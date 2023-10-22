India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023: Follow highlights of IND vs NZ WC 2023 match in Dharamshala.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, made the strategic decision to bowl first after winning the toss in their highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand on Sunday in Dharamsala. The Indian team has made some changes to their Playing XI, with the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami, replacing Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur. In contrast, New Zealand has decided to stick with the same team that faced Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma's team enters this clash with great momentum, having recently dominated Bangladesh with a resounding seven-wicket victory. Meanwhile, the Blackcaps showcased their strength by dismantling Afghanistan with an impressive 149-run win.