nearing their fifties.
PAK 144-2 (28)
Mohammad Rizwan 42(53)
Babar Azam 45(53)
Kuldeep comes forward to bowl the twenty fifth over. Rizwan takes a single and shifts the strike to Babar. On the third delivery, Babar tries a rare sweep shot which he misses and ball touches the pad to which Kuldeep goes for a massive appeal. Team India not sure with Umpire's not out decision and they take the review. Ball-tracking shows it's pitching in line, impact is in line, but it's only clipping leg stump. The decision stays with umpire's call.
PAK 125-2(25)
Babar Azam 35(47)
Mohammad Rizwan 33(41)
The game has entered it's twenty second over, and Jadeja takes the charge of bowling. He starts the over with not giving away more than one run. But, Rizwan also takes his time and hits two consequtive fours on the fourt and fifth delivery. Rizwan and Babar are also nearing a 50 run partnership.
PAK 114-2(22)
Mohammad Rizwan 25(33)
Babar Azam 32(37)
Shardul Thakur has come into attack. He bowls his match's first bowl which Babar skillfully hits with a four. He takes a single on the second ball, shifting strike to Rizwan. In the subsequent balls, Thakur restricts the Pakistani batters by giving no runs and makes the scorecard look like -
PAK 90-2 (17)
Babar Azam 24(22)
Mohammad Rizwan 9(18)
Jadeja comes into attack for bowling the fourteenth over. On his second delivery, the balls hits the pad of Rizwan, Jadeja appeals for LBW and Umpire declares out. Rizwan immediately takes a review, leaving the decision for the third umpire. As a result, the bowl was missing the stumps and Rizwan gets back on strike. An excellent review from Pakistan.
PAK 75-2 (14)
Babar Azam 16(14)
Mohammad Rizwan 2(8)
The game has entered into it's 13th over with Hardik having the ball in his hand. On his second delivery, Imam responds by hitting a four. But the next delivery turns out to be bad for Pakistan as Imam gets edged and ball goes straight into the hands of KL Rahul, India get's their second wicket. Mohammad Rizwan comes to the crease.
PAK: 74-2 (13)
Mohammad Rizwan 1(3)
Babar Azam 16(13)
FOUR! The ball is delivered short and wide, prompting Imam to unleash a powerful cut shot. WICKET! Once again, the ball is wide, and this time Imam's attempt results in an edge, which is caught by Rahul behind the stumps.
BOUNDARY! Siraj begins with a loose delivery, lacking precision. It lands on the pads, allowing Imam to elegantly nudge it towards the fine leg. Sublime! Imam skillfully reaches the pitch of the full delivery and executes a flawless straight drive, resulting in a well-deserved FOUR. The following delivery is slightly shorter, prompting Imam to adopt a defensive stance. Nevertheless, he manages to secure yet another boundary, marking the third of this over.
PAK 16/0 (2)
Abdullah Shafique 4(6)
Imam-ul-Haq 12(6)
Bumrah starts with a dot ball. There is a slight swing away, and Shafique leans in to defend. The second ball is slightly fuller, and Shafique drives it towards mid-off. Moving on to the third delivery, it moves in, and Shafique executes a straight drive. However, Bumrah manages to save it. The fourth ball is directed towards the pads, and Shafique attempts a flick, but it is stopped by the fielder at square leg. Finally, Shafique manages to hit a four to conclude the over.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Rohit Sharma: We will bowl first, cannot get bigger than this, fantastic atmosphere. Sure lot of us are going to experience something really extraordinary. It's a good track, not going to change much, dew could be a big factor and keeping that in mind, we want to bowl first. We want to keep striving for the best, we want to come out there and give our best in every game. Keeping the atmosphere in the team relaxed is the most important thing in a tournament like this. Gill is back in place of Ishan, unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him, he stepped up when we needed him. Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back
Babar Azam: We also wanted to bowl first. We have had good two wins, momentum and confidence is high. Jam-packed stadium, we will enjoy it. We want to be good in the field, we had a couple of good practice sessions. Same team for us.
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is well-balanced, offering a fair playing field for both batsmen and bowlers. Over the past 20 matches held at this venue, the average first innings score has been 223 runs. Interestingly, the team that wins the toss should consider opting to bowl first, as the majority of games played on this ground have been won by the chasing side.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan / Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Rohit Sharma has confirmed that Shubman Gill is 99 percent certain to be available for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash. Unfortunately, Gill was unable to participate in the previous matches against Australia and Afghanistan due to illness.
According to Accuweather, there is currently no chance of rain during the India vs Pakistan game at the venue. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be scorching, ranging from 35 to 40 degrees, but it will cool down to 26 degrees in the evening.
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav.
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
