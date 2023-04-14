KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are gearing up to host the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the highly anticipated match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The game is set to take place at the iconic Eden Gardens, which is sure to provide a thrilling atmosphere for both teams and fans alike.
Currently, the Knight Riders have won two out of three games and are placed in the third position in the points table. On the other hand, the Sunrisers lost their opening two games but achieved their first victory of the season in their previous outing against the Punjab Kings.
The pitch in Kolkata is expected to be a good one to bat on, with the previous game seeing the Kolkata Knight Riders post a first-innings total of 204. As a result, a high-scoring game should be on the cards. However, chasing would still be the preferred option, with dew likely to play a part as the match progresses.
Overall, this match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two talented teams. Fans can expect to see some top-quality cricket on display, with both sides looking to secure a crucial victory early on in the season.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Nitish Rana: We'll bowl first. We've been practicing here and there has been dew. Keeping in mind, we want to chase. Same XI for today.
Aiden Markram: Happy either way. Would have looked to bowl, that is the trend. This is a high scoring wicket, so happy to get runs on the board. Nice to get a win, and today is a fresh start. Hopefully we can do well. One change, Abhishek Sharma comes in for Washi Sundar.
The rescue efforts of Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh have been instrumental in securing victories for KKR in their last two matches. With the addition of Roy and Liton at the top, the team may require fewer of these heroic performances.
The atmosphere at the Eden Gardens was electric as KKR hosted their first and only game of the season. Fans were on the edge of their seats as Shardul Thakur stepped up to the plate, channeling the legendary AB de Villiers with his impressive batting skills. However, KKR's spin trio - Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Suyash Sharma - proved to be too much for RCB, who crumbled under the pressure.
The Kolkata Knight Riders have a dominant head-to-head record against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL matches, with a score of 15-8. These two teams have faced each other 23 times in IPL history, and KKR has emerged victorious in 15 of those encounters.
KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana
SRH: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma
Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between KKR and SRH, broadcasting straight from Kolkata. We are thrilled to have you join us for what promises to be an exhilarating cricket match. Please stay tuned for all the action and excitement!