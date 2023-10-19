Headlines

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rohit and co. to take on struggling Bangladeshi side in Pune

IND vs BAN Live Score, World Cup 2023: Check latest updates and full scorecard from IND vs BAN match being played at MCA Stadium in Pune.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

The 17th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will showcase an intense Asian cricketing rivalry as India takes on Bangladesh on Thursday. The highly anticipated clash will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

India has been on an impressive winning streak, triumphing in all three of their matches in this World Cup. Their recent victory against Pakistan was a testament to their dominance, as they comfortably secured a seven-wicket win. With their eyes set on maintaining their flawless record, India is determined to make it four out of four on Thursday.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has had a more challenging journey in the tournament, managing to secure only one win out of their first three matches. Their defeat against New Zealand by eight wickets in their previous fixture has undoubtedly fueled their determination to bounce back stronger.

LIVE BLOG

  • 19 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM

    IND vs BAN Live Score: 

    The availability of the skipper for Bangladesh XI remains uncertain, adding to the complexity of the team selection. Tanzid Hasan, who has been struggling with his form, might be replaced by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who could potentially be promoted as an opener. Additionally, Tanzim Hasan Sakib might also be considered for inclusion in the team.

  • 19 Oct 2023, 10:53 AM

    IND vs BAN Live Score: Pitch report

    The pitch is anticipated to offer a well-balanced playing field, providing ample opportunities for both pacers and batters to make a significant impact on their respective teams.

  • 19 Oct 2023, 10:52 AM

    IND vs BAN Live Score: Squads

    India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

    Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

  • 19 Oct 2023, 10:52 AM

    IND vs BAN Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the thrilling India versus Bangladesh match live from Pune.

