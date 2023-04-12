CSK vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings put up a valiant effort, with MS Dhoni entertaining the crowd at the Chidambaram Stadium with his vintage style batting.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals secured a thrilling three-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2023 match. The match was highlighted by a magnificent half-century from Jos Buttler, who set the tone for the Royals' innings. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Ashwin also played a crucial role in the victory, taking two wickets each.

Despite the loss, Chennai Super Kings put up a valiant effort, with MS Dhoni entertaining the crowd at the Chidambaram Stadium with his vintage style batting. Ravindra Jadeja also provided strong support to the team. However, CSK lost six wickets, with Devon Conway departing after scoring 50.

Earlier in the match, Rajasthan Royals were asked to bat first and got off to a good start. However, they kept losing wickets, with Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal being the standout performers. Buttler smashed 52 off 36 balls, while Padikkal scored 38 off 26 balls.

Overall, it was a thrilling match that showcased the talent and skill of both teams. The Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious, but Chennai Super Kings put up a strong fight and showed that they are a force to be reckoned with in the IPL.

