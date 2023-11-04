ENG vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023: Australia eye semifinal berth as they lock horns with defending champions

ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023

This match was anticipated to be an exciting showdown in the tournament, but the circumstances surrounding it have taken an unexpected turn. Australia, as expected, are performing exceptionally well and are firmly in the race for a top four position. Their key players are in top form, firing on all cylinders. On the other hand, England's campaign has been lackluster throughout the tournament.

England possesses some of the biggest names in the game in their batting lineup and are the defending champions. However, after six matches, they find themselves at the bottom of the table with just one victory to their name. Australia, on the other hand, seemed to be heading down a similar path after losing their first two matches. However, they have turned things around and secured four consecutive wins. They currently sit comfortably in third place with eight points.