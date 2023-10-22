CRICKET
India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023: Follow highlights of IND vs NZ WC 2023 match in Dharamshala.
India's captain, Rohit Sharma, made the strategic decision to bowl first after winning the toss in their highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand on Sunday in Dharamsala. The Indian team has made some changes to their Playing XI, with the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami, replacing Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur. In contrast, New Zealand has decided to stick with the same team that faced Afghanistan.
Rohit Sharma's team enters this clash with great momentum, having recently dominated Bangladesh with a resounding seven-wicket victory. Meanwhile, the Blackcaps showcased their strength by dismantling Afghanistan with an impressive 149-run win.
Henry with the ball. Kohli on 93. Slow and short and Kohli fends this on leg-side and runs a couple. He moves to 95 and India needs five to win. Full outside off and Kohli steers this to short third for a dot ball. OUT! Kohli swings for the fences and the bat turns in his hand and Phillips take a simple catch at deep midwicket. Shami comes in next. India needs 5 to win from 14 balls. He tucks this length ball behind for a single. India needs 4 to win from 13 balls. Jadeja on strike. FOUR! India win! Jadeja pulls this behind square-leg for a boundary and that’s it!
Boult is brought back into the attack. Short ball doesn’t rise much and Jadeja pulls this off the inside half of the bat for a single at deep fine-leg. Length on middle and flicked on the leg-side for a dot ball. Boult comes from around the wicket, goes for the slower bouncer but Kohli was probably expecting it and pulled it for a single. Quick single for Jadeja to end the over.
Henry comes back. Around the wicket to Jadeja, who tucks the first ball off his hips for a single at deep square-leg. Full on off and Kohli fends this back to Henry. Length ball on leg-stump and Kohli misses the flick and had no idea where the ball went after that. Short and pulled away slightly awkwardly to fine-leg for one more. Off the inside half of Jadeja’s bat and the ball trickles to fine-leg for one more. A dot to end the over.
This is a loose ball. Short and angling down leg-side and Jadeja tickles this to the boundary behind. That is 200 up for India in 35.4 overs. Jadeja misses this flick on leg-side and not given out by the umpire after New Zealand appeals for leg-before. Kiwis review this but technology shows this is missing leg-stump and they lose the review. Ferguson now comes around the wicket and Jadeja defends this length ball outside off to point.
Fifty for chase master Virat Kohli. Another terrific knock from the India no.3 under pressure. Kohli raises his 69th ODI fifty off 60 balls as he keeps India right on track in this chase of 274. After a solid start given by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, Virat has kept up the superb work against the Kiwis. After firing a ton against Bangladesh, Virat produces another superb knock and looks on course for a successive ton. India still 89 runs away from victory.
Ravindra continues. SIX! Kohli goes inside out as Ravindra over-pitches and this sails over deep extra-cover for a maximum. He gets a single next ball to put Rahul back on strike. Beaten! Rahul is beaten as the ball sharply turns away after pitching on off-stump and the batter stumbles even as the keeper attempts to effect a stumping. This is punched to a deep point for a single. Rahul wants a second by Kohli is not interested. Drifting onto the pads and Kohli flicks this to midwicket and wants a single but this time Rahul doesn’t respond. Single off the last ball for Kohli.
Third over for Ferguson. Shreyas Iyer drives one on the rise. A misfield in the deep and it is another four for Shreyas. Ferguson responds with a short one on the body. Shreyas swivels and pulls it to the fence. Again not great fielding from New Zealand in the deep. The visibility gets even worse and the players are forced off the pitch.
Gill’s turn to deal with Santner. Full and driven to long off for a single. Rohit gets a lucky break. The outside edge slips out of the keeper’s hands. Rohit celebrates his life by slogging one over deep mid wicket for another six
Kuldeep steps up to take charge of the attack. Phillips, in an unexpected turn of events, sends a googly soaring high into the air, and Rohit skillfully positions himself beneath it takes the catch.
NZ 245/5 (45)
Mark Chapman 1(2)
Daryl Mitchell 110(112)
Mitchell skillfully fends off the delivery, sending it back to Bumrah. With a powerful stroke, he drives the ball through the cover and point, securing a well-deserved century off precisely 100 deliveries.
NZ 222/4 (41)
Glenn Phillips 11(15)
Daryl Mitchell 100(101)
Shami returns. He approaches the wicket from an angle to Ravindra. And it's a FOUR! A length ball, angling in towards the middle and leg, and Ravindra skillfully whips it towards the midwicket fence, securing a boundary.
NZ 167/2 (32)
Rachin Ravindra 74(82)
Daryl Mitchell 69(74a)
Rachin charges down the pitch, facing Kuldeep's delivery. He strikes the ball cleanly from the middle of the bat, resulting in the first six of the match. Following Rachin's lead, Mitchell also steps out confidently and effortlessly lofts Kuldeep's delivery over the mid-wicket fence, adding another six to the scoreboard.
NZ 90/2 (19)
Rachin Ravindra 39(46)
Daryl Mitchell 30(32)
Shami delivers a straight ball, and Rachin confidently drives it towards the mid-wicket boundary, earning a well-deserved four runs.
DROP!! Jadeja, positioned at point, fails to catch a straightforward chance. Rachin expertly cuts the ball directly to Jadeja, but he disappointingly allows it to slip through his hands.
NZ 40/2 (11)
Rachin Ravindra 12(23)
Daryl Mitchell 7(7)
Shami skillfully delivers a well-placed delivery, maintaining a good length just outside the off stump line. Young, unfortunately, fails to defend it and ends up chopping the ball onto his stumps.
NZ 26/2 (9)
Rachin Ravindra 6(17)
Daryl Mitchell 3(1)
Rachin Ravindra steps up as the fresh batsman for New Zealand, facing Bumrah's delivery from around the wicket. The ball strikes him on the pad, prompting a rather subdued appeal. However, Rohit decides to challenge the decision by requesting a review. The replay shows that the ball would have missed the stumps, resulting in India losing their valuable review.
NZ 11/1 (5)
Rachin Ravindra 2(11)
Will Young 11(16)
Siraj delivers the ball on the pads. Conway, in an attempt to flick it, faces a challenging situation. However, Shreyas Iyer showcases his exceptional skills by swiftly diving to his right and executing a remarkable catch at a low position
NZ 9/1 (4)
Rachin Ravindra 0(3)
Will Young 9(12)
Jasprit Bumrah opens the bowling for India, delivering the first over. He begins with a well-directed ball on the channel, narrowly missing Conway's outside edge. Bumrah consistently maintains an off-stump line, utilizing his natural angle to move the ball away from the batsman.
NZ 0/0 (1)
Devon Conway 0(6)
Will Young 0(0)
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Rohit Sharma: We'll bowl first. No reason, we were here training yesterday and felt a bit of dew comes in. Looks like a good pitch, we'll back ourselves to chase. Quite important to keep the momentum going, forget what happened in the past. Need to be at it all the time. This is one place everyone wants to come and play, beautiful weather and nice stadium. Hardik isn't available, so does Shardul. We've got Shami and Surya.
Tom Latham: We'd have bowled first as well. Looks a good surface, and we know the dew will come in. We need to keep the momentum going. We are in a new ground, new conditions so need to adjust to these conditions as quickly as we can. We've got the same team for today - three seamers and two spinners.
Shubman Gill boasts an outstanding track record against New Zealand, with his last six innings against them yielding scores of 50, 45*, 13, 208, 40*, and 112. Having recently achieved his first World Cup half-century, Gill aims to make a significant impact at the beginning of the batting order, setting the tempo for the team.
October 21, 2023
According to a report by Inside Sport, Jadeja is currently facing knee issues once again. The all-rounder was observed applying an ice pack to his left knee during the match against Bangladesh. Fortunately, the report indicates that Jadeja's injury is not severe and is unlikely to hinder his participation in the upcoming match against the Black Caps on Sunday.
According to Accuweather, there is a high probability of rain at the venue in Dharamsala during both the morning and afternoon. In fact, until 3 PM, there is a substantial 47 percent chance of rain. However, these chances decrease significantly as the day progresses. Between 4 PM and 6 PM, the likelihood of rain hovers between 14 percent and 10 percent. After 6 PM, the chances further diminish to a mere 2 percent.
The India vs New Zealand match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels. Additionally, Indian viewers will have the opportunity to indulge in the exhilarating action through free live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham
