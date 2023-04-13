CRICKET
Despite some strong performances from Punjab Kings, including 36 runs from Matthew Short and 25 from Jitesh Sharma, Gujarat Titans' tight bowling performance restricted them to a total of 153/8 in 20 overs.
In a thrilling IPL 2023 match on Thursday, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious over Punjab Kings, thanks in large part to a brilliant half-century from Shubman Gill. However, the match was not without its share of impressive performances from both sides.
Kagiso Rabada made history by becoming the fastest player to claim 100 wickets in IPL history, dismissing Wriddhiman Saha. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh took down Sai Sudharsan, and Harpreet Brar claimed the wicket of Hardik Pandya.
Despite some strong performances from Punjab Kings, including 36 runs from Matthew Short and 25 from Jitesh Sharma, Gujarat Titans' tight bowling performance restricted them to a total of 153/8 in 20 overs. Shahrukh Khan and Sam Curran also contributed 22 runs each.
Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma scalped two wickets, while Rashid Khan, Johua Little, Mohammed Shami, and Alzarri Joseph each claimed one wicket.
After skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss, Gujarat Titans opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in the match held in Mohali. Overall, it was an exciting and hard-fought match that showcased the best of both teams.
The match was a true display of skill and determination, with both teams putting up a strong fight until the very end. However, it was the Titans who ultimately came out on top, thanks to their exceptional teamwork and strategic gameplay.
We hope you enjoyed watching the match as much as we enjoyed bringing it to you live. Stay tuned for more exciting sports coverage in the future!
Tewatia has done it again! With a swift shuffle, he expertly scoops Curran's delivery over short-fine leg, securing a crucial boundary.
GT 154/4 (19.5)
PBKS 153/8 (20)
Another day, #PBKSvGT | #AavaDe | #TATAIPL 2023— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 13, 2023
Three singles have been scored off the first three balls. However, the fourth ball was a short one, and Gill seized the opportunity to unleash an audacious forehand down the ground, resulting in a magnificent boundary of FOUR runs!
GT 129/3 (17)
David Miller 7(8)
Shubman Gill 58(44)
As the ball drifts towards the length between the middle and leg, Hardik anticipates the opportunity to make a powerful shot. With a quick maneuver, he creates some space and lifts the ball with precision towards the long-on area. However, his efforts are in vain as Curran expertly positions himself to catch the ball, resulting in Hardik's dismissal.
GT 111/3 (15)
David Miller 2(2)
Shubman Gill 47(38)
Last wicket Hardik Pandya 8(11)
Rabada delivers a short ball, causing the ball to ricochet off Hardik's helmet and soar over the keeper for a boundary of four leg byes. This brings GT's total score to 100.
GT 105/2 (14)
Hardik Pandya 8(10)
Shubman Gill 43(35)
Last wicket Sai Sudarshan 19(20)
The change proves to be effective for PBKS! Arshdeep delivers a well-directed bouncer, and Sai attempts to hook it but sends it straight to deep backward square-leg on the longer side of the field.
GT 91/2 (12)
Hardik Pandya 1(3)
Shubman Gill 40(30)
Last wicket Sai Sudarshan 19(20)
Rabada delivers to Saha, and it's OUT! The ball flies straight into the hands of the deep square-leg fielder. This marks a significant milestone for Kagiso Rabada, as he secures his 100th wicket in the IPL, making him the fastest bowler to reach this achievement.
GT 52/1 (5)
Sai Sudarshan 4(2)
Shubman Gill 17(9)
Last wicket Wriddhiman Saha 30(19)
With a slower ball on the full, Saha expertly punched the ball past cover for a well-deserved four. Arshdeep then came around the wicket, but Saha was unfazed as he gently lifted the ball over mid-on for another four. A short ball followed, but Saha was quick to react, pulling it in front of square and finding two runs.
GT 36/0 (3)
Wriddhiman Saha 24(12)
Shubman Gill 11(6)
Shahrukh was run out at the striker's end as he attempted to reel in a risky two. Rishi Dhawan then came in at number 9 and managed to find a single. However, Brar's wild swing resulted in him missing out on the ball. The batters then attempted to steal a bye, but Saha was quick to hit the top of the stumps, resulting in Dhawan being run out.
PBKS 153/8 (20)
Harpreet Brar 8(5)
Rishi Dhawan 1(1)
Jitesh departs, with a loud appeal from Saha, Hardik hesitantly decided to take a review. And just like that, GT's review proved to be a game-changer as the decision was overturned.
PBKS 91/4 (12)
Sam Curran 1(3)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 17(18)
Last wicket Jitesh Sharma 25(23)
Jitesh hit a powerful shot down the ground for a boundary, while Shami attempted to slide the ball in from a wider angle. However, Jitesh managed to get an inside-edge past the keeper, resulting in another four runs for his team.
PBKS 91/3 (12)
Jitesh Sharma 25(22)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 15(16)
Last wicket Matthew Short 36(24)
Jitesh launches an aggressive attack against Rashid, expertly paddling the first ball of the over down to fine leg for a resounding FOUR. Rashid responds with a short ball, but Jitesh remains unfazed, slapping the ball through wide long-on for yet another FOUR.
PBKS 71/3 (9)
Jitesh Sharma 14(12)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 7(8)
Last wicket Matthew Short 36(24)
Rashid delivers a stunning googly that completely bamboozles Short, resulting in a spectacular dismissal! The ball hits the stumps with precision, leaving Short with no chance to defend.
PBKS 59/3 (7)
Jitesh Sharma 4(2)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 5(6)
Last wicket Matthew Short 36(24)
Dhawan attempts to flick it towards mid-on, but unfortunately mistimes his shot, resulting in a crucial wicket for GT. Joseph is quick to react and makes the catch.
PBKS 30/2 (4)
Matthew Short 18(13)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 1(1)
Last wicket Shikhar Dhawan 8(8)
Shami made an overpitch and Short took advantage by bludgeoning the ball through extra cover for a boundary. Shami made the same mistake again, this time with his length, and Short expertly placed the ball left of cover for another four runs.
PBKS 27/1 (3)
Matthew Short 18(10)
Shikhar Dhawan 8(6)
Last wicket Prabhsimran Singh 0(2)
The ball is pitched full outside the off-stump, and Dhawan seizes the opportunity to create some space and elegantly hit the ball over point for a boundary of four runs.
PBKS 16/1 (2)
Matthew Short 8(4)
Shikhar Dhawan 8(6)
Last wicket Prabhsimran Singh 0(2)
Prabhsimran is out! He hit the ball straight to short mid-wicket, resulting in his second consecutive duck. He tried to flick a rising delivery to the ribs, but unfortunately, it didn't work out. Rashid made a regulation catch.
PBKS 8/1 (1)
Matthew Short 8(4)
Shikhar Dhawan 0(0)
Last wicket Prabhsimran Singh 0(2)
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Hardik: Bowling first. Just looks like a good wicket, and from whatever I've seen it's good to chase. Was a one-in-a-million defeat. We are a kind of team that takes it with a smile. Played good cricket until that last over. It happens. It's a fresh game. We'll come out and smile, and throw some punches. I don't know (any changes?). It's there in the paper.
Dhawan: Doesn't bother us. Were looking to bowl first. We have been playing good cricket. Quite normal to go through this in cricket. Won't be the first time or the last (loss against SRH). Looking forward to put up a great show. Two changes - Rabada coming in for Nathan. Bhanuka coming in for Raza.
Shubman Gill has faced Kagiso Rabada twice and has been dismissed both times, scoring only 29 runs in 38 balls. Although he began with an impressive 63 off 36 balls, his performance has since declined, with only 14 runs in 15 balls and a 39 in 31 balls. It is clear that Gill has struggled against Rabada's bowling, and will need to adjust his approach if he hopes to succeed in future matches.
Presenting a brand new segment called— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2023
We start off with none other than @PunjabKingsIPL skipper @SDhawan25 - by @28anand
This FAQ session is filled with fun facts and ends with a special #TATAIPL | #PBKSvGT pic.twitter.com/t2GWj5ZDvk
There are no major injuries to report for Punjab. In fact, they will need to carefully consider their foreign options, as Liam Livingstone is now available. This presents an opportunity for the team to potentially strengthen their lineup and improve their chances of success.
Rashid Khan led the Gujarat Titans during their devastating loss in the previous match against KKR, while Pandya was unable to play due to illness. Pandya has since recovered and is expected to make a comeback in today's match.
Mohali— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2023
Tonight @PunjabKingsIPL face @gujarat_titans at home
Are we in for yet another thrilling contest? We will find out soon pic.twitter.com/PChj3tE0j5
This may turn out to be a competition of skill and talent between Dhawan and Shubman Gill. Dhawan is determined to demonstrate his abilities and secure a spot in the India squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup, which will be held in India later this year.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad
