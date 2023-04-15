LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings to bowl first, Shikhar Dhawan misses out

The highly anticipated Match 21 of IPL 2023 is set to take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, where the Lucknow Super Giants will face off against the Punjab Kings.
The LSG team is currently ranked second in the IPL 2023 points table, boasting an impressive six points from four matches, with three victories and only one defeat. They are also on a two-match winning streak, having recently defeated both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
On the other hand, the Punjab Kings are currently ranked sixth in the IPL 2023 points table, with four points from four matches, including two wins and two defeats. Despite opening their campaign with two consecutive wins, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side has unfortunately lost their next two games.
This match promises to be an exciting clash between two formidable teams, with both sides eager to secure a victory and climb up the rankings.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi
Sam Curran: We'll bowl first. Something we haven't done all season. Shilkhar picked up an injury last game, don't know how bad it is but hopefully he won't be out long. His absence is huge, we've got two Indian batters coming in and Raza is back in the XI. The conditions looks good
KL Rahul: First game on this strip, anything would have worked. It is exciting to challenge ourselves on different conditions. It is our first season here, so each game we'll assess and modify. Every game we make a few changes, settle on a 12-13 and take a call depending on the game.
The #SuperGiants are ready to defend their fortress again #LSGBrigade, be there to cheer loudly and proudly for your team #LSGvPBKS | #IPL2023 | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #LSGTV pic.twitter.com/1j55aiqpgW— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 15, 2023
The Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have only faced each other once in the Indian Premier League, during the previous season. In that match, the LSG team managed to outplay PBKS by 20 runs while defending a total of 153 runs.
DC vs RCB live updates: A very good half century for Manish Pandey at a very crucial time but Hasaranga dismissed him on the very next ball. DC is drowning now.
DC: 98/7 (14)
Aman: 1 (1)
Last wicket: Manish Pandey lbw b Hasaranga 50(38)
In their first home game this season, LSG scored an impressive 193 for 6. This feat is particularly noteworthy as it marks the first time in 16 T20s held in Lucknow that a team has achieved a score exceeding 190.
Punjab had a promising start to the new season, securing two wins. However, their momentum was halted by two consecutive losses due to their inability to score high totals. In their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, skipper Shikhar Dhawan carried the team on his shoulders. Unfortunately, in their match against Gujarat Titans, the other batters failed to perform, resulting in a total score of only 153 for 8.
LSG: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Gurnoor Brar, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between LSG and PBKS, broadcasting straight from Lucknow. We are thrilled to have you join us for this exciting event. Please stay tuned for all the latest updates.