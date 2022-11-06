CRICKET
LIVE | IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 score and updates: India vs Zimbabwe live scoreboard, check ball-by-ball commentary, follow live updates.
LIVE | IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 score and updates
Team India's qualification into the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 was confirmed after South Africa's loss at the hands of Netherlands. The Men in Blue will lock horns against Zimbabwe in Melbourne knowing that their first place finish will be all but secured if they beat the African nation.
Rohit Sharma and Co have been clinical in the World Cup so far, losing just once against Temba Bavuma's side, and they enjoy a great record against Zimbabwe. Craig Ervine's side have already been eliminated from the tournament but they will be hoping to spoil the party, just like Netherlands did, earlier in the day.
India's qualification to the semis is confirmed, all they have to play for is the first-place finish in Group 2. Also, will Rohit experiment with his playing eleven, and give a chance to the likes of Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal? Only time will tell.
Speaking during the presentation ceremony, Suryakumar Yadav said, "My plan has always been clear, I do the same thing in the nets, I practise the same shots. I bat according to the situation and what the team needs. It feels really good, to be there (number 1 ranked T20I batter). You got to start from zero everytime, that's what I think. It's good to see people come out, let's see how it goes in the next game."
ZIM: 111/9 (16.4)
Pandya takes the wicket in the first over. Ervine walks down the track and moves leg-side to tuck it into the leg-side. Closes his bat-face early and gets a leading edge straight to Hardik Pandya.
ZIM: 31/4 (6.4)
Madhevere and Ervine are at the crease. Madhevere is on strike. Bhuvneshwar will open the attack.
First ball and its an OUT. What a catch by Virat Kohli. Madhevere tries to drive the ball but is unable to beep it on the ground as Kong Gohli takes a forward diving catch. ZIM (0/1)
90,000-odd fans singing the national anthems is a moment that gives you goosebumps. Live action to get underway shortly. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to open. Both have scored one fifty each. Can they fend off the pace threat of Craig Ervine and Co?
Rohit Sharma plays in a milestone game today. Rohit Sharma will become the most successful captain in T20I in a calendar year if India beat Zimbabwe.
Rohit Sharma leading Indian team for the 50th time in T20I:
Matches - 49
Won - 38
Loss - 11
Win percentage - 77.55
"We will bat. It's the preference of the team to bat first, nothing to do with the pitch. We just want to bat first and give a chance to our bowlers to defend. One change, Rishabh Pant plays instead of DK, he is the only guy who hasn't played a single game on this tour, we wanted to give him a game. Nothing changes, we need to do well as a team," says Rohit Sharma.
Virat Kohli practices at MCG. The last time he played at this venue, Kohli scored an unbeaten 82. Hopefully, he can score plenty more runs today.
Virat Kohli
Fans are starting to flood into the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
MCG setting up for India vs Zimbabwe.
Commentating during Pakistan vs Bangladesh match, Irfan Pathan revealed that he had a chat with Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before the Zimbabwe game. Live visuals showed the Indian pacers preparing for the match, with Virat Kohli also out warming up.
Meanwhile, in the other Group 2 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, Babar Azam's side were off to a steady start in chase of 129. With Babar and Rizwan in the middle, they had scored 48 without any loss after nine overs, needing 80 more to win in 66 balls.
Here's how India and Zimbabwe could lineup for the final group game of T20 World Cup 2022:
READ| IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of MCG
Reminder: Team India must win to remain assured of a first-place finish. If they lose, and Pakistan win by a big margin against Bangladesh, then Babar Azam's side may yet finish at top of the Group 2. India's place in the semis is guaranteed. It's all about where they will finish.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Zimbabwe, the last match of Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022. We'll be taking you through the final group stage game of World Cup, so watch this space for live ball-by-ball commentary and latest updates.