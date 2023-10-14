IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023 Highlights: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad

Headlines

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: India thrash Pakistan by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad; makes it 8-0 in WC

'I got very...': Jaswant Singh Gill's wife reacts to Akshay Kumar's portrayal of her late husband in Mission Raniganj

World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma joins elite club with 300th ODI six during Ind vs Pak match

141st IOC session: What will happen at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre? Know details

Sandeepa Dhar becomes emotional revisiting her abandoned Srinagar home after 30 years: 'My family was forced to run'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I got very...': Jaswant Singh Gill's wife reacts to Akshay Kumar's portrayal of her late husband in Mission Raniganj

World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma joins elite club with 300th ODI six during Ind vs Pak match

141st IOC session: What will happen at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre? Know details

Effective home remedies to cure UTI

8 Indian actresses who quit showbiz for religious reasons

8 must-watch crime thriller series led by Bollywood stars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

'I got very...': Jaswant Singh Gill's wife reacts to Akshay Kumar's portrayal of her late husband in Mission Raniganj

141st IOC session: What will happen at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre? Know details

Sandeepa Dhar becomes emotional revisiting her abandoned Srinagar home after 30 years: 'My family was forced to run'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023 Highlights: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Follow Highlights of IND vs PAK clash from Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India maintained their impeccable record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup history, securing a resounding seven-wicket victory over their arch-rivals in Ahmedabad on Saturday. This remarkable triumph marked India's record-extending eighth win over Pakistan in this prestigious tournament.

Opting to bowl first, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's decision proved to be a masterstroke as the bowling attack delivered a stellar performance, restricting Pakistan to a meager total of 191 runs. While Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan showed glimpses of promise with scores of 50 and 49 respectively, the remaining Pakistani batsmen failed to leave a lasting impression.

India's bowling unit, led by the exceptional efforts of Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj, showcased their prowess by scalping two wickets each.

Follow IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023 match Highlights here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 14 Oct 2023, 08:12 PM

    India vs Pakistan Live Score: India win!!!

    Shreyas Iyer hits his 15th half-century. He gets there with a four and that is also the winning run for India.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 07:37 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: India wins

    Shreyas sprints down the track and strikes the ball with precision, sending it soaring for a boundary! With this remarkable shot, he not only secures victory for his team but also achieves a well-deserved half-century. India wins the match by seven wickets.

    PAK 191 (42.5)

    IND 192/3 (30.3)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 07:58 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: FOUR!

    Rahul with a lovely shot. Just the 6 needed now. Gets forward and belts the off-pace fullish delivery on off, wide of mid-on

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 07:58 PM

    India vs Pakistan Live Score: India close in on win!

    India needs 22 runs more to win the game. Mere formality remains in this chase. Shreyas Iyer is batting on 45. If he could score 5 runs more, it will be the 15th ODI fifty for him.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 07:26 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Wicket!!!

    Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi clinched his 2nd wicket of the day as he dismissed explosive batter Rohit Sharma on 85. The crowd is on their feet and Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion and they might be feeling bad for missing out on witnessing another World Cup century by Rohit Sharma. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 07:26 PM

    India vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! SIX!

    A paddle sweep from Rohit Sharma for a four. The next ball was a full toss from Shadab Khan and Rohit threw it into the stands. The sound when the ball left the bat was enough to understand that it would travel over the fence for a six.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 07:08 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: SIX!

    Launched down the ground! Shadab Khan offers flight and serves it in the slot, on off, Shreyas lyer accepts the invitation and thumps it back over the bowler and into the long off for a maximum.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: FIFTY for Rohit Sharma!

    The Indian skipper is picking up where he left off in the last game against Afghanistan. The intent shown by him has been pleasing to see. Shadab Khan starts off with a flighted delivery, on off, Rohit Sharma lunges forward ar knocks it down to long on for a single.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: WICKET! Virat Kohli departs!

    He wants to clear the infield but only manages to find the hands of the mid-on fielder.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Haris Rauf to Rohit Sharma, SIX!

    No respite is shown here by Rohit Sharma as he hammers Haris Rauf for a maximum.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 05:29 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: India reviews and restricts the Pakistan team to 191 runs

    India's bowling line has done their job too well as they ripped apart the entire Pakistani team to 191. Jadeja was bowling the fifth delivery of the fourty third over which hit the pads of Haris Rauf. Jadeja went for a massive appeal, which umpire responds with a not out. However, Rohit looked sceptical and takes a review. Haris Rauf went forward looking to turn it into the leg-side but was beaten on the inside edge off the angle, it beat the bat and hit him on the front pad and gets out for 2 runs.

    PAK 191 (42.5) 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 05:15 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Jadeja gets his first wicket too

    Jadeja also joins the wicket taking club by departing Hasan Ali for 12. Hasan Ali bats hits the top-edge and goes straight up in the air. Gill who made his comeback makes no mistake and gets it straight into his hands. Shaheen Afridi comes to the crease.

    PAK 189-9 (41)

    Haris Rauf 2(5) 

    Shaheen Afridi 0(0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 05:13 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Indian ends the 40th over with a wicket

    Hardik comes back into attack for bowling the 40th over. Hasan Ali who is on strike smashes a four on the very first delivery. But Hardik dosen't give away much runs in the subsequent balls and ends the over with a wicket of Nawaz. 

    PAK 187-8(40)

    Mohammad Nawaz 4(14) - out

    Hasan Ali 12(18)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 04:50 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Pakistan wickets starting to fall down

    The game has entered its thirty fourth over and Bumrah has come back into attack, restricts the Pakistani batters to no runs. Eventually delivers a fantastic over as he get the big wicket of Rizwan who was just a run away from getting his fifty.  

    PAK 168-6(34)

    Mohammad Rizwan 49(69) - out

    Shadab Khan 1(1)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 04:21 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: OUT!

    After having poor performances in the past few games, Babar finally makes his first fifty of the tournament. However, no scope for a hundred as Siraj bowled out the Pakistani skipper soon after his fifty. Saud Shakeel comes to the crease.   

    PAK 156-3 (30)

    Mohammad Rizwan 47(59) 

    Saud Shakeel 1(1)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 04:20 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: India back to their fast bowling attack

    After witnessing some slow ball pace overs, team India decides to shift the dynamic to fast bowling. So, Mohammed Siraj comes to bowl. In response to the third delivery, Babar hits the ball that passes Pandya at mid wicket and goes for a boundary. Rizwan also utilises the over and hits the ball to the boundary line at long off. Both the batter nearing their fifties.

    PAK 144-2 (28)

    Mohammad Rizwan 42(53)

    Babar Azam 45(53)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 03:53 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Massive appeal of Kuldeep propels Rohit to take a review 

    Kuldeep comes forward to bowl the twenty fifth over. Rizwan takes a single and shifts the strike to Babar. On the third delivery, Babar tries a rare sweep shot which he misses and ball touches the pad to which Kuldeep goes for a massive appeal. Team India not sure with Umpire's not out decision and they take the review. Ball-tracking shows it's pitching in line, impact is in line, but it's only clipping leg stump. The decision stays with umpire's call.

    PAK 125-2(25)

    Babar Azam 35(47)

    Mohammad Rizwan 33(41)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 03:42 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Rizwan and Babar nearing a 50 run partnership

    The game has entered it's twenty second over, and Jadeja takes the charge of bowling. He starts the over with not giving away more than one run. But, Rizwan also takes his time and hits two consequtive fours on the fourt and fifth delivery. Rizwan and Babar are also nearing a 50 run partnership.

    PAK 114-2(22)

    Mohammad Rizwan 25(33) 

    Babar Azam 32(37)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 03:35 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: 20 overs gone, Pakistan score is ....

    Jadeja comes back into attack for bowling the twentieth over. Babar and Rizwan are on bat. Jadeja bowls a good over as he dosen't let them take more than 1 run.

    PAK 103-2 (20)

    Babar Azam 30(33) 

    Mohammad Rizwan 16(25)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 03:26 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Babar welcomes Shardul Thakur's first bowl by hitting a four

    Shardul Thakur has come into attack. He bowls his match's first bowl which Babar skillfully hits with a four. He takes a single on the second ball, shifting strike to Rizwan. In the subsequent balls, Thakur restricts the Pakistani batters by giving no runs and makes the scorecard look like -
     
    PAK 90-2 (17)

    Babar Azam 24(22)

    Mohammad Rizwan 9(18)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: An excellent review from Pakistan

    Jadeja comes into attack for bowling the fourteenth over. On his second delivery, the balls hits the pad of Rizwan, Jadeja appeals for LBW and Umpire declares out. Rizwan immediately takes a review, leaving the decision for the third umpire. As a result, the bowl was missing the stumps and Rizwan gets back on strike. An excellent review from Pakistan.   

    PAK 75-2 (14)

    Babar Azam 16(14)

    Mohammad Rizwan 2(8)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 03:14 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Out! 

    The game has entered into it's 13th over with Hardik having the ball in his hand. On his second delivery, Imam responds by hitting a four. But the next delivery turns out to be bad for Pakistan as Imam gets edged and ball goes straight into the hands of KL Rahul, India get's their second wicket. Mohammad Rizwan comes to the crease.

    PAK: 74-2 (13)

    Mohammad Rizwan 1(3)

    Babar Azam 16(13)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 02:57 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: 

    FOUR! The ball is delivered short and wide, prompting Imam to unleash a powerful cut shot. WICKET! Once again, the ball is wide, and this time Imam's attempt results in an edge, which is caught by Rahul behind the stumps.

    PAK 74/2 (13)

    Babar Azam 16(13)

    Mohammad Rizwan 1(3)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 02:43 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: 

    Siraj is set to bowl the final over of PowerPlay 1. After two consecutive dot balls, Imam skillfully plays the ball towards mid-off and swiftly takes off for a single run.

    PAK 49/1 (10)

    Babar Azam 5(7)

    Imam-ul-Haq 23(29)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: 

    WICKET! Siraj has finally achieved the breakthrough! Shafique has been caught right in front of the wicket.

    PAK 41/1 (8)

    Babar Azam 0(0)

    Imam-ul-Haq 20(24)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: 

    Bumrah with his third over. Imam fails to score any runs from this over. This marks the first maiden of the innings.

    PAK 23/0 (5)

    Abdullah Shafique 10(14)

    Imam-ul-Haq 13(16)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: 

    Shafique, skillfully drives it through the covers for a fantastic boundary! Siraj offers some width, and Shafique takes full advantage of it with his brilliant shot.

    PAK 23/0 (4)

    Abdullah Shafique 10(14)

    Imam-ul-Haq 13(10)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: 

    BOUNDARY! Siraj begins with a loose delivery, lacking precision. It lands on the pads, allowing Imam to elegantly nudge it towards the fine leg. Sublime! Imam skillfully reaches the pitch of the full delivery and executes a flawless straight drive, resulting in a well-deserved FOUR. The following delivery is slightly shorter, prompting Imam to adopt a defensive stance. Nevertheless, he manages to secure yet another boundary, marking the third of this over.

    PAK 16/0 (2)

    Abdullah Shafique 4(6)

    Imam-ul-Haq 12(6)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: 

    Bumrah starts with a dot ball. There is a slight swing away, and Shafique leans in to defend. The second ball is slightly fuller, and Shafique drives it towards mid-off. Moving on to the third delivery, it moves in, and Shafique executes a straight drive. However, Bumrah manages to save it. The fourth ball is directed towards the pads, and Shafique attempts a flick, but it is stopped by the fielder at square leg. Finally, Shafique manages to hit a four to conclude the over.

    PAK 4/0 (1)

    Abdullah Shafique 4(6)

    Imam-ul-Haq 0(0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Meet the Indian players who will play first time against Pakistan in ODI World Cup

    1.) Shubman Gill
    2.) Shreyas Iyer
    3.) Shardul Thakur
    4.) Mohammed Siraj

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Teams

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

    Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: India opt to bowl

    Rohit Sharma: We will bowl first, cannot get bigger than this, fantastic atmosphere. Sure lot of us are going to experience something really extraordinary. It's a good track, not going to change much, dew could be a big factor and keeping that in mind, we want to bowl first. We want to keep striving for the best, we want to come out there and give our best in every game. Keeping the atmosphere in the team relaxed is the most important thing in a tournament like this. Gill is back in place of Ishan, unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him, he stepped up when we needed him. Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back

    Babar Azam: We also wanted to bowl first. We have had good two wins, momentum and confidence is high. Jam-packed stadium, we will enjoy it. We want to be good in the field, we had a couple of good practice sessions. Same team for us.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Pitch report

    The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is well-balanced, offering a fair playing field for both batsmen and bowlers. Over the past 20 matches held at this venue, the average first innings score has been 223 runs. Interestingly, the team that wins the toss should consider opting to bowl first, as the majority of games played on this ground have been won by the chasing side.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Probable

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Probable

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Probable Playing XIs

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan / Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

    Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 09:29 AM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Gill fit to play?

    Rohit Sharma has confirmed that Shubman Gill is 99 percent certain to be available for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash. Unfortunately, Gill was unable to participate in the previous matches against Australia and Afghanistan due to illness.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Weather report

    According to Accuweather, there is currently no chance of rain during the India vs Pakistan game at the venue. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be scorching, ranging from 35 to 40 degrees, but it will cool down to 26 degrees in the evening.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: 

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Head-to-head record

    In their head-to-head encounters in ODIs, India has emerged victorious 56 times, whereas Pakistan has claimed victory 73 times.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Squads

    India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav.

    Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM

    IND vs PAK Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to our live coverage of Match 12 of the World Cup 2023, featuring an intense showdown between India and Pakistan. Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for the latest updates as we gear up for this highly anticipated clash at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Diwali business ideas: 8 low investment ventures with high returns

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to ‘crush and destroy' Hamas; every member is a ‘dead man'

Explained: Implications of rain affecting India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match

Here's why Pakistan disowning Erica Robin, first-ever Miss Universe contestant

Top 7 sites to buy Facebook followers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE