RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB to ball first as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli go head to head in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. RCB has a strong record against Mumbai Indians, having won three out of their last five encounters. However, Mumbai Indians have dominated the overall contest, winning 17 out of the 30 matches played between the two teams.
The Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its high-scoring matches, with teams preferring to chase. In the 81 games played at the stadium, teams batting second have won 44 times, while teams batting first have won 33 times. Four matches have ended in a draw.
RCB has not had a great record playing at home, but they have a chance to turn things around as they will play six of their first eight games in Bengaluru. This could be a crucial factor in determining how their campaign goes.
Despite being their home ground, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have struggled to establish the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as a stronghold, having lost 40 matches and won only 42 in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In recent years, their performance at home has been somewhat better, with a record of 7 wins and 6 losses in 14 matches since 2018.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan
Faf du Plessis, RCB captain: We are going to bowl first. There's a bit of weather around. There has been a bit of dew in the practice games too. Myself, Bracewell, Maxwell, and Topley. We have been so excited to get started to tonight. This is one of the great stadiums to play cricket in. That's a long way again. The first goal is to make the playoffs. We have to make sure we get off to a good start, 14 games to go in the tournament, and then we can talk about that.
Rohit Sharma, MI captain: With this new rule teams are backing themselves to chase. At the end of the day you have to play good cricket to win. We know we have to bat first here. The pitch looks good, we just have to come out with positive intent. (Four overseas players for them) Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff. Last season was a disappointment for us but again, we know exactly where we went wrong so we will try and correct those mistakes. We've got some new faces as well so hopefully those guys play freely and express themselves. (On playing his 200th T20 game as captain) Exciting, I'm really honored and grateful as well. It's been a long journey and it's something I will cherish. Look forward to playing many more games and hopefully we can achieve what we want to achieve.
It is understandable that filling Bumrah's void will be a challenging task, but Jofra Archer is more than capable of being a suitable replacement. The Mumbai Indians acquired Archer in the IPL mega auction, but unfortunately, he was unable to participate in last year's edition due to an injury.
Mumbai had a forgettable season in the IPL 2022, finishing last in the points table with only four wins in 14 matches. This was MI's worst-ever IPL season since finishing seventh in 2009.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma
Premier League. Today, we witness an exciting clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, in the vibrant city of Bengaluru. Stay tuned for an exhilarating match filled with thrilling moments and intense competition.