RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB to ball first as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli go head to head in Bengaluru

RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Score and Updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. RCB has a strong record against Mumbai Indians, having won three out of their last five encounters. However, Mumbai Indians have dominated the overall contest, winning 17 out of the 30 matches played between the two teams.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its high-scoring matches, with teams preferring to chase. In the 81 games played at the stadium, teams batting second have won 44 times, while teams batting first have won 33 times. Four matches have ended in a draw.

RCB has not had a great record playing at home, but they have a chance to turn things around as they will play six of their first eight games in Bengaluru. This could be a crucial factor in determining how their campaign goes.

