LIVE Updates | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Farooqi strikes for SRH, Buttler departs after quick 50

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the stand-in captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has made the decision to bowl first against the Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of the IPL 2023 season. The match is set to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, and SRH is determined to put on a better performance than last season, where they finished in eighth place with only 12 points, including six wins and eight defeats.
With Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the pace attack, SRH is up against the formidable Sanju Samson and his Rajasthan Royals, who were the runners-up in the previous season. The Royals finished in second place in the table with 18 points from 14 matches, including nine wins and five losses.
Although they lost to Gujarat Titans in the playoffs, their second-placed finish allowed them to face RCB in the Eliminator, which they won by seven wickets. However, they ultimately lost to GT in the final by seven wickets.
As the new season begins, both teams are eager to start off on the right foot and secure a victory in their first match.
Adil Rashid initiates the attack with a spin, and he begins on a high note, despite the fact that Buttler and Jaiswal had previously dominated the other bowlers.
There is some relief for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Jos Buttler has departed after scoring 54 runs. The opener displayed an impressive performance, smashing 54 runs off just 22 balls, including 3 sixes and 7 boundaries. However, Farooqi has managed to secure the prized wicket.
Jos Buttler is currently playing an exceptional innings, showcasing his remarkable skills as he relentlessly hammered Natarajan for a hat-trick of boundaries. The runs are flowing effortlessly for Rajasthan, with a total of 73 runs scored in just five overs.
RR 73/0 (5)
Jos Buttler 42(17)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 30(13)
Jos Buttler is currently in excellent form, as evidenced by his recent performance. He expertly rocked back and deposited Washington Sundar's delivery over the deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Sundar had bowled short once again, and Buttler took full advantage of the opportunity, sending the ball soaring high over the deep mid-wicket fence.
RR 56/0 (4)
Jos Buttler 25(11)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 30(13)
Yashasvi expertly welcomed Fazalhaq Farooqi with a stunning flick through the mid-wicket, followed by a smooth clip over the extra cover region, earning three runs. Buttler also got off to a strong start by dispatching a back-of-length delivery through the square, resulting in three runs.
RR 20/0 (2)
Jos Buttler 3(4)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 16(8)
Yashasvi Jaiswal opens the match with a stunning boundary, as the ball gracefully glides past the mid-off fielder. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar skillfully challenges Buttler with back-of-length deliveries, preventing the opener from scoring any runs thus far.
RR 6/0 (1)
Jos Buttler 0(3)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5(3)
The two teams have met a total of 16 times in the Indian Premier League, with each team emerging victorious on eight occasions. Interestingly, in the three matches held in Hyderabad, Sunrisers Hyderabad has emerged as the clear winner, triumphing over Rajasthan Royals in all three encounters.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips(w), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sanju Samson: This is a new IPL with new rules. We have to respect the opponents and play to our strengths. Always feel good to wear this jersey, looking forward to playing in Jaipur. (On Sangakkara) We have a good relationship with each other. Discuss things regularly before games. Four foreigners today for us - Buttler, Holder, Boult and Hetmyer.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: We will bowl first, looks like a good batting wicket. Will take advantage with the chase. (On captaincy) Just the one game this time. I'll try my best and do what is needed for the team. Farooqi, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Glenn Phillips are our four foreigners.
Good afternoon, everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between SRH and RR, broadcasting straight from Hyderabad. We are thrilled to bring you some of the most exciting cricket of the season, so stay tuned for all the action!