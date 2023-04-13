Despite some strong performances from Punjab Kings, including 36 runs from Matthew Short and 25 from Jitesh Sharma, Gujarat Titans' tight bowling performance restricted them to a total of 153/8 in 20 overs.

In a thrilling IPL 2023 match on Thursday, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious over Punjab Kings, thanks in large part to a brilliant half-century from Shubman Gill. However, the match was not without its share of impressive performances from both sides.

Kagiso Rabada made history by becoming the fastest player to claim 100 wickets in IPL history, dismissing Wriddhiman Saha. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh took down Sai Sudharsan, and Harpreet Brar claimed the wicket of Hardik Pandya.

Despite some strong performances from Punjab Kings, including 36 runs from Matthew Short and 25 from Jitesh Sharma, Gujarat Titans' tight bowling performance restricted them to a total of 153/8 in 20 overs. Shahrukh Khan and Sam Curran also contributed 22 runs each.

Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma scalped two wickets, while Rashid Khan, Johua Little, Mohammed Shami, and Alzarri Joseph each claimed one wicket.

After skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss, Gujarat Titans opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in the match held in Mohali. Overall, it was an exciting and hard-fought match that showcased the best of both teams.

Follow Highlights from PBKS vs GT match here: