LIVE Updates | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Farooqi strikes for SRH, Buttler departs after quick 50

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the stand-in captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has made the decision to bowl first against the Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of the IPL 2023 season. The match is set to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, and SRH is determined to put on a better performance than last season, where they finished in eighth place with only 12 points, including six wins and eight defeats.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the pace attack, SRH is up against the formidable Sanju Samson and his Rajasthan Royals, who were the runners-up in the previous season. The Royals finished in second place in the table with 18 points from 14 matches, including nine wins and five losses.

Although they lost to Gujarat Titans in the playoffs, their second-placed finish allowed them to face RCB in the Eliminator, which they won by seven wickets. However, they ultimately lost to GT in the final by seven wickets.

As the new season begins, both teams are eager to start off on the right foot and secure a victory in their first match.

