SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza departs, Punjab Kings lose fifth wicket

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad will host Match 14 of IPL 2023, where Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off against Punjab Kings. Unfortunately, SRH has had a rough start to the season, losing both of their first two fixtures and currently sitting at the bottom of the standings.
However, under the leadership of Aiden Markram, they will be looking to turn their fortunes around and secure their first win of the season.
On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been in fine form, winning both of their opening games and currently sitting in fifth place. Led by the experienced Shikhar Dhawan, they have emerged as one of the top contenders for the title this season. Dhawan has been in sensational form, scoring 126 runs in just two matches and leading the team from the front.
As the two teams prepare to face each other, it promises to be an exciting encounter. Can SRH bounce back and secure their first win of the season, or will Punjab Kings continue their winning streak and cement their place at the top of the table? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure - cricket fans are in for a treat!
Curran steps out of the crease with the intention of landing a powerful hit. However, his attempt is thwarted by the deceptive spin of the ball, causing him to play across the line. As a result, he is caught off guard and the ball takes an unexpected outside edge, which is swiftly collected by the fielder at short third.
PBKS 64/4 (9)
Shikhar Dhawan 33(25)
Siknder Raza 1(1)
Last wicket Sam Curran 22(15)
Dhawan expertly hits an overpitched delivery straight back over the bowler's head, showcasing his impressive batting skills. The following delivery is met with a well-executed shot to deep cover, earning him a single.
PBKS 58/3 (8)
Shikhar Dhawan 32(24)
Sam Curran 18(11)
Last wicket Jitesh Sarma 4(9)
Dhawan's attempted drive, the ball was sliced and sent soaring through the air. Unfortunately for the short third fielder, they found themselves in an awkward position and were unable to make a decision on whether to go for the catch or stop the ball. As a result, the ball slipped past them and made contact with the fence.
PBKS 30/3 (5)
Shikhar Dhawan 21(14)
Sam Curran 1(3)
Last wicket Jitesh Sarma 4(9)
Jitesh Sharma is out! He attempted to beat the mid-off fielder but unfortunately, he holed out. This is a dream start for the Sunrisers team
PBKS 22/3 (4)
Shikhar Dhawan 14(10)
Sam Curran 0(1)
Last wicket Jitesh Sarma 4(9)
Jansen skillfully delivers the ball to the right-hander, and Short attempts a blind heave on the offside. However, he is completely outplayed, resulting in Punjab losing their second wicket.
PBKS 14/2 (2)
Shikhar Dhawan 6(4)
Jitesh Sarma 4(4)
Last wicket Matthew Short 1(3)
Singh is facing Kumar, and it's an out! Prabhsimran has scored a duck on the first ball. The ball was pitched on a good length and had a slight backspin. Unfortunately, Prabhsimran missed the line and was trapped leg before.
PBKS 9/1 (1)
Shikhar Dhawan 6(4)
Matthew Short 1(1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Markram: We'll bowl first. We are happy to chase. Looks like a good surface. Hopefully we can bowl well upfront. To the eye, it looks a lot better. The atmosphere has been pretty calm, you can't fix anything in a day technically. Hopefully we can get our first win. Two new caps are Klaasen and Mayank Markande, excited for them.
Dhawan: We wanted to bat first. There was no dew. We'd like to put a big total. They've lost two games while chasing, so we'll like to put them under pressure again. It looks like a very good wicket and I'm sure it's going to have true bounce. We are keeping a good environment in the side and the whole team is performing, that's very important. We have an experienced bowling side. In the batting, we have experience and youngsters. Short comes in for Bhanuka.
During the previous season, Umran proved to be a valuable asset to the Sunrisers Hyderabad team as he emerged as their leading wicket-taker with an impressive record of 22 wickets in 14 matches. Throughout his IPL career, he has managed to secure a total of 26 dismissals, with the majority of them being against right-handed batters.
Despite the return of captain Markram against LSG, SRH put on a lackluster performance. To make matters worse, Klaasen was left out of the XI and the highly-touted Brook has been struggling. The franchise is in dire need of a strong showing from their batting unit tonight.
On the other hand, PBKS has been enjoying some impressive performances from their openers, Dhawan and Prabhsimran. In their previous match, Dhawan delivered an unbeaten knock of 86 off 56 balls, while Prabhsimran smashed 60 off just 34 deliveries. These two have been in excellent form and will undoubtedly pose a significant threat to SRH's bowling attack.
Throughout their history, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have faced each other a total of 20 times. Out of these matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad has emerged victorious in 13 of them, while Punjab Kings have won seven times. Interestingly, when playing in Hyderabad, Sunrisers Hyderabad has a dominant head-to-head record of 6-1 against Punjab Kings.
Good evening, everyone! We are thrilled to bring you live coverage of the 14th match of IPL 2023 between SRH and PBKS, broadcasting straight from Hyderabad.