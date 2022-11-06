LIVE | IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 score and updates: India vs Zimbabwe live scoreboard, check ball-by-ball commentary, follow live updates.

LIVE | IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 score and updates

Team India's qualification into the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 was confirmed after South Africa's loss at the hands of Netherlands. The Men in Blue will lock horns against Zimbabwe in Melbourne knowing that their first place finish will be all but secured if they beat the African nation.

Rohit Sharma and Co have been clinical in the World Cup so far, losing just once against Temba Bavuma's side, and they enjoy a great record against Zimbabwe. Craig Ervine's side have already been eliminated from the tournament but they will be hoping to spoil the party, just like Netherlands did, earlier in the day.

India's qualification to the semis is confirmed, all they have to play for is the first-place finish in Group 2. Also, will Rohit experiment with his playing eleven, and give a chance to the likes of Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal? Only time will tell.

