India vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rohit and co. to take on struggling Bangladeshi side in Pune

IND vs BAN Live Score, World Cup 2023: Check latest updates and full scorecard from IND vs BAN match being played at MCA Stadium in Pune.

The 17th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will showcase an intense Asian cricketing rivalry as India takes on Bangladesh on Thursday. The highly anticipated clash will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

India has been on an impressive winning streak, triumphing in all three of their matches in this World Cup. Their recent victory against Pakistan was a testament to their dominance, as they comfortably secured a seven-wicket win. With their eyes set on maintaining their flawless record, India is determined to make it four out of four on Thursday.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has had a more challenging journey in the tournament, managing to secure only one win out of their first three matches. Their defeat against New Zealand by eight wickets in their previous fixture has undoubtedly fueled their determination to bounce back stronger.