MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in Match 12 of IPL 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday

Chennai Super Kings secured a resounding seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 match, thanks to a stellar performance from Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians started strong, but the CSK bowlers quickly turned the tide by taking quick wickets. Jadeja was particularly impressive, taking three wickets, while Tushar Deshpande and Mitchell Santner each contributed two.

Despite the setback, Ishan Kishan managed to score 32 runs and Tim David added 31. However, it was Rahane's fiery half-century that ultimately sealed the deal for CSK.

Follow Highlights of MI vs CSK match here: