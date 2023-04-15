LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings to bowl first, Shikhar Dhawan misses out

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score and Updates

The highly anticipated Match 21 of IPL 2023 is set to take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, where the Lucknow Super Giants will face off against the Punjab Kings.

The LSG team is currently ranked second in the IPL 2023 points table, boasting an impressive six points from four matches, with three victories and only one defeat. They are also on a two-match winning streak, having recently defeated both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings are currently ranked sixth in the IPL 2023 points table, with four points from four matches, including two wins and two defeats. Despite opening their campaign with two consecutive wins, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side has unfortunately lost their next two games.

This match promises to be an exciting clash between two formidable teams, with both sides eager to secure a victory and climb up the rankings.

Follow LSG vs PBKS live score here: