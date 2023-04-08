CRICKET
MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in Match 12 of IPL 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday
Chennai Super Kings secured a resounding seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 match, thanks to a stellar performance from Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane.
After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians started strong, but the CSK bowlers quickly turned the tide by taking quick wickets. Jadeja was particularly impressive, taking three wickets, while Tushar Deshpande and Mitchell Santner each contributed two.
Despite the setback, Ishan Kishan managed to score 32 runs and Tim David added 31. However, it was Rahane's fiery half-century that ultimately sealed the deal for CSK.
Follow Highlights of MI vs CSK match here:
Thank You for joining us! In an exciting match held on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious over Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in Match 12 of IPL 2023. The target of 158 was chased down by CSK in just 18.1 overs, thanks to the exceptional batting performances of Ajinkya Rahane (61) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (40*)
Impact Player @RayuduAmbati with the winning runs— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2023
A -wicket win in Mumbai for @ChennaiIPL
Scorecard https://t.co/rSxD0lf5zJ#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/aK6Npl8auB
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have secured their second victory, which is even more satisfying as it was achieved away from home. The team's success was largely due to the impressive performance of Ajinkya Rahane, who delivered a blitzkreig at the top of the order. Additionally, Gaikwad played a crucial role in anchoring the innings and remained unbeaten on 40 runs.
CSK 159/3 (18.1)
MI 157/8 (20)
Rayudu steps out and hits the delivery on the full, sending it past the extra cover fielder for a boundary. A wide ball follows, adding another run to the scoreboard. This marks the second boundary of the over. Although Rayudu gets an edge, the ball runs fine off the short third fielder.
CSK 153/3 (18)
Ambati Rayudu 16(15)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 40(36)
Last wicket Shivam Dube 28(26)
Chennai is steadily approaching a victory, with only 18 runs needed from the remaining 18 deliveries. The team's performance has been impressive, and they are on the cusp of securing a well-deserved win.
CSK 140/3 (17)
Ambati Rayudu 5(10)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 39(35)
Last wicket Shivam Dube 28(26)
Chopped— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2023
Kumar Kartikeya gets the dangerous Shivam Dube#CSK need 24 off 26 now. Can @mipaltan pull things back further?
Follow the match https://t.co/rSxD0lf5zJ#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/IeUrwSBksn
Dube's attempt to cut the ball falls short as there is insufficient space. Unfortunately, the ball takes a thick inside edge and rebounds off the stumps, ultimately hitting the off stump.
CSK 135/3 (15)
Ambati Rayudu 3(2)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 36(31)
Last wicket Shivam Dube 28(26)
Shokeen delivers a slightly fuller ball, and Dube takes advantage by clearing his leg and smashing it into the stands. The long on fielder can only watch in awe as the ball sails over his head.
CSK 125/2 (14)
Shivam Dube 28(24)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 29(29)
Last wicket Ajinkya Rahane 61(27)
The bowler overpitched the ball, and Dube expertly slotted it to the long on boundary, earning a single run on the third delivery. Then, a fantastic shot from Gaikwad resulted in a four as he drove through another overpitched delivery, marking his first boundary of the game.
CSK 97/2 (10)
Shivam Dube 9(8)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 20(21)
Last wicket Ajinkya Rahane 61(27)
Rahane attempted to execute a pull shot on a short-of-a-length delivery. However, his timing was off, resulting in the ball being caught by the long on fielder.
CSK 82/2 (8)
Shivam Dube 0(0)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 14(17)
Last wicket Ajinkya Rahane 61(27)
Rahane, expertly slices through the off side, piercing the field with precision. A resounding four echoes through the stadium, as he pulls the ball with force, sending it soaring over the deep mid-wicket fence. And with that, Rahane reaches a well-deserved milestone - his fifty in just 19 balls.
CSK 68/1 (6)
Ajinkya Rahane 53(20)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 8(12)
Last wicket Devon Conway 0(4)
As the next ball comes in sharply, Gaikwad expertly sticks his bat out and collects a single. And just like that, Rahane hits a powerful pull shot for a six, bringing Chennai's score up to 50. The partnership between the two players is also going strong.
CSK 55/1 (5)
Ajinkya Rahane 44(17)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 4(9)
Last wicket Devon Conway 0(4)
On the very first delivery, SIX runs were scored as Arshad missed the line and Rahane expertly used his wrist to send the ball soaring for a maximum. The next shot was a cut through the point region, resulting in FOUR runs. Rahane continued to impress with another FOUR off the third delivery, executing a gentle tap past the short third man fielder. It was a display of pure class! The fourth boundary of the over was achieved with a short delivery that Rahane sent straight to the boundary rope
CSK 44/1 (4)
Ajinkya Rahane 36(14)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 2(6)
Last wicket Devon Conway 0(4)
Arshad Khan began the second over with a wide delivery, which unfortunately missed the mark. However, Gaikwad was quick to capitalize on the next delivery, pushing it towards the covers and completing a swift single. Rahane also got in on the action, elegantly flicking the ball towards square leg for another run.
CSK 12/1 (2)
Ajinkya Rahane 4(4)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 2(4)
Last wicket Devon Conway 0(4)
The third delivery falls a bit short, causing Conway to miss his intended pull shot. Unfortunately, this results in his dismissal as he plays the ball onto his own stumps. The umpire signals the dreaded "OUT!" call, and Conway must make his way back to the pavilion.
CSK 6/1 (1)
Ajinkya Rahane 2(2)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 0(0)
Last wicket Devon Conway 0(4)
Chawla, pulled a short ball to square-leg and scored a single run, bringing Mumbai's total to 150. Shokeen then hit a top-edge over Dhoni for a four, adding to Mumbai's score. Pretorius bowled a slower ball but unfortunately conceded a wide. Shokeen then lofted the ball mid-off for another four, taking Mumbai's score even higher.
MI 157/8 (20)
Piyush chawla 5(6)
Hrithik Shokeen 18(13)
Last wicket Tim David 31(22)
The bowler delivered a slower ball on length, causing Stubbs to mistime his shot and send the ball towards Pretorious stationed at long-off. While attempting to catch the ball, Pretorius lost his balance and almost fell over the fence. However, he managed to toss the ball back in to Ruturaj, who made a clean catch.
MI 113/7 (16)
Tim David 14(17)
Hrithik Shokeen 0(0)
Last wicket Tristan Stubbs 5(10)
Jadeja delivers a sharp turn from outside the off-stump, hitting Tilak's pads with a resounding thud. The umpire raises his finger in response to the loud shout, and Tilak decides to review the decision. Upon closer inspection, the replay shows three reds, confirming the umpire's initial call.
MI 102/6 (13)
Tim David 3(3)
Tristan Stubbs 0(0)
Last wicket Tilak Varma 22(18)
Sensational catch @imjadeja grabs a RIPPER off his own bowling!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2023
Follow the match https://t.co/rSxD0lf5zJ#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/HjnXep6tXF
Out! That's plumb! Mitchell Santner delivers a stunning delivery from around the wicket, hitting the perfect length and straightening the ball sharply to strike Arshad's pad. The umpire has no doubts about the decision, and Mumbai Indians continue to slide down the barrel.
MI 84/5 (10)
Tim David 3(3)
Tilak Varma 11(6)
Last wicket Arshad Khan 2(4)
Jadeja manages to hold onto a rocket! A length ball is delivered and Green smashes it straight back to the bowler. Jadeja, in an attempt to protect himself, instinctively raises his hands and the ball lands perfectly in his palms.
MI 76/4 (9)
Arshad Khan 2(3)
Tilak Varma 6(4)
Last wicket Cameron Green 12(11)
Santner skillfully slides the ball down the leg, evading Suryakumar's sweep. Dhoni, quick to react, claims a catch. However, the umpire remains unmoved, prompting Dhoni to initiate a review. And just like that, the DHONI REVIEW SYSTEM strikes!
MI 73/3 (8)
Cameron Green 12(9)
Tilak Varma 5(3)
Last wicket Suryakumar Yadav 1(2)
Magala bowls again and Kishan expertly flicks the ball past mid-on, scoring two runs. The next delivery is a low full toss, which Kishan powerfully thumps down to long-off, earning himself four runs. Kishan hits another boundary by pumping the ball over mid-on for another four runs.
MI 61/1 (6)
Cameron Green 7(4)
Ishan Kishan 31(19)
Last wicket Rohit Sharma 21(13)
Deshpande delivers a short ball to Kishan's ribs, causing him to cramp up. Kishan responds by pushing the ball to cover, earning a single. Deshpande then targets Rohit, and with a stunning delivery, he manages to dismiss the MI skipper. The ball was a crackerjack, hitting the stumps and leaving Rohit with no chance to defend.
MI 38/1 (4)
Cameron Green 0(0)
Ishan Kishan 15(11)
Last wicket Rohit Sharma 21(13)
Sisanda Magala has been brought in to replace Chahar. Kishan has just hit a fuller ball outside the off-stump and punched it through cover point for a fantastic FOUR. And now, Kishan has done it again! He slams Magala through extra cover for another FOUR. That's three in a row! And to add to the excitement, Kishan pulls a short ball in front of square for yet another FOUR.
MI 30/0 (3)
Rohit Sharma 14(10)
Ishan Kishan 14(8)
As the bowler delivers a sharp inswinger, Rohit expertly tucks it behind square for a single. The next ball shapes away, and Kishan flicks it towards backward square for another run. However, the momentum is interrupted as Chahar clutches his leg in pain, prompting the physio to rush out to the field.
MI 10/0 (1)
Rohit Sharma 9(5)
Ishan Kishan 1(1)
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande
MS Dhoni: We will bowl first. Think one of the most memorable venues not only the 2011 win but when we won in 2007, when we came back the reception we got was great. Generally got pace and bounce, you can play your shots We have a few injury concerns, Stokes has an injury, Mo is not available. Ajinkya and Pretorius are playing. These are the two changes we have made.
Rohit Sharma: We would have. It's a good pitch, always a good pitch to bat. Always something in it for the bowlkers. We just have to play good cricket. We have been really well in the last few days, spoke about what went wrong in our last game in Bangalore, hopefully we can get the result. Unfortunately we have got an injury, I would not call it an injury but it is just a precaution - Jofra is not playing, we have got the other guys. It is a great feeling to be back at the Wankhede. The crowds have always been loud, look forward to playing in front of our home crowd.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Warrier
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala Magala, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
On the night before the big game, the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) had arranged a unique event. They aimed to commemorate the spot where Dhoni's legendary six landed, securing India's victory in the 2011 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium. (READ| Watch: MS Dhoni inaugurates memorial built to celebrate his 2011 WC winning six at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai)
MS Dhoni Felicitated at Wankhede Stadium By MCA . A Special Memorial Will Be Built at The Site Where MS Dhoni's World Cup Winning Six Had Landed in Wankhede Stadium . pic.twitter.com/YpJPOmXTSD— Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) April 7, 2023
The Wankhede pitch is renowned for its ability to generate significant swing and seam movement. While there may be some early movement today, it is important to note that IPL pitches are typically quite flat. Additionally, the weather conditions are expected to be warm and humid, which could potentially impact the game.
Magala is a promising candidate to replace Santner for CSK, as he has recently taken his maiden ODI five-wicket haul. Additionally, we may witness Deshpande's impressive bowling skills if CSK decides to make that move first, followed by Rayudu's entry as a batter. These potential changes to the team lineup could greatly impact the outcome of the game.
Ready for the epic clash in the ring!#MIvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/w2QmUeXG2m— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 8, 2023
MI (103/5) beat CSK (97) by 5 wickets - May 12, 2022
CSK (156/7) beat MI (155/7) by 3 wickets - Apr 21, 2022
CSK (156/6) beat MI (136/8) by 20 runs - Sep 19, 2021
MI (219/6) beat CSK (218/4) by 4 wickets - May 1, 2021
MI (116/0) beat CSK (114/9) by 10 wickets - Oct 23, 2020
Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Raghav Goyal
Before Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik, actress Rida Isfahani's MMS video leaked online by...
Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai is shocked at being called 'Bachchan' in viral video
Watch: Virat Kohli gets annoyed at Mumbai airport, asks paps to stay away from…
Watch: David Miller's spectacular one-handed catch shocks Tilak Varma in IND vs SA 2nd T20I
'I'm going back...': Natasa Stankovic opens up on moving to Serbia after separating from Hardik Pandya
SA vs IND: Sanju Samson equals THIS unwanted record with 3-ball duck against South Africa in 2nd T20I
'Najar Na Lage': Sidhu Moosewala’s parents perform annaprashan ceremony for chota Sidhu, watch
Baba Siddique murder: Main shooter, two other accused arrested in UP
Dr Babar Azam? Pakistan star batter turns physio for Shaheen Afridi after injury in AUS vs PAK 3rd ODI
Amitabh Bachchan's letter to Nimrat Kaur goes viral amid her linkup rumours with Abhishek Bachchan: 'My deep...'
Meet man who left TCS to build Rs 28690 crore company with his wife, now has Rs 13501 crore net worth, he is...
Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India tomorrow
Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains in 'very poor' zone, AQI reaches over 330
'Fictosexual': Japanese man celebrates six years of marriage with his virtual wife
This Tata company earns Rs 570000000000 in just five days; big blow to Mukesh Ambani as Reliance loses…
'Captain only for...': Mohammad Rizwan's shocking revelation following historic ODI series victory against Australia
J-K: Army officer martyred, 3 soldiers injured in gunfight with terrorists in Kishtwar
This is world's richest politician, much wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, he is...
Want a bride-like glow? Try Deepika Padukone’s secret juice for perfect glow
Meet Robin Passi, billionaire heir and son of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi
'I am a big reason...': R Ashwin breaks silence on India's 'embarrassing' 0-3 whitewash at home vs New Zealand
RBI imposes Rs 5900000 penalty on THIS bank, days after slapping Rs 1 crore fine on India's largest bank for...
India's biggest flop was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, had six superstars, later became a cult classic, earned just...
Meet woman one of youngest IAS officers, who cracked UPSC exam at age of 22, sister of IFS, she secured AIR...
Tulsi Vivah 2024 Time: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance
MrBeast, Logan Paul ride rickshaw in Mumbai, distribute chocolates to paparazzi; WATCH viral video
Azim Premji buys stakes worth Rs 4757 crore in Rs 297000 crore company
'Thoda sa hi...': Navdeep Singh's reply to Rajpal Yadav leaves internet in splits, watch viral video here
Not Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, MP, THIS state to get 10 new Vande Bharat Express trains: Check route, ticket fare, stoppages
Meet woman, who owns luxurious home, Rolls Royce, travels in jets, no match for Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, she is...
WI vs ENG: Phil Salt scripts history with fiery century vs West Indies, closes in on Rohit Sharma's T20I record
'This is just exploitation...': Video of woman sleeping with lion cubs goes viral, watch
IIFA Awards 2024: When, where to watch star-studded show featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor
'Rohit Sharma sacked'?: Australian media's poster for Border-Gavaskar Trophy featuring Virat Kohli causes stir online
Rihanna retiring from music? Singer says 'God had other plans', leaves fans worried
India's first high-speed railway test track worth Rs 820 crore getting constructed in...
Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 74563 crore in 5 days, Reliance emerges as biggest...
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia announce squad for 1st Test vs India, two uncapped players included
Congress veteran leader, 5 times MLA Mateen Ahmed joins AAP ahead of 2025 Delhi Assembly polls
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan script history in Perth, win ODI series on Australian soil after 22 years
Meet star with no hit films, still earns Rs 5 lakh a month, is more famous than Aishwarya, Amitabh, Kareena, Ram Charan
Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor recreate Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu hook step from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, watch
'Ask Rahul Gandhi to praise Savarkar, Balasaheb...': Amit Shah's fierce attack on Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra polls: MVA manifesto promises caste census, Rs 3000 for women, highlights 'five guarantees'
BB 12 winner Dipika Kakkar’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim reveals why he rejected Bigg Boss 18: ‘Bahut zayada humiliate…’
THIS BTS member grew up poor, wanted to kill himself, was kept hidden from the world, is now richest...
Hidden danger in your spice rack: Turmeric's lead contamination crisis
Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik's boyfriend Kanwar reacts facing criticism for saying 'I never proposed for marriage'
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: When is Devutthana Prabodhini Ekadashi vrat? Know date and significance
Shah Rukh Khan flirts with ‘sweetheart’ Priyanka Chopra in viral video, asks her to make vulgar…: ‘When I am lonely...'
J-K: Fresh encounter breaks out in Kishtwar between security forces, terrorists
No water supply for 16 hours on November 11 in THIS part of Delhi, check details
Rohit Shetty breaks his silence on why Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh didn’t romance in Singham Again: ‘We were scared…’
Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan to share screenspace after 27 years? Actors tease fans with THIS 1997 superhit sequel
Viral video: Man finds live worm in pizza ordered online, furious netizens demand action, WATCH
How many meals in a day is healthy for Indians?
New health directive in Tamil Nadu, Government declares THIS as notifiable disease
'How would I go back': Natasa Stankovic talks about her son after separation from Hardik Pandya, says 'my child needs..'
How Indian airports are becoming hubs for drug-trafficking?
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto
Meet Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘sister’ who left Bollywood after no hits in 7 years, still called star; she’s worth Rs…
J-K: Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in forest area of Srinagar
'These kids will regret': Kartik Aaryan fans IGNORE Sonu Nigam, viral video leaves netizens angry
Liam Payne's death 'NOT' suicide: Autopsy reveals One Direction singer died due to...
Jaya Bachchan's marriage advice for Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai goes viral amid their divorce rumours: ‘She should be...'
Not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant, this Ambani family member owns maximum shares in Reliance
Bhool Bhulaiyaa fever: Kid dressed as 'Chhota Pandit' steals hearts online, netizens say, 'Durga Ashtami ke baad aana'
Delhi Ganesh, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 co-star, passes away
Why paper cuts hurt so much: Surprising science explained
Rohit Shetty opens up on Singham Again's clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali: 'The only issue was...'
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty are couple who proves opposites attract! 'We find a...'
Kamala Harris net worth: Wealth through properties, royalties, and vice Presidential salary, know it all
Donald Trump marks second term victory with formation of inaugural committee for 2025
Citadel Honey Bunny review: Varun Dhawan, Samantha try powering this dull series
Meet Malaysia's richest Indian, owns private satellites, his net worth is Rs...
This filmmaker scolded Amitabh Bachchan in front of entire set for being 10 minutes late, made him work till 3 a.m.
Delhi-NCR update: AQI improves slightly but remains in 'very poor' category
Meet woman who was first DSP, cracked UPSC exam to become collector, was jailed due to...
This is one of the most expensive wedding in India which costed more than Mukesh Ambani’s kids wedding
SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
SA vs IND, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs India match
Viral Video: Bride's squad dances to 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' song at wedding, win hearts online
JEE Advanced 2025: Bad news for those who skip admission in IIT, will not be able to give the exam because...
Viral video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Gulabi Sadi' leaves internet wanting more, watch
Meet man who built Rs 4500 crore company with MS Dhoni’s help, his business is…
Meet woman, who survived cancer, owns 10 private jets, her net worth is…
MBBS in Russia: Why do Indian students prefer studying medicals in Russia, why not India?
Amid divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai reveals if she checks Abhishek Bachchan’s phone in viral video
Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan breaks down after Arfeen's eviction, BEGS forgiveness from Alice, Eisha, Avinash
Nimrat Kaur finally BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan: 'There's no stopping...'
DNA TV Show: Why Ajit Pawar distances himself from CM Yogi's slogan 'Batenge toh katenge'?
BB 18: Elvish Yadav supports Rajat Dalal, slams Alice Kaushik for playing woman card, says 'badnaam karna asaan hai'
Arshdeep Singh on cusp of breaking massive record vs South Africa, set to become Indian pacer with most...
'Brits speaking Hindi': Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders OTT release leaves netizens furious, Hansal Mehta reacts
Mukesh Ambani's cheapest plans for Jio users, offers high-speed data and unlimited calling for just Rs...
Meet Yashvardhan Dalal, Haryana batsman who scored 426 runs in an innings in CK Nayudu Trophy
Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik's dance video goes viral amid MMS leak controversy, watch
Gujarat: 38 injured in collision involving bus, two vehicles near Ambaji
BGT: Rohit Sharma to play Perth Test vs Australia? India captain's schedule revealed in latest report
MSMEs will get collateral free term loans scheme of upto Rs 100 crore through..., says FM Sitharaman