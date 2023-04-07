LSG vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Lucknow made it look like a walk in the park during this chase. The game was dominated by LSG, with one-way traffic throughout the innings as they outclassed SRHd on their home turf.

The Lucknow Super Giants delivered a masterful performance with both their batting and bowling to secure their second victory of the season, outclassing the Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets.

The chase for the 122-run target was expertly finished off by Nicholas Pooran, who sealed the game for LSG with a maximum, leaving four overs to spare. KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya also made valuable contributions with the bat for the hosts, scoring 35 and 34 runs respectively.

Earlier in the match, Pandya's impressive spin skills proved too much for the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters, as he claimed three wickets and restricted the visitors to a total of 121/8 in 20 overs.

Follow Highlights from LSG vs SRH match 10 here: