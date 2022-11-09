LIVE | NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup semi-final updates: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head record; latest news

LIVE | NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup semi-final updates

LIVE | NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup semi-final 1 live updates and scorecard

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in the first semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022. Babar Azam's men were on the verge of being knocked out of the tournament after losing to team India and Zimbabwe but three wins back-to-back got them back in contention for a semifinal berth, which Pakistan were able to clinch after beating Bangladesh.

They also got a helping hand from Netherlands who defeated South Africa by 13 runs to knock the Proteas out. New Zealand on the other hand have been dominant at the World Cup so far, winning all of their games, and losing just once. Kane Williamson's side has an incredible track record in ICC tournaments, but they will hope to go all the way and lift the World Cup this time around.

Babar's form has been a major talking point, as he has struggled for runs of late, the same can also be said for Williamson, who did smash a fifty against Ireland in the previous game.

Both skippers would hope to find their groove and hope to lead their side to the final of T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.