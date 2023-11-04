ENG vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023: Australia eye semifinal berth as they lock horns with defending champions

This match was anticipated to be an exciting showdown in the tournament, but the circumstances surrounding it have taken an unexpected turn. Australia, as expected, are performing exceptionally well and are firmly in the race for a top four position. Their key players are in top form, firing on all cylinders. On the other hand, England's campaign has been lackluster throughout the tournament.
England possesses some of the biggest names in the game in their batting lineup and are the defending champions. However, after six matches, they find themselves at the bottom of the table with just one victory to their name. Australia, on the other hand, seemed to be heading down a similar path after losing their first two matches. However, they have turned things around and secured four consecutive wins. They currently sit comfortably in third place with eight points.
England is currently at the bottom of the group table, struggling to perform well. On the other hand, Australia has emerged victorious in their last four consecutive matches. Historically, Australia has had the upper hand over England from 2003 to 2019. However, in the most recent World Cup match between the two teams in 2019, England managed to secure a win.
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse
Greetings and welcome to the live coverage of the 2023 World Cup match between England and Australia. For all of the most recent information regarding this crucial clash, keep checking this space.