LIVE | NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup semi-final updates: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head record; latest news

LIVE | NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup semi-final 1 live updates and scorecard
Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in the first semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022. Babar Azam's men were on the verge of being knocked out of the tournament after losing to team India and Zimbabwe but three wins back-to-back got them back in contention for a semifinal berth, which Pakistan were able to clinch after beating Bangladesh.
They also got a helping hand from Netherlands who defeated South Africa by 13 runs to knock the Proteas out. New Zealand on the other hand have been dominant at the World Cup so far, winning all of their games, and losing just once. Kane Williamson's side has an incredible track record in ICC tournaments, but they will hope to go all the way and lift the World Cup this time around.
Babar's form has been a major talking point, as he has struggled for runs of late, the same can also be said for Williamson, who did smash a fifty against Ireland in the previous game.
Both skippers would hope to find their groove and hope to lead their side to the final of T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.
LIVE| NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup semifinal 1 live updates: Head-to-head record
The last time New Zealand and Pakistan squared off in the shortest format, it was during the final of a seven-match tri-series in New Zealand. Pakistan prevailed back then. Here's how the two sides have fare against each other in recent times.
LIVE| NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup semifinal 1 live updates:
Babar Azam and Kane Williamson have been scrutinised for their performances at the World Cup so far. Here's how each of the four captains, including Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler have fared in the tournament so far.
The 4 captains in #T20WC2022— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 8, 2022
Kane Williamson (NZ) 4 inns, 132 runs, av 33.00, SR 118.92, HS 61
Jos Buttler (Eng) 4 inns, 119 runs, av 29.75, SR 132.22, HS 73
Rohit Sharma (Ind) 5 inns, 89 runs, av 17.70, SR 109.88, HS 53
Babar Azam (Pak) 5 inns, 39 runs, av 7.80, SR 61.90, HS 25
LIVE| NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup semifinal 1 live updates: All you need to know
What: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Semi-Final
When: Nov 09, 07:00 PM LOCAL, 01:30 PM IST, Toss at 01:00 PM
Where: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
LIVE| NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup semifinal 1 live updates:
Both teams have already played at the SGC this World Cup and interestingly, neither side has lost so far. There can only be one winner today.
LIVE| NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup semifinal 1 live updates:
New Zealand and Pakistan will hope to book a date in the final of the World Cup today, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam will be vying for the top prize. The road to Melbourne begins today.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup semifinal 1 at Sydney. Just two steps remain to win the trophy, four teams, which side will go back home victorious? We'll find out on Sunday.