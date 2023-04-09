SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza departs, Punjab Kings lose fifth wicket

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023, Live Score

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad will host Match 14 of IPL 2023, where Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off against Punjab Kings. Unfortunately, SRH has had a rough start to the season, losing both of their first two fixtures and currently sitting at the bottom of the standings.

However, under the leadership of Aiden Markram, they will be looking to turn their fortunes around and secure their first win of the season.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been in fine form, winning both of their opening games and currently sitting in fifth place. Led by the experienced Shikhar Dhawan, they have emerged as one of the top contenders for the title this season. Dhawan has been in sensational form, scoring 126 runs in just two matches and leading the team from the front.

As the two teams prepare to face each other, it promises to be an exciting encounter. Can SRH bounce back and secure their first win of the season, or will Punjab Kings continue their winning streak and cement their place at the top of the table? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure - cricket fans are in for a treat!

