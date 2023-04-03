Search icon
Live Updates | IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG live scorecard: KL Rahul and Co to clash with Dhoni’s men in Chennai

It's Super all over Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, as it is hosting the sixth match of the IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. It would be an interesting competition between CSK's highest run scorer from the last two seasons, Rituraj Gaikwad and LSG pacer Mark Wood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

MS Dhoni’s CSK has made a rough start of the season after losing to the Hardik Pandya-led-Gujarat Titans in the opening match of the 16th edition of IPL. LSG on the other hand registered a thumping win after defeating Delhi Capitals by a significant margin of 50 runs. KL Rahul’s men will be thinking to carry forward the winning momentum but Dhoni and Co have a chance to mark a comeback as they will be playing in their own den after nearly 4 years. It's Super all over Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, as it is hosting the sixth match of the IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.  It would be an interesting competition between CSK's highest run scorer from the last two seasons, Rituraj Gaikwad and LSG pacer Mark Wood. With a fifer in the last game, Wood would be pumped up to strike again whereas Chennai would be hoping for a similar start as the last game. 

Ben stokes knee injury is a big trouble for CSK as it is keeping him from bowling, it is important to know that the English pacer has claimed KL Rahul thrice in the TATA IPL. He also failed to give his team significant support with bat after getting dismissed at a mere score of 7 runs. Captain MS Dhoni's cameo against GT was impressive and fans would be hoping to see him a little up the order today(April 3) in the Chidambaram Stadium. 

Stay tuned to get live updates of the CSK vs LSG  match 

